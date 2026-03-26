Monotype: Printmaking Technique | Training for all | Spring 2026
5445 DE GASPÉ AVE
Montréal, QC H2T 3B3, Canada, espace 517
Monotype: Printmaking Technique | Training for all | Spring 2026
$350
6 left!
Trainer: Yong Sook Kim-Lambert | Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | 12 hours of training, materials included | Prerequisites | This training gives you access to the preferential rate of $35 for Fridays at the Workshop.
Trainer: Yong Sook Kim-Lambert | Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | 12 hours of training, materials included | Prerequisites | This training gives you access to the preferential rate of $35 for Fridays at the Workshop.
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