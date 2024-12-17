Latincouver’s Fundraising Gala Night

Value $480┃Private Dining Experience by Chef Cecilia Calla
CA$195
Indulge in an intimate, exclusive Peruvian dining experience for four, crafted by Chef Cecilia Calla, a Vancouver-based culinary artist trained at Vancouver Community College. With experience in high-end restaurants and deep roots in Peruvian cuisine, Chef Cecilia brings the vibrant flavors of Lima to your table.
Enjoy a carefully curated menu featuring authentic Peruvian dishes, including her signature ceviche, prepared with fresh ingredients and a touch of love. This personalized experience offers a unique opportunity to savor the rich culinary heritage of Peru from the comfort of your home.
Value $462┃2 Hop-On Hop-Off + 2 City & Capilano Tour Tickets
CA$185
Discover Vancouver's stunning sights and rich history with this incredible package from Gray Line Westcoast Sightseeing. This bundle includes 2 tickets for the Hop-On, Hop-Off Sightseeing Tour, allowing you to explore the city’s iconic landmarks at your own pace with 10 stops along the way. Also included are 2 tickets for the Vancouver City + Capilano Suspension Bridge Guided Tour, where you’ll experience breathtaking views and learn about the city’s unique culture and history.
Don't miss this unforgettable Vancouver adventure!
For more details, visit www.westcoastsightseeing.com.
Value $1000┃Business Builder Mastermind by Julia Falci
CA$400
The Business Builder Mastermind by Julia Falci is an online program designed to help new business owners establish a strong foundation with predictable cash flow. Ideal for service providers in their first two years of business, this program provides the guidance and tools needed to build financial stability and consistent income. With a flexible, self-paced structure, most participants complete the curriculum and activities within four months, gaining the clarity and strategy needed to grow a thriving business. Don't miss out!
Value $695┃1 Spring Film Camp Voucher by InFocus Film School
CA$275
Get hands-on filmmaking experience with this one-week Spring Film BootCamp at InFocus Film School! Learn to direct, shoot, and edit like a pro using industry-standard equipment and Adobe editing software. With expert mentorship, you'll create a short film—an essential portfolio piece for aspiring filmmakers and content creators. A perfect opportunity to kickstart your filmmaking journey!
Value $300┃Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis by Vital Healing
CA$120
Unlock Better Health with a Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis (HTMA) by Vital Healing!
Many women over 45 experience fatigue, sleep issues, memory lapses, and hormonal imbalances—often attributing these challenges to aging. However, the root causes may lie in heavy metals and mineral imbalances. With this Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis (HTMA) package, you can uncover key insights into your body's needs and take proactive steps to restore balance and vitality.
This package includes:
- 1 HTMA testing kit
- Shipping and delivery
- 1 comprehensive results report
- 1 personalized 60-minute consultation to analyze your results and create an action plan
Take the first step toward improved health, energy, and mental clarity
Value $301┃Multifunctional Awning by Wild Land Canada
CA$120
Introducing the Multifunctional Awning by Wild Land Canada, your ultimate companion for outdoor adventures! This innovative marvel seamlessly integrates with your roof tent eave, effortlessly expanding your living space during camping escapades.
Made with durable, waterproof materials and full seam tape construction, it ensures superior weather resistance, keeping you dry in any conditions. Built for convenience, durability, and versatility, this awning enhances your outdoor experience and makes camping more enjoyable.
Value $394┃4 tickets to Peeping Tom: Diptych by DanceHouse
CA$150
Experience an award-winning evening of world-class contemporary dance with 4 tickets to Peeping Tom – Diptych (The Missing Door and The Lost Room), presented by DanceHouse at the Vancouver Playhouse.
Dates: April 24–26, 2025 (8 PM showtime)
From the internationally acclaimed Belgium-based Peeping Tom, this production blurs the lines between theatre and dance with a mesmerizing mix of hyperrealist visuals, dark comedy, and haunting foley effects.
Presented by DanceHouse, Vancouver’s leading stage for contemporary dance, this is your chance to experience a breathtaking performance that’s captivated audiences worldwide!
