Cocktail of generations 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Access to the event. An approximate tax receipt of $175 will be issued.
20 tickets for the cocktail
2 tickets offered to a Grand Friend and volunteer duo
Sponsor 'In collaboration'
Mention by the host of the evening
Mention (logo) on the event page
Mention (logo) on the partners poster and on the Powerpoint slide
Publication (logo) on social media
Official photography
Mention in correspondence
Possibility to display your corporate banners
Mention in the annual report
Mention in the national newsletter
Speech
An invoice for sponsorship will be issued to you.
10 tickets for the cocktail
2 tickets offered to a Grand Friend and volunteer duo
Sponsor 'In collaboration'
Mention by the host of the evening
Mention (logo) on the event page
Mention (logo) on the partners poster and on the Powerpoint slide
Publication (logo) on social media
Official photography
Mention in correspondence
Possibility to display your corporate banners
Mention in the annual report
Mention in the national newsletter
An invoice for sponsorship will be issued to you.
10 tickets for the cocktail
2 tickets offered to a Grand Friend and volunteer duo
Mention by the host of the evening
Mention (logo) on the event page
Mention (logo) on the partners poster and on the PowerPoint projection
Publication (mention) on social media
Mention in the national newsletter
An invoice for sponsorship will be issued.
10 tickets for the cocktail
2 tickets offered to a Grand Friend and volunteer duo
Mention by the host of the evening
Mention (logo) on the event page
Mention (logo) on the partners poster and on the PowerPoint projection
Publication (mention) on social media
Mention in the national newsletter
An invoice for sponsorship will be issued.
4 tickets for the cocktail
Mention by the host of the evening
Mention (logo) on the partners poster and on the PowerPoint projection
An invoice for sponsorship will be issued.
$
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