Hosted by

TDSB Lester B Pearson ES SC

About this event

Sales closed

LBP Silent Auction 1 - 2026 - Camps & Extra-curricular

Pick-up location

7 Snowcrest Ave, North York, ON M2K 2K5, Canada

Little Kickers - 1 month free item
Little Kickers - 1 month free
$40

Starting bid

Value: $132

Description: 1 month of tuition for Little Kickers class, includes a uniform

Website: https://www.littlekickers.ca/en-ca/

Sunnyside Up Camp - $200 voucher item
Sunnyside Up Camp - $200 voucher
$60

Starting bid

Value: $200

Description: $200 voucher to be used towards summer camp

Website: https://www.sunnysideupcamp.com/

TAC Sports Summer Camp - $250 voucher item
TAC Sports Summer Camp - $250 voucher
$75

Starting bid

Value: $250

Description: $250 voucher to be used towards summer camp

Website: https://tacsports.ca/

Newtonbrook Tennis Club Junior Membership item
Newtonbrook Tennis Club Junior Membership
$15

Starting bid

Value: $45

Description: A junior membership to Newtonbrook Tennis Club

Website: https://www.newtonbrooktennis.com/

Willowdale School of Music - $150 voucher item
Willowdale School of Music - $150 voucher
$45

Starting bid

Value: $150

Description: A $150 voucher to be used towards the first month of private lessons

Website: https://www.willowdaleschoolofmusic.com/

Maker Kids $100 Voucher item
Maker Kids $100 Voucher
$30

Starting bid

Value: $100

Description: A $100 voucher for any STEM program

Website: https://makerkids.com/

Birchmount Gymnastics Ninja Camp item
Birchmount Gymnastics Ninja Camp
$300

Starting bid

Value: $300

Description: A full week of Ninja Camp at Birchmount Gymnastics

Website: https://birchmountgymnastics.com/camp-1

LOL Art - $150 voucher item
LOL Art - $150 voucher
$45

Starting bid

Value: $150

Description: A $150 voucher redeemable for 5 classes

Website: https://www.lolart.info/

LOL Art - $120 voucher item
LOL Art - $120 voucher
$40

Starting bid

Value: $120

Description: A $120 voucher redeemable for 4 classes

Website: https://www.lolart.info/

LOL Art - $60 voucher item
LOL Art - $60 voucher
$20

Starting bid

Value: $60

Description: A $60 voucher redeemable for 2 classes

Website: https://www.lolart.info/

Bravo Learning - After School French Tutoring item
Bravo Learning - After School French Tutoring
$50

Starting bid

Value: $160

Description: Two 2-hour after school French Tutoring

Website: https://bravolearning.ca/

(5 vouchers available)

Bravo Learning - French Acting Classes item
Bravo Learning - French Acting Classes
$45

Starting bid

Value: $160

Description: Two 2-hour after school French Tutoring

Website: https://bravolearning.ca/

(5 vouchers available)

Best Brain Learning Centre item
Best Brain Learning Centre
$45

Starting bid

Value: $150

Description: Two subjects for two weeks free. Applies to the New Century location in Markham

Website: https://bestbrains.com/ca-en/

(5 vouchers available)

Exceed Robotics - One week of Camp item
Exceed Robotics - One week of Camp
$125

Starting bid

Value: $495

Description: Good for one week of summer camp

Website: https://exceedrobotics.com/

(2 vouchers available)

Julia Music Studio item
Julia Music Studio
$10

Starting bid

Value: $35

Description: One free private piano lesson

Website: https://www.juliamusicstudio.net/programs.html

Exceed Robotics - One week of Camp (#2) item
Exceed Robotics - One week of Camp (#2)
$125

Starting bid

Value: $495

Description: Good for one week of summer camp

Website: https://exceedrobotics.com/

(2 of 2 available vouchers)

Bravo Learning - French Acting Classes #2 item
Bravo Learning - French Acting Classes #2
$45

Starting bid

Value: $160

Description: Two 2-hour after school French Acting

Website: https://bravolearning.ca/

(2 of 5 available vouchers)

Bravo Learning - French Acting Classes #3 item
Bravo Learning - French Acting Classes #3
$45

Starting bid

Value: $160

Description: Two 2-hour after school French Tutoring

Website: https://bravolearning.ca/

(3 of 5 available vouchers)

Bravo Learning - French Acting Classes #4 item
Bravo Learning - French Acting Classes #4
$45

Starting bid

Value: $160

Description: Two 2-hour after school French Acting

Website: https://bravolearning.ca/

(4 of 5 available vouchers)

Bravo Learning - French Acting Classes #5 item
Bravo Learning - French Acting Classes #5
$45

Starting bid

Value: $160

Description: Two 2-hour after school French Acting

Website: https://bravolearning.ca/

(5 of 5 available vouchers)

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