Value $550┃Original Painting by Clarissa Banos
CA$220
El Sueño de Una Rosa (The Dream of a Rose) – A one-of-a-kind painting created exclusively for this auction by renowned artist Clarissa Banos. Inspired by the rich symbolism and vibrant colors of Pre-Hispanic Guatemalan textiles, this 16" x 20" acrylic on canvas beautifully reflects Latin American culture, folklore, and indigenous sacred imagery. Clarissa’s work has been exhibited worldwide, from Vancouver to New York and Milan, and is held in private collections across the Americas and Europe. Don't miss the chance to own a unique piece of art that celebrates heritage and tradition!
Value $525┃Vintage FÜRSTENBERG Porcelain 6-person Tea Set
CA$210
Kindly donated by one of our dear members of the Latino Seniors Council, this elegant vintage FÜRSTENBERG Porcelain tea set features a timeless hand-painted rose motif with a delicate gold band along the rim, reminiscent of the classic Meissen Rose (Rote Rose). This beautiful 6-person set (15 pieces) includes tea cups, matching saucers, a teapot, and a sugar container. Marked with the authentic underglaze blue mark from 1947–1960s, this set is in exceptional condition with minimal wear. Don’t miss out on bidding for this beautiful tea set, a perfect blend of charm, history, and community spirit!
Value $300┃4-week one-on-one Coaching Program by Luz Jara
CA$120
Unlock clarity, purpose, and resilience with 4 exclusive private coaching sessions with Luz Jara, an experienced life coach. This personalized program, conducted over 4 weeks, is designed to help you cultivate mindfulness, build resilience, and align your life goals with your core values. Delivered in English and/or Spanish, each session provides practical tools to help you live a more intentional, balanced, and purpose-driven life.
Don't miss this opportunity to invest in your personal growth and embark on a journey of self-discovery!
Value $650 ┃Original Painting by Carmen Keitsch
CA$260
Bid on Nantli-Mother, a captivating original painting by Carmen Keitsch, a Mexican-Canadian artist renowned for her vibrant works inspired by Aztec and Maya cultures. Nantli is the Nahuatl word for "Mother," symbolizing the unconditional love of Mother Nature. Blending Pre-Hispanic folk art with modern influences, Carmen’s artwork reflects heritage, spirituality, and a deep connection to Latin American traditions. Her work has been showcased across Canada, and she continues to support cultural initiatives through her involvement with Casa Meshiko Cultural Society.
Value $237┃Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo
CA$100
Generously provided by Proximo Spirits, this exquisite bottle of Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo is crafted from the finest aged tequila by the Jose Cuervo Family. Reserva de la Familia is a masterfully blended extra añejo tequila, made from special family reserves aged for years in oak barrels in their private cellar. This careful aging process creates a tequila with a rich, complex, and ultra-smooth flavor, offering a truly exquisite tasting experience.
With notes of dark chocolate, vanilla, and buttery softness, balanced by hints of wood and bright, fruity elements, it finishes with a delicate, drying, sugary touch. Recognized by the International Wine & Spirit Competition 2022, it’s a spirit that embodies both tradition and craftsmanship—perfect for collectors and tequila enthusiasts alike.
Value $695┃1 Spring Film Camp Voucher by InFocus Film School
CA$275
Get hands-on filmmaking experience with this one-week Spring Film BootCamp at InFocus Film School! Learn to direct, shoot, and edit like a pro using industry-standard equipment and Adobe editing software. With expert mentorship, you'll create a short film—an essential portfolio piece for aspiring filmmakers and content creators. A perfect opportunity to kickstart your filmmaking journey!
Value $160┃2 Ferry Round-Trip Tickets to Nanaimo by Hullo
CA$65
Bid on two tickets for a round-trip journey between Vancouver and Nanaimo with Hullo’s high-speed ferry. Enjoy reserved Comfort Class seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, and breathtaking ocean views as you travel across the Salish Sea. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or a day trip, this hassle-free ferry experience makes your travels smooth and enjoyable. Bid now for the perfect coastal adventure!
Value $1200┃Vintage FÜRSTENBERG Porcelain Serving Set
CA$480
Kindly donated by one of our dear members of the Latino Seniors Council, this beautiful 7-piece vintage serving set by FÜRSTENBERG Porcelain features a hand-painted rose motif with a gold band along the rim, reminiscent of the classic Meissen Rose (Rote Rose). The set includes 5 serving platters in various sizes, 1 soup tureen, and 1 gravy boat. Each piece is marked with the underglaze blue mark used by the Fürstenberg Porcelain Manufactory between 1947 and the 1960s, confirming its authentic vintage heritage. The set is in exceptional condition with very minimal wear, making it a perfect addition to any collection or elegant table setting.
Value $1200 ┃Original Artwork by Jorge Posada
CA$450
Heartbeats – A captivating 36" x 24" original photograph wood-mounted by acclaimed photographer Jorge Posada Lalinde. Originally from Medellín, Colombia, Jorge’s work is deeply influenced by his background in philosophy and law, as well as his personal journey as an immigrant to Canada.
Inspired by the overlooked beauty of everyday objects, Heartbeats invites viewers to reflect on the quiet life within the vegetables we consume. It challenges us to consider our disconnection from the land, the labor behind our food, and the natural beauty we often ignore. Don’t miss the chance to own a thought-provoking piece that blends philosophical depth with stunning visual storytelling.
Value $300┃Custom Premium Canvas Print by DPI
CA$120
DPI will print your supplied digital image on premium canvas (up to 24" x 36") using high-quality giclée printing technology with vibrant, fade-resistant inks that ensure long-lasting color richness. The artwork will be carefully hand-stretched over a sturdy wooden frame, with the canvas edges neatly wrapped around. Its ready-to-display design makes it an ideal choice for adding an effortless, elegant touch to your home or office.
Value $120┃Gift Basket with 6 Lolea Red Sangria Bottles
CA$80
This vibrant gift basket includes six bottles of Lolea Red Sangria, a sweet and refreshing blend of high-quality Cabernet Sauvignon and Tempranillo, infused with fresh Mediterranean citrus and a hint of cinnamon. Bursting with aromas of dark cherry and spice, this ready-to-pour sangria is perfect for any celebration or casual gathering.
Generously donated by Latincouver, this basket is a must-have for Sangria lovers—don’t miss out on bidding for this festive and flavorful treat!
Value $70┃Handmade Mexican Ceramic Tea Cup Set (Set of 6)
CA$35
This stunning set of six artisanal tea cups showcases the beauty of traditional Mexican craftsmanship. Each handmade ceramic cup is individually hand-painted, featuring vibrant colors and intricate detailing that reflect Mexico’s rich artistic heritage. Durable yet elegant, these cups bring a touch of authenticity and warmth to every sip.
Generously donated by Latincouver, this one-of-a-kind set is perfect for tea lovers and collectors alike—don’t miss the chance to bring a piece of Mexican artistry into your home!
Value $185┃Siempre Tequila and BC Wine Gift Basket
CA$120
This beautifully curated gift basket blends the best of Canada and Mexico, featuring Siempre Tequila Plata, a small-batch, 100% agave tequila crafted by a Canadian-Mexican female founder. With aromas of citrus, floral, and spice, it offers a smooth, complex finish and is a Platinum winner at the International SIP Awards. Complementing the tequila are two bottles of Return to Beginning Chardonnay 2022, a BC wine from Secrest Mountain Vineyard in Oliver, barrel-fermented for four months with organic grapes, and offering notes of pear, pineapple, and fig, leaning towards an off-dry Riesling style. Generously donated by Latincouver, this unique basket celebrates the rich flavors and craftsmanship of both Canada and Mexico—don’t miss your chance to bid!
Value $300┃JOEY Restaurants Gift Card
CA$120
Indulge in a premium dining experience with this CA$300 eGift Card to JOEY Restaurants. Known for their globally inspired menu, handcrafted cocktails, and stylish atmosphere, JOEY Restaurants offer a memorable culinary experience perfect for any occasion. Use this gift card at any JOEY location to enjoy signature dishes, fresh ingredients, and exceptional hospitality.
