Layer 05 ~ August 16

NOTAFLOF (No one turned away for lack of funds) If you cannot afford to support but would like to support in other ways ~ Please email at [email protected] to work out a way so you can join us at the dance floor BUT PLEASE DO NOT ABUSE ~ Dance floors in Montreal right now are struggling because of increased costs and lack of bar sales so we have to rely on ticket sales in order to make the party successful so we can continue to do more <3 Nevertheless we still want you to join us on the dance floor and we will find a way to make it work <3!!! You can absolutely pay at the door as well!!! Just ask for the location day of :)