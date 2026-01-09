Laurie Hawkins's Home and School Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Laurie Hawkins Public School February 19, 2026 @ 5pm - 8pm
Bring a little music and sunshine into your life with this charming ukulele! Lightweight, easy to play, and wonderfully portable, this ukulele is perfect for beginners learning their first chords or experienced players looking for fun, relaxing instrument to enjoy anywhere.
Donated by: Ingersoll Music Academy
Valued at: $65
Add a touch of beauty and charm to any space with this lovely decorative glass bird. Crafted with delicate detail, this piece catches the light beautifully and makes an eye catching accent for a shelf, mantel or windowsill.
Donated by: Lesser Jewellers
Valued at: $45
Give a child an unforgettable experience with a one week camp voucher! This package includes a full week of fun, learning, and outdoor adventure at "The Dance & Yoga Days of Summer" Summer Camp 2026.
This camp week is a chance to make new friends, build confidence, and create lifelong memories.
Donated by: The Woodstock School of Dance and Yoga
Valued at: $243.00
Capture the power and beauty of Canadian aviation with this stunning framed CF-18 Hornet picture. Featuring the iconic Royal Canadian Air Force jet in impressive detail, this piece makes a bold display from a home, office, or aviation themed space.
Donated by: Mark Ackert of Ackert's Auto Spa
Valued at: $250.00
Express yourself with a custom tattoo from a talented local artist!
This voucher grants you 1 hour toward a tattoo session with Taylor at Aftermath Tattoo known for their professional work and creative designs.
Donated by: Aftermath Tattoo
Valued at: $150.00
Enjoy a behind-the-scenes visit to a charming local farm! This private experience includes a 1 hr guided tour of the farm, and a chance to meet and learn about the animals.
Donated by: Little Hill Hobby Farm
Valued at: $62.15
Strike up some fun - Bowling for Four!
Enjoy a fun-filled outing with one hour of bowling for up to four people, including shoe rentals for all players. Whether it's a family activity, a double date, or a friend's night out, this package is sure to be a hit.
Donated by: Ingersoll Lanes
Valued at: $61.00
Take a break from your to-do-list! This voucher is good for two hours of household task assistance, helping you tackle everyday jobs and free up your time.
Tasks may include by not limited to folding and putting laundry away, light cleaning, organizing space, gardening.
Donated by: Extra Set of Hands
Valued at: $100.00
Treat yourself or a loved one to a sweet indulgence with this ice cream sundae gift basket! Packed with everything you need to create delicious sundaes at home, this basket includes Giant Tiger gift card, sauces, sprinkles, Hersey bowls and spoons and cherries.
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Values at: $60
Unleash your imagination with this colourful colouring set basket! Packed with an assortment of supplies. Package includes an animal colouring set, an alphabet activity sticker book, Crayola markers and pencil crayons and a Thirty One pencil case.
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Valued at: $40
Bring out your inner artist with this tie-dye kit, perfect for creating colourful, one-of-a-kind shirts, bags, or accessories! This all-in-one set includes vibrant dyes, applicators, and easy to follow instructions, making it simple for beginners or experienced crafters to enjoy a fun DIY project.
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Values at: $70.00
Entertain in style with this beautifully crafter charcuterie board and brie baker set! Perfect for hosting friends, family, cozy night in, this set includes a high quality Mennonite furniture gallery serving board, a brie baker for melting cheese to perfection, red pepper jelly and a $25 Food Basics gift card.
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Valued at: $115.00
Treat yourself - or someone special - to the ultimate pampering experience with this luxurious gift basket! Packed with a $50 gift certificate for Louie's, a $50 gift certificate for V Nails, a $50 gift certificate for Luscious Looks Hair Salon and a lovely bottle of chocolate strawberry wine.
Donated by: Louie's Restaurant, V Nails and Day Spa, Luscious Looks Hair Salon and A Laurie Hawkins Family
Valued at: $175.00
Raise a glass to indulgence with this beautiful wine gift box! Featuring Tommasi wine collection. Perfect for entertaining, celebrating a special occasion, or enjoying a cozy evening at home. Also included is a Libro swag bag, with blanket, lunch bag, toque, mug, open and notepad
Donated by: Libro Credit Union
Values at: $60.00
Capture memories that last a lifetime with a 60-minute professional photo session! Perfect for families, couples, or individuals, this session includes expert guidance, beautiful poses, and a relaxed fun atmosphere.
