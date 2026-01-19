ICC Brossard - CCI Brossard (LE JARDIN D'ÉTÉ - ÉCOLE QOBAA)

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ICC Brossard - CCI Brossard (LE JARDIN D'ÉTÉ - ÉCOLE QOBAA)

About this event

Le Jardin d'été du ICC Brossard: Camp de la relâche - Spring Break Camp

5905 Grande-Allée

Brossard, QC J4Z 3G4, Canada

1 child NO DAYCARE
$100

Please buy this ticket if you're registering one child.


Includes 20$ of administrative fee

1 child WITH DAYCARE
$140

Please buy this ticket if you're registering one child AND USING DAYCARE.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

2 children NO DAYCARE
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your two children.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

2 children WITH DAYCARE
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your two children AND USING DAYCARE.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

3 children NO DAYCARE
$245
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your three children.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

3 children WITH DAYCARE
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your three children AND USING DAYCARE.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

4 children NO DAYCARE
$315
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your four children.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

4 children WITH DAYCARE
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your four children AND USING DAYCARE.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

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