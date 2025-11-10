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Make life easier and purchase a full table of 8 for your whole family!
Support the LCS FAMILY FUN NIGHT and receive signage at the event and a HUGE Thank You from the LCS Community! (3 Dinner Sponsorships available)
Support the LCS FAMILY FUN NIGHT and receive signage at the event and a HUGE Thank You from the LCS Community! (2 Entertainment Sponsorships available)
Support the LCS FAMILY FUN NIGHT and receive signage at the event and a HUGE Thank You from the LCS Community! (2 Raffle Sponsorships available)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!