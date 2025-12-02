Partage-Action de l'Ouest-de-l'Île/West-Island Community Shares

Hosted by

Partage-Action de l'Ouest-de-l'Île/West-Island Community Shares

About this event

Sales closed

The Red & White Online Auction

Lodge for a CF Montreal game, Suite #58 item
Lodge for a CF Montreal game, Suite #58 item
Lodge for a CF Montreal game, Suite #58 item
Lodge for a CF Montreal game, Suite #58
$1,500

Starting bid

Value of $3,000.

Geneously donated by Broccolini.

Includes: 12 tickets and 3 parking passes

• Date of your choice (June to October 2026, except Miami games)

• Separate stadium entrance (for suites)

• 12 covered outdoor seats

• Unobstructed view of the field

• Catering service and dedicated staff available

on game day, upon request.


2 Season Tickets to the Alouettes item
2 Season Tickets to the Alouettes item
2 Season Tickets to the Alouettes item
2 Season Tickets to the Alouettes
$950

Starting bid

Value of $1,577.

Generously donated by the Montreal Alouettes.

Two green category season tickets for the 2026 season.

Includes 1 pre-season game, 9 regular season games, and 1 playoff game* playoff.

The season ticket is reserved until May 15, 2026; please contact the Alouettes before this date to access your tickets. Claiming your season ticket after May 15 may result in different seats being assigned.



Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada - Tribune 46 - 3 Day Package item
Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada - Tribune 46 - 3 Day Package item
Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada - Tribune 46 - 3 Day Package item
Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada - Tribune 46 - 3 Day Package
$650

Starting bid

Value of $780.

A 3-day package. From May 22nd to May 24th, 2026.
Tribune 46, Reserved Seats T46-5-GG-14,T46-5-GG-15.

Access to general admission zones.

Moderate distance from Metro.

Orange Zone.


Canadiens vs Ducks — 4 Seats Together, 3 Rows from the Ice item
Canadiens vs Ducks — 4 Seats Together, 3 Rows from the Ice item
Canadiens vs Ducks — 4 Seats Together, 3 Rows from the Ice item
Canadiens vs Ducks — 4 Seats Together, 3 Rows from the Ice
$1,300

Starting bid

Value of $2,000.

Generously donated by Leesta Industries and Canerector.


Four seats together, only three rows from the ice, offering an incredible view of the action—perfect for catching every moment and seeing Caufield light up the scoreboard again.


The Montreal Canadiens for Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m.

At the Bell Centre against the Anaheim Ducks.


Section 115, Row CC, seats 12, 11, 10, and 9.

As per the attached in the red box.


Includes parking in The Bell Center.


Montreal Canadien vs Anaheim Ducks 4 Hockey Tickets item
Montreal Canadien vs Anaheim Ducks 4 Hockey Tickets item
Montreal Canadien vs Anaheim Ducks 4 Hockey Tickets item
Montreal Canadien vs Anaheim Ducks 4 Hockey Tickets
$650

Starting bid

Value of $890.

Four tickets to the Montreal Canadiens for Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Bell Centre against the Anaheim Ducks.

Seats: 124 M 12,13,14,15.


2 Week Summer Camp at Cabaret kids Performing Arts item
2 Week Summer Camp at Cabaret kids Performing Arts item
2 Week Summer Camp at Cabaret kids Performing Arts item
2 Week Summer Camp at Cabaret kids Performing Arts
$300

Starting bid

Value of $645.

Generously donated by Cabaret Kids Performing Arts.

Session 3, Weeks 5 & 6, from July 27th to August 7.

Arts School for acting, singing, and dancing programs (ages 5-16). Cabaret Kids Performing Arts School offers Summer Camps & programs yearly, as well as private vocal lessons, & live theatre!

Full Body MRI Gift Certificate item
Full Body MRI Gift Certificate item
Full Body MRI Gift Certificate
$1,500

Starting bid

Value of $3,500.

Generously donated by ISMI.

Full-Body MRI (FBMRI) helps uncover early signs of cancer, stroke, heart disease, metabolic and neurodegenerative disorders using safe, non-invasive, radiation-free imaging.

