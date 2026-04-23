Fondation Joseph Beaudoin

Hosted by

Fondation Joseph Beaudoin

About this event

Le Match des Anciens - IceBreaker

499 Bd Labrosse #100

Gatineau, QC J8P 4R1, Canada

Child Ticket (4 to 13 yrs)
$35

0 to 3 years free must be seated on a parent's lap

VIP Access
$45

4pm to 6:15pm: VIP event Guests with VIP tickets will have access to the La Drave Sportive restaurant lounge. This cocktail-style event includes : - Appetizers -1 drink (to be determined) - Meeting and autograph session with the Anciens Canadiens (5-6 p.m.). Maximum of 2 autographed items per person. - 6:30 p.m. - On-ice warm-up, player announcements, national anthem and puck drop ceremony - 7:00 p.m. - Equipe Briser la Glace field hockey game against Les Anciens Canadiens

$80
Free

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