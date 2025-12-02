The Red & White Online Auction

Value of $2,000.

Generously donated by Leesta Industries and Canerector.





Four seats together, only three rows from the ice, offering an incredible view of the action—perfect for catching every moment and seeing Caufield light up the scoreboard again.





The Montreal Canadiens for Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m.

At the Bell Centre against the Anaheim Ducks.





Section 115, Row CC, seats 12, 11, 10, and 9.

As per the attached in the red box.





Includes parking in The Bell Center.



