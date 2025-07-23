Dunnville Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Dunnville Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Laugh Factory Dunnville - A Night of Comedy 2025

275 Ramsey Dr

Dunnville, ON N1A 0A7, Canada

Single Ticket - Regular Price
$40

TICKETS AT THE DOOR $40

Join us for an evening of laughter and entertainment at Laugh Factory Dunnville! Yuk Yuks will be presenting three hilarious comedians for a side-splitting 90-minute show. Doors open at 6:30pm, show starts at 8pm. Cash Bar.

Save$ Group Ticket - Table of 8
$305
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

TICKETS AT THE DOOR $40/person

Join us for an evening of laughter and entertainment at Laugh Factory Dunnville! Yuk Yuks will be presenting three hilarious comedians for a side-splitting 90-minute show. Doors open at 6:30pm, show starts at 8pm. Cash Bar. This group option will include 8 Tickets. Tables will be seated together.

DEBBS Dinner & Comedy Package - 4:45PM RESERVATION
$55

Experience an evening at Debb's Restaurant Plus Comedy Night with the Dinner & Comedy Package; where gourmet dining meets hilarious entertainment. Indulge in Debb's Restaurant's delectable cuisine with a $25.00 gift certificate, followed by non-stop laughter at the Laugh Factory Dunnville's Yuk Yuks Night on September 19. This exclusive offer includes show tickets, a reservation at Debb's Restaurant, and $10.00 in savings. Treat yourself to a night of laughter, fine dining, and great savings all in one unforgettable package.

DEBB’s Dinner & Comedy Package - 5:30PM RESERVATION
$55

Experience an evening at Debb's Restaurant Plus Comedy Night with the Dinner & Comedy Package; where gourmet dining meets hilarious entertainment. Indulge in Debb's Restaurant's delectable cuisine with a $25.00 gift certificate, followed by non-stop laughter at the Laugh Factory Dunnville's Yuk Yuks Night on September 19. This exclusive offer includes show tickets, a reservation at Debb's Restaurant, and $10.00 in savings. Treat yourself to a night of laughter, fine dining, and great savings all in one unforgettable package.

Mudcat Entertainment & Comedy - 5:30PM RESERVATION
$55

Experience an evening at Mudcat Entertainment Plus Comedy Night with the Dinner & Comedy Package; where dining meets hilarious entertainment. Indulge in Pizza & a Pint with your $25.00 gift certificate, followed by non-stop laughter at the Laugh Factory Dunnville's Yuk Yuks Night on September 19. This exclusive offer includes show tickets, a reservation at Mudcat Entertainment, and $10.00 in savings. Treat yourself to a night of laughter, fine dining, and great savings all in one unforgettable package.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!