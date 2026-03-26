Monotype: Printmaking Technique | Training for all | Spring 2026

Trainer: Yong Sook Kim-Lambert | Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | 12 hours of training, materials included | Prerequisites | This training gives you access to the preferential rate of $35 for Fridays at the Workshop.

Trainer: Yong Sook Kim-Lambert | Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | 12 hours of training, materials included | Prerequisites | This training gives you access to the preferential rate of $35 for Fridays at the Workshop.

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