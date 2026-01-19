Le Jardin d'été du ICC Brossard: Camp de la relâche - Spring Break Camp

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Brossard, QC J4Z 3G4, Canada
Please buy this ticket if you're registering one child.
Includes 20$ of administrative fee
Please buy this ticket if you're registering one child AND USING DAYCARE.
Includes 20$ of administrative fee
Please buy this ticket if you're registering your two children.
Includes 20$ of administrative fee
Please buy this ticket if you're registering your two children AND USING DAYCARE.
Includes 20$ of administrative fee
Please buy this ticket if you're registering your three children.
Includes 20$ of administrative fee
Please buy this ticket if you're registering your three children AND USING DAYCARE.
Includes 20$ of administrative fee
Please buy this ticket if you're registering your four children.
Includes 20$ of administrative fee
Please buy this ticket if you're registering your four children AND USING DAYCARE.
Includes 20$ of administrative fee
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