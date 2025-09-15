Membership 2025/2026

Valid for one year
• Membership fees are non-refundable
• The OFHSA Membership Fee covers: the costs of advocacy/representation; administrative costs
at OFHSA (secretary, office rental, website, printed materials, awards, Canadian Home & School Federation fee, auditor fee/maintaining charitable status with CRA)
• An OFHSA membership card will be given to you by the Association
• Membership is not required to volunteer at the school
• Association Meetings are open for anyone to attend, however, non-members do not have voting privileges
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!