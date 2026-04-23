Le Match des Anciens - IceBreaker

4pm to 6:15pm: VIP event Guests with VIP tickets will have access to the La Drave Sportive restaurant lounge. This cocktail-style event includes : - Appetizers -1 drink (to be determined) - Meeting and autograph session with the Anciens Canadiens (5-6 p.m.). Maximum of 2 autographed items per person. - 6:30 p.m. - On-ice warm-up, player announcements, national anthem and puck drop ceremony - 7:00 p.m. - Equipe Briser la Glace field hockey game against Les Anciens Canadiens