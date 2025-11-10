LETHBRIDGE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SOCIETY

Hosted by

LETHBRIDGE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SOCIETY

About this event

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LCS FAMILY FUN NIGHT

3 St James Blvd N

Lethbridge, AB T1H 6K6, Canada

Add a donation for LETHBRIDGE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SOCIETY

$

Adult Ticket
$20
Kids Ticket
$10
Full Table
$150

Make life easier and purchase a full table of 8 for your whole family!

Dinner Sponsor
$500

Support the LCS FAMILY FUN NIGHT and receive signage at the event and a HUGE Thank You from the LCS Community! (3 Dinner Sponsorships available)

Entertainment Sponsor
$500

Support the LCS FAMILY FUN NIGHT and receive signage at the event and a HUGE Thank You from the LCS Community! (2 Entertainment Sponsorships available)

Raffle Sponsor
$250

Support the LCS FAMILY FUN NIGHT and receive signage at the event and a HUGE Thank You from the LCS Community! (2 Raffle Sponsorships available)

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