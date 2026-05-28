LBP Silent Auction 1 - 2026 - Camps & Extra-curricular

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Starting bid
Value: $132
Description: 1 month of tuition for Little Kickers class, includes a uniform
Website: https://www.littlekickers.ca/en-ca/
Starting bid
Value: $200
Description: $200 voucher to be used towards summer camp
Website: https://www.sunnysideupcamp.com/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value: $45
Description: A junior membership to Newtonbrook Tennis Club
Website: https://www.newtonbrooktennis.com/
Starting bid
Value: $150
Description: A $150 voucher to be used towards the first month of private lessons
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value: $300
Description: A full week of Ninja Camp at Birchmount Gymnastics
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value: $160
Description: Two 2-hour after school French Tutoring
Website: https://bravolearning.ca/
(5 vouchers available)
Starting bid
Value: $160
Description: Two 2-hour after school French Tutoring
Website: https://bravolearning.ca/
(5 vouchers available)
Starting bid
Value: $150
Description: Two subjects for two weeks free. Applies to the New Century location in Markham
Website: https://bestbrains.com/ca-en/
(5 vouchers available)
Starting bid
Value: $495
Description: Good for one week of summer camp
Website: https://exceedrobotics.com/
(2 vouchers available)
Starting bid
Value: $35
Description: One free private piano lesson
Starting bid
Value: $495
Description: Good for one week of summer camp
Website: https://exceedrobotics.com/
(2 of 2 available vouchers)
Starting bid
Value: $160
Description: Two 2-hour after school French Acting
Website: https://bravolearning.ca/
(2 of 5 available vouchers)
Starting bid
Value: $160
Description: Two 2-hour after school French Tutoring
Website: https://bravolearning.ca/
(3 of 5 available vouchers)
Starting bid
Value: $160
Description: Two 2-hour after school French Acting
Website: https://bravolearning.ca/
(4 of 5 available vouchers)
Starting bid
Value: $160
Description: Two 2-hour after school French Acting
Website: https://bravolearning.ca/
(5 of 5 available vouchers)
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