Laurie Hawkins Home & School Pasta Night

This ticket admits one guest to our school Pasta Dinner. Enjoy a delicious pasta meal including, pasta, sauce, fresh bun and sweet treat. Join us for an enjoyable night of food, laughter, and community while helping fund important school activities and student programs
This ticket admits one guest to our school Pasta Dinner. Enjoy a delicious pasta meal including, pasta, sauce, yummy garden salad, fresh bun and sweet treat. Join us for an enjoyable night of food, laughter, and community while helping fund important school activities and student programs
Unable to attend in person, no worries we have you covered. This ticket admits one guest to a take out meal at our school Pasta Dinner. Enjoy a quick and convenient delicious pasta meal including, pasta, sauce, fresh bun and sweet treat to go. Just show up any time between 5:00 - 7:30pm to grab your meal all while helping fund important school activities and student programs
Enjoy a cool and refreshing drink with your meal. Many options to choose from
