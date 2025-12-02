ICC Brossard - CCI Brossard (LE JARDIN D'ÉTÉ - ÉCOLE QOBAA)

🎿❄❄❄Le Jardin d'été du ICC Brossard: Camp d'hiver - Winter Camp❄❄❄🎿

5905 Grande-Allée

Brossard, QC J4Z 3G4, Canada

2 weeks NO DAYCARE – 1 child (Dec 22–Jan 2)
$180

Please buy this ticket if you're registering one child for the two weeks.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

2 weeks WITH DAYCARE – 1 child (Dec 22–Jan 2)
$260

Please buy this ticket if you're registering one child for the two weeks AND USING DAYCARE.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

2 weeks NO DAYCARE – 2 children (Dec 22–Jan 2)
$330
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your two children for the two weeks.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

2 weeks WITH DAYCARE – 2 children (Dec 22–Jan 2)
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your two children for the two weeks AND USING DAYCARE.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

2 weeks NO DAYCARE – 3 children (Dec 22–Jan 2)
$470
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your three children for the two weeks.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

2 weeks WITH DAYCARE – 3 children (Dec 22–Jan 2)
$680
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your three children for the two weeks AND USING DAYCARE.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

2 weeks NO DAYCARE – 4 children (Dec 22–Jan 2)
$610
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your four children for the two weeks.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

2 weeks WITH DAYCARE – 4 children (Dec 22–Jan 2)
$880
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your four children for the two weeks AND USING DAYCARE.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

Week 1 ONLY & NO DAYCARE – 1 child (Dec 22–26)
$100

Please buy this ticket if you're registering one child for the first week only.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

Week 1 ONLY & WITH DAYCARE – 1 child (Dec 22–26)
$140

Please buy this ticket if you're registering one child for the first week only.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

Week 1 ONLY & NO DAYCARE – 2 children (Dec 22–26)
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your two children for the first week only.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

Week 1 ONLY & WITH DAYCARE – 2 children (Dec 22–26)
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your two children for the first week only AND USING DAYCARE.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

Week 1 ONLY & NO DAYCARE – 3 Children (Dec 22–26)
$245
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your three children for the first week only.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

Week 1 ONLY & WITH DAYCARE – 3 Children (Dec 22–26)
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your three children for the first week only AND USING DAYCARE.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

Week 1 ONLY & NO DAYCARE – 4 children (Dec 22–26)
$315
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your four children for the first week only.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

Week 1 ONLY & WITH DAYCARE – 4 children (Dec 22–26)
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your four children for the first week only AND USING DAYCARE.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

Week 2 ONLY & NO DAYCARE – 1 child (Dec 29–Jan 2)
$100

Please buy this ticket if you're registering one child for the second week only.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

Week 2 ONLY & WITH DAYCARE – 1 child (Dec 29–Jan 2)
$140

Please buy this ticket if you're registering one child for the second week only AND USING DAYCARE.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

Week 2 ONLY & NO DAYCARE – 2 children (Dec 29 - Jan 2)
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your two children for the second week only.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

Week 2 ONLY & WITH DAYCARE – 2 children (Dec 29 - Jan 2)
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your two children for the second week only AND USING DAYCARE.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

Week 2 ONLY & NO DAYCARE – 3 children (Dec 29 - Jan 2)
$245
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your three children for the second week only.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

Week 2 ONLY & WITH DAYCARE – 3 children (Dec 29 - Jan 2)
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your three children for the second week only AND USING DAYCARE.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

Week 2 ONLY & NO DAYCARE – 4 children (Dec 29 - Jan 2)
$315
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your four children for the second week only.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

Week 2 ONLY & WITH DAYCARE – 4 children (Dec 29 - Jan 2)
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you're registering your FOUR children for the second week only AND USING DAYCARE.

Includes 20$ of administrative fee

