LBE 3rd Annual Pie Auction!

Hosted by
About this event
Sort by category
Hamburger, potato salad, chips, and drink (optional substiture: veggie sticks)
Just a hamburger (with toppings)
Bag of chips, drink, or veggie sticks
Check that we have your size before purchasing!
Check that we have your size before purchasing!
Check that we have one in stock before purchasing!
Check that we have one in stock before purchasing!
Only one for sale - if it's gone, it's gone!
Box of fancy cookies
Pinky's cookies, Sourdough Bread, Banana Loaf
Butter Pecan Tarts, Cinnamon Buns (with pecans)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!