Living Bible Explorers Inc

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Living Bible Explorers Inc

About this event

LBE 3rd Annual Pie Auction!

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Hamburger Meal
$15

Hamburger, potato salad, chips, and drink (optional substiture: veggie sticks)

Hamburger
$10

Just a hamburger (with toppings)

Snack/Drink
$3

Bag of chips, drink, or veggie sticks

T-Shirt
$15

Check that we have your size before purchasing!

Hoodie
$25

Check that we have your size before purchasing!

Blanket
$20

Check that we have one in stock before purchasing!

Hat
$10

Check that we have one in stock before purchasing!

Used Hoodie
$5

Only one for sale - if it's gone, it's gone!

Bake Sale - Group 1
$15

Box of fancy cookies

Bake Sale - Group 2
$20

Pinky's cookies, Sourdough Bread, Banana Loaf

Bake Sale - Group 3
$25

Butter Pecan Tarts, Cinnamon Buns (with pecans)

Add a donation for Living Bible Explorers Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!