Donated by: Robin Hammond Images
Valued at: $200.00
Show someone you care with this indulgent gift basket. Packed with a $50 gift certificate for The Wine Cellar & Cheese Shop, a $50 gift certificate for Louie's, a $50 gift certificate for Little Leaf Haven, a box of Cadbury Celebration Chocolates and a bottle of Prosecco. This basket has everything you need for a truly special experience.
Donated by: The Wine Cellar & Cheese Shop, Louie's, Little Leaf Haven, A Laurie Hawkins Family
Valued at: $200.00
Equip yourself with this Mastercraft tool set, a versatile collection designed for all your home repair, and DIY projects. With multiple sizes and types of tools neatly organized in a stand, this set makes tackling tasks around the house quick and easy.
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Values at: $60.00
Spark creativity and hands-on explorations with this sensory play bin! Filled with a variety of textures, colours and tools. It provides endless opportunities for imaginative play while helping develop fine motor skills and sensory awareness. Basket includes, a 3D printed articulating frog, mini animals, 3D printed chick fidget, 3D printed Easter bookmark, diamond bead dragon key chain, playdough treat jar and a Hoppy Easter sensory bin.
Donated by: Inspirational Kids
Valued at : $70.00
Record life's adventures in stunning detail with this HD action camera, complete with WI-FI connectivity for easy sharing. Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, sport lovers, or anyone who wants to capture high-quality video on the go, this camera comes with versatile mounts and accessories for every adventure.
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Valued at: $40.00
Bring a little joy and greenery into someone's life with this plant me happy gift basket! Featuring a $50 gift certificate from Little Leaf Haven, and a lovely violet This basket is perfect for brightening up any home or office.
Donated by: Little Leaf Haven and A Laurie Hawkins Family
Valued at: $70
Treat yourself - or someone special - to a gift of calm with this relaxation basket, carefully curated for total stress relief. Includes a soothing neck massager, fragrant Epsom salts, and bubble bath to create a spa-like experience at home.
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Valued at: $50.00
Treat yourself to a perfect combination of delicious food. This baskets includes a $10 gift certificate for PB's fries, a $25 gift certificate for Wild Wings, and a $5 gift certificate for Heavenly Sweets
Donated by: PB's Fries, Wild Wings
Valued at: $45.00
Enjoy a delicious family meal from Rose and Daffodil Bakery, perfect for a night of good food and quality time with loved ones. This gift is ideal for busy families, special occasions or simply a treat to share around the table. This voucher entitles you to a family sized lasagna, garlic bread and a fruit pie.
Donated by: Rose and Daffodil Bakery
Valued at: $54.00
Saddle up for a one-hour private horseback riding lesson with ABC Equestrian! Perfect for beginners or those looking to improve their skills, this lesson offers hands-on instruction from an experiences trainer in a safe and supportive environment.
Donated by: ABC Equestrian
Valued at: $70
Experience the beauty of winter on horseback with this guided trail ride for two at ABC Equestrian! Explore snowy trails, enjoy crisp air, and connect with gentle horses for a peaceful and memorable outdoor adventure.
Donated by: ABC Equestrian
Valued at: $120
Get Ready to shine with this premium tanning collection! This set included JWOWW Triple Dip Intensifier and JWOWW Bronzing Sunless Mousse, giving you everything you need for a deep, natural-looking glow.
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Values at: $200
Get Ready to shine with this premium tanning collection! This set included JWOWW One and Done Intensifier and JWOWW Bronzing Sunless Mousse, giving you everything you need for a deep, natural-looking glow.
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Values at: $200
Get the party started with this "Make the Shot" game paired with a $25 gift card to the LCBO! Perfect for game nights, gathering with friends, or anyone who loves a fun challenge, this set brings laughter and excitement to any occasion .
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Valued at: $50.00
Score big with this teen pack, perfect for sports fans or anyone on the go! Includes a $10 gift certificate to PB's Fries for a tasty snack and a stylish Adidas fanny pack to carry your essentials in sporty fashion
Donated by: PB's Fries, and A Laurie Hawkins Family
Valued at: $50
Give your car a fresh, showroom-worthy shine with this professional car detailing package! This package includes interior vacuum, extractor used on floor & fabric seats, leather washed & conditioned, wiped down & protectant added, floor mats & door jams cleaned, exterior washed and dried.
Donated by: Big Bubbles Detailing
Valued at: $250.00
Stay organized in style with this Thirty One tote bag, perfect for errands, work, or everyday outings! This versatile tote comes paired with two sets of napkins making it a practical and thoughtful combination for on-the-go convenience or entertaining at home
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Values at: $28.00
Enjoy a cozy night in with this "Pasta Tonight" gift basket, packed with everything you need for a delicious Italian-inspired meal! Featuring serving bowls, pasta, sauces, parmesan cheese, it's perfect for a family dinner or a relaxing night at home.
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Valued at: $60.00
Delight the coffee enthusiast in your life with this coffee lover's gift basket. Perfect for cozy mornings, work breaks, or enjoying a warm beverage with friends. This basket includes, $25 gift card for Tim Horton's, $15 gift card for Starbucks, Tim Horton's French Vanilla Cappuccino k-cups, Starbucks Pike Place medium roast k-cups, Lotus Bischof cookies, Walkers shortbread cookies, Merci chocolates, Carnation hot chocolate.
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Valued at: $85.00
Add style and dimension to any room with this beautiful three-piece mirror set. Perfect for any entryway, bedroom or living space, these decorative mirrors reflect light and create bright, open feel while serving as eye-catching wall decor.
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Valued at: $60
Brighten up any space with this two-set bundle of NOMA LED light strips! Perfect for adding colorful ambiance to bedrooms, gaming areas, TV backlighting, or home decor, these energy efficient LED strips instantly transform a room.
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Valued at $60
Whip up something sweet with this "Bake me a Cake" gift basket! Filled with cake mixes, icing, Pure Vanilla, glass cake pans. This basket has everything needed to create a delicious homemade dessert.
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Valued at: $80.00
Get ready for grilling season with this "Summer's Coming" BBQ Gift Basket! Packed with grilling spices, cedar plank and BBQ tongs, this basket has everything needed to fire up the grill and enjoy delicious outdoor meals.
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Valued at $50.00
Try your luck and enjoy a beaty with this lottery tickets and flower basket! Featuring an assortment of lottery tickets paired with a lovely artificial floral arrangement, this item combines the excitement of a potential win with the charm of a cheerful display.
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Valued at: $50.00
Preserve you memories in style with this "Scrap the Day Away" gift basket! Filled with scrapbooking materials and a versatile punch system, this basket has everything needed to create beautiful, personalized pages and crafts.
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Valued at $85.00
Create special memories at home with this "Family Night In" gift basket! Packed with movies, tasty treats, Uno, and a deck of cards, this basket has everything you need for a fun-filled evening together.
Donated by: A Laurie Hawkins Family
Valued at: $70.00
Make school days easier and more delicious with this "Fuel your Brain" gift package! This bundle includes a variety of special hot lunches and treat days, giving students something to look forward to while saving families time on meal prep
Donated by: Laurie Hawkins Home and School Association
Valued at: $100.00
Indulge in a deliciously cozy treat with this hot cocoa bombs gift certificate! Redeemable for a selection of rich, chocolatey hot cocoa bombs, this certificate is perfect for warming up on chilly days, enjoying a sweet treat, or gifting to someone special.
Donated by: Darcie's Hot Cocoa Bombs
Valued at: $60.00
Give a student the chance to step into a leadership role with the "Principal for a Day" voucher! The lucky winner will enjoy a special day helping Mr. Murrell, making announcements, visiting classrooms, and seeing what it is like behind the scenes at school.
Donated by: Laurie Hawkins
Valued at: Priceless
