Fondation Les Petits Frères

Hosted by

Fondation Les Petits Frères

About this event

Cocktail of generations 2026

1155 Rue Metcalfe bureau 800

Montréal, QC H3B 2V6, Canada

Regular
$300

Access to the event. An approximate tax receipt of $175 will be issued.

Honorary Partner - $25,000
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

20 tickets for the cocktail

2 tickets offered to a Grand Friend and volunteer duo

Sponsor 'In collaboration'

Mention by the host of the evening

Mention (logo) on the event page

Mention (logo) on the partners poster and on the Powerpoint slide

Publication (logo) on social media

Official photography

Mention in correspondence

Possibility to display your corporate banners

Mention in the annual report

Mention in the national newsletter

Speech


An invoice for sponsorship will be issued to you.

Sponsorship - $10,000
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 tickets for the cocktail

2 tickets offered to a Grand Friend and volunteer duo

Sponsor 'In collaboration'

Mention by the host of the evening

Mention (logo) on the event page

Mention (logo) on the partners poster and on the Powerpoint slide

Publication (logo) on social media

Official photography

Mention in correspondence

Possibility to display your corporate banners

Mention in the annual report

Mention in the national newsletter


An invoice for sponsorship will be issued to you.

Confident Partner - $5,000
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 tickets for the cocktail

2 tickets offered to a Grand Friend and volunteer duo

Mention by the host of the evening

Mention (logo) on the event page

Mention (logo) on the partners poster and on the PowerPoint projection

Publication (mention) on social media

Mention in the national newsletter


An invoice for sponsorship will be issued.

Privileged Partner - $3,600
$3,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 tickets for the cocktail

2 tickets offered to a Grand Friend and volunteer duo

Mention by the host of the evening

Mention (logo) on the event page

Mention (logo) on the partners poster and on the PowerPoint projection

Publication (mention) on social media

Mention in the national newsletter


An invoice for sponsorship will be issued.

New Friend Partner - $1,500
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets for the cocktail

Mention by the host of the evening

Mention (logo) on the partners poster and on the PowerPoint projection


An invoice for sponsorship will be issued.

Add a donation for Fondation Les Petits Frères

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