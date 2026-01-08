Laurie Hawkins

Laurie Hawkins

Laurie Hawkins Home & School Pasta Night

Laurie Hawkins Public School Gymnasium

Pasta Dinner 5:00pm seating
$6

This ticket admits one guest to our school Pasta Dinner. Enjoy a delicious pasta meal including, pasta, sauce, fresh bun and sweet treat. Join us for an enjoyable night of food, laughter, and community while helping fund important school activities and student programs

Pasta Dinner with Salad 5:00pm seating
$8

This ticket admits one guest to our school Pasta Dinner. Enjoy a delicious pasta meal including, pasta, sauce, yummy garden salad, fresh bun and sweet treat. Join us for an enjoyable night of food, laughter, and community while helping fund important school activities and student programs

Pasta Dinner 6:30pm seating
$6

This ticket admits one guest to our school Pasta Dinner. Enjoy a delicious pasta meal including, pasta, sauce, fresh bun and sweet treat. Join us for an enjoyable night of food, laughter, and community while helping fund important school activities and student programs

Pasta Dinner with Salad 6:30pm seating
$8

This ticket admits one guest to our school Pasta Dinner. Enjoy a delicious pasta meal including, pasta, sauce, yummy garden salad, fresh bun and sweet treat. Join us for an enjoyable night of food, laughter, and community while helping fund important school activities and student programs

Pasta Dinner Takeout
$6.50

Unable to attend in person, no worries we have you covered. This ticket admits one guest to a take out meal at our school Pasta Dinner. Enjoy a quick and convenient delicious pasta meal including, pasta, sauce, fresh bun and sweet treat to go. Just show up any time between 5:00 - 7:30pm to grab your meal all while helping fund important school activities and student programs

Pasta Dinner with Salad Takeout
$8.50

Unable to attend in person, no worries we have you covered. This ticket admits one guest to a take out meal at our school Pasta Dinner. Enjoy a quick and convenient delicious pasta meal including, pasta, sauce, yummy salad, fresh bun and sweet treat to go. Just show up any time between 5:00 - 7:30pm to grab your meal all while helping fund important school activities and student programs

Drink
$1

Enjoy a cool and refreshing drink with your meal. Many options to choose from

Add a donation for Laurie Hawkins

$

