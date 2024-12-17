Latincouver’s Fundraising Gala Night

This beautifully curated gift basket blends the best of Canada and Mexico, featuring Siempre Tequila Plata, a small-batch, 100% agave tequila crafted by a Canadian-Mexican female founder. With aromas of citrus, floral, and spice, it offers a smooth, complex finish and is a Platinum winner at the International SIP Awards. Complementing the tequila are two bottles of Return to Beginning Chardonnay 2022, a BC wine from Secrest Mountain Vineyard in Oliver, barrel-fermented for four months with organic grapes, and offering notes of pear, pineapple, and fig, leaning towards an off-dry Riesling style. Generously donated by Latincouver, this unique basket celebrates the rich flavors and craftsmanship of both Canada and Mexico—don’t miss your chance to bid!

This beautifully curated gift basket blends the best of Canada and Mexico, featuring Siempre Tequila Plata, a small-batch, 100% agave tequila crafted by a Canadian-Mexican female founder. With aromas of citrus, floral, and spice, it offers a smooth, complex finish and is a Platinum winner at the International SIP Awards. Complementing the tequila are two bottles of Return to Beginning Chardonnay 2022, a BC wine from Secrest Mountain Vineyard in Oliver, barrel-fermented for four months with organic grapes, and offering notes of pear, pineapple, and fig, leaning towards an off-dry Riesling style. Generously donated by Latincouver, this unique basket celebrates the rich flavors and craftsmanship of both Canada and Mexico—don’t miss your chance to bid!

seeMoreDetailsMobile