What is included in this scan:

Brain, Neck & Spine
Screening for tumors, aneurysms, stroke risk, and early dementia.

Heart, Vessels & Lungs
Screening for aortic aneurysms, enlarged heart, and lung nodules larger than 1 cm.

Abdomen & Pelvis
All abdominal organs, prostate in men, and uterus & ovaries in women.

2 Tennis Tickets to the 2026 l’Omnium de Banque Nationale item
2 Tennis Tickets to the 2026 l’Omnium de Banque Nationale item
2 Tennis Tickets to the 2026 l’Omnium de Banque Nationale item
2 Tennis Tickets to the 2026 l’Omnium de Banque Nationale
$350

Starting bid

Value of $460.

Generously donated by the National Bank of Canada.

A pair of tennis tickets to the 2026 National Bank Open

for the evening session on Monday, August 10, level 200.

6-month Bronze Membership at Royal Westcourt Social Club #1 item
6-month Bronze Membership at Royal Westcourt Social Club #1 item
6-month Bronze Membership at Royal Westcourt Social Club #1 item
6-month Bronze Membership at Royal Westcourt Social Club #1
$120

Starting bid

Value of $180.

Generously donated by John Daoud Financial Services Inc.

Enjoy the game without the commitment of a full membership while still saving on every session! Perfect for those who want flexibility, fun, and savings on the court. 

Details:

Open Play Pickleball: $10 for 2 hours (Save $10 per session vs. non-members!) (4 players per court, with a max of 2 extra off-court players

Private Court Rental: $40 for 4 players of the same membership + $3 per additional player (up to 6 per court

Book Online or via App – Secure your spot with ease!

Chat with Members – Connect, share, and organize games effortlessly! 

Access to Special Member Events & Socials

Discounts on RWSC programming

2 Hour Golf Simulator Rental at Royal Westcourt #1 item
2 Hour Golf Simulator Rental at Royal Westcourt #1 item
2 Hour Golf Simulator Rental at Royal Westcourt #1 item
2 Hour Golf Simulator Rental at Royal Westcourt #1
$65

Starting bid

Value of $120.

Generously donated by John Daoud Financial Services Inc.

State of the Art Indoor Golf.

Experience Indoor Golf like never before

Our three cutting-edge Trackman IO golf rooms are the real deal.

Take a swing on legendary courses like Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, and Torrey Pines, all from the comfort of our club. Whether you're playing solo or with friends and family, it’s a fantastic way to spend your day.

Frankie Art Painting item
Frankie Art Painting item
Frankie Art Painting
$600

Starting bid

Value of $1,027.

Generously donated by Francesca Cambria

Painting "Buzzing through life 4."

Painting Dimensions 36x36x1.5 in.

Francesca Cambria is an abstract expression artist.


Foursome at Beaconsfield Golf Club including cart item
Foursome at Beaconsfield Golf Club including cart item
Foursome at Beaconsfield Golf Club including cart item
Foursome at Beaconsfield Golf Club including cart
$600

Starting bid

Value of $800.

Generously donated by the Beaconsfield Golf Club.

Enjoy a round of golf for four at the Beaconsfield Golf Club. This gift certificate includes green fees for a foursome, including a cart, offering a great opportunity to experience a well-maintained course in a welcoming and relaxed setting. Perfect for golf lovers or for a fun day out with friends, family, or colleagues.



Foursome at Saint-Raphaël Golf Club item
Foursome at Saint-Raphaël Golf Club item
Foursome at Saint-Raphaël Golf Club
$525

Starting bid

Value of $700.

Generously donated by Saint-Raphaël Golf Club.

Enjoy a round of golf for four at the prestigious Saint-Raphaël Golf Club. This gift certificate includes green fees for a foursome, offering a memorable day on a beautifully maintained course known for its scenic views and welcoming atmosphere. Ideal for golf enthusiasts or anyone looking to enjoy a refined outdoor experience with friends or colleagues.

CF Fairview Cadillac - Gift Card item
CF Fairview Cadillac - Gift Card
$350

Starting bid

Value of $500.

Generously donated by CF Fairview