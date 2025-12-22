ICC Brossard - CCI Brossard (LE JARDIN D'ÉTÉ - ÉCOLE QOBAA)

ICC Brossard - CCI Brossard (LE JARDIN D'ÉTÉ - ÉCOLE QOBAA)

🎿❄ADDITION OU CHANGEMENT - Le Jardin d'été du ICC Brossard: Camp d'hiver - Winter Camp❄❄❄🎿

5905 Grande-Allée

Brossard, QC J4Z 3G4, Canada

DAYCARE for week 1 & week 2 – 1 child (Dec 22–Jan 2)
$80

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your child and you want to add the daycare service for the TWO weeks.

DAYCARE for week 1 & week 2 – 2 children (Dec 22–Jan 2)
$150

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your TWO children and you want to add the daycare service for the TWO weeks.

DAYCARE for week 1 & week 2 – 3 children (Dec 22–Jan 2)
$210

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your THREE children and you want to add the daycare service for the TWO weeks.

DAYCARE for week 1 & week 2 – 4 children (Dec 22–Jan 2)
$270

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your FOUR children and you want to add the daycare service for the TWO weeks.

DAYCARE - WEEK 1 – 1 child (Dec 22–26)
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your child and you want to add the daycare service for week 1.

DAYCARE - WEEK 1 – 2 children (Dec 22–26)
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your TWO children and you want to add the daycare service for week 1 for the two children.

DAYCARE - WEEK 1 – 3 children (Dec 22–26)
$105
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your THREE children and you want to add the daycare service for week 1 for the three children.

DAYCARE - WEEK 1 – 4 children (Dec 22–26)
$135
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your FOUR children and you want to add the daycare service for week 1 for the FOUR children.

DAYCARE - WEEK 2 – 1 child (Dec 29–Jan 2)
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your child and you want to add the daycare service for week 2.

DAYCARE - WEEK 2 – 2 children (Dec 29–Jan 2)
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your TWO children and you want to add the daycare service for week 2 for the two children.

DAYCARE - WEEK 2 – 3 children (Dec 29–Jan 2)
$105
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your THREE children and you want to add the daycare service for week 2 for the three children.

DAYCARE - WEEK 2 – 4 children (Dec 29–Jan 2)
$135
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your FOUR children and you want to add the daycare service for week 2 for the FOUR children.

Week 2 & NO DAYCARE – 1 child (Dec 29–Jan 2)
$80

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your child for the first week and you want to add the second week without the daycare.

Week 2 WITH DAYCARE – 1 child (Dec 29–Jan 2)
$120

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your child for the first week and you want to add the second week WITH DAYCARE

Week 2 & NO DAYCARE – 2 children (Dec 29 - Jan 2)
$155
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your TWO children for the first week and you want to add the second week without the daycare.

Week 2 WITH DAYCARE – 2 children (Dec 29 - Jan 2)
$230
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your TWO children for the first week and you want to add the second week WITH DAYCARE

Week 2 & NO DAYCARE – 3 children (Dec 29 - Jan 2)
$225
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your THREE children for the first week and you want to add the second week without the daycare.

Week 2 WITH DAYCARE – 3 children (Dec 29 - Jan 2)
$330
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your THREE children for the first week and you want to add the second week WITH DAYCARE.

Week 2 & NO DAYCARE – 4 children (Dec 29 - Jan 2)
$295
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your FOUR children for the first week and you want to add the second week without the daycare.

Week 2 & WITH DAYCARE – 4 children (Dec 29 - Jan 2)
$430
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your FOUR children for the first week and you want to add the second week WITH DAYCARE.

Week 1 & NO DAYCARE – 1 child (Dec 22–26)
$80

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your child for the second week and you want to add the first week without the daycare.

Week 1 WITH DAYCARE – 1 child (Dec 22–26)
$120

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your child for the second week and you want to add the first week WITH DAYCARE

Week 1 & NO DAYCARE – 2 children (Dec 22–26)
$155
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your TWO children for the second week and you want to add the first week without the daycare.

Week 1 WITH DAYCARE – 2 children (Dec 22–26)
$230
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your TWO children for the second week and you want to add the first week WITH DAYCARE

Week 1 & NO DAYCARE – 3 children (Dec 22–26)
$225
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your THREE children for the second week and you want to add the first week without the daycare.

Week 1 WITH DAYCARE – 3 children (Dec 22–26)
$330
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your THREE children for the second week and you want to add the first week WITH DAYCARE.

Week 1 & NO DAYCARE – 4 children (Dec 22–26)
$295
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your FOUR children for the second week and you want to add the first week without the daycare.

Week 1 WITH DAYCARE – 4 children (Dec 22–26)
$430
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please buy this ticket if you've already registered your FOUR children for the second week and you want to add the first week WITH DAYCARE.

