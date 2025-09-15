Membership 2025/2026

• Membership fees are non-refundable

• The OFHSA Membership Fee covers: the costs of advocacy/representation; administrative costs

at OFHSA (secretary, office rental, website, printed materials, awards, Canadian Home & School Federation fee, auditor fee/maintaining charitable status with CRA)

• An OFHSA membership card will be given to you by the Association

• Membership is not required to volunteer at the school

• Association Meetings are open for anyone to attend, however, non-members do not have voting privileges