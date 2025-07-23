Laugh Factory Dunnville - A Night of Comedy 2025

Hosted by
Dunnville, ON N1A 0A7, Canada
TICKETS AT THE DOOR $40
Join us for an evening of laughter and entertainment at Laugh Factory Dunnville! Yuk Yuks will be presenting three hilarious comedians for a side-splitting 90-minute show. Doors open at 6:30pm, show starts at 8pm. Cash Bar.
Join us for an evening of laughter and entertainment at Laugh Factory Dunnville! Yuk Yuks will be presenting three hilarious comedians for a side-splitting 90-minute show. Doors open at 6:30pm, show starts at 8pm. Cash Bar. This group option will include 8 Tickets. Tables will be seated together.
Experience an evening at Debb's Restaurant Plus Comedy Night with the Dinner & Comedy Package; where gourmet dining meets hilarious entertainment. Indulge in Debb's Restaurant's delectable cuisine with a $25.00 gift certificate, followed by non-stop laughter at the Laugh Factory Dunnville's Yuk Yuks Night on September 19. This exclusive offer includes show tickets, a reservation at Debb's Restaurant, and $10.00 in savings. Treat yourself to a night of laughter, fine dining, and great savings all in one unforgettable package.
Experience an evening at Mudcat Entertainment Plus Comedy Night with the Dinner & Comedy Package; where dining meets hilarious entertainment. Indulge in Pizza & a Pint with your $25.00 gift certificate, followed by non-stop laughter at the Laugh Factory Dunnville's Yuk Yuks Night on September 19. This exclusive offer includes show tickets, a reservation at Mudcat Entertainment, and $10.00 in savings. Treat yourself to a night of laughter, fine dining, and great savings all in one unforgettable package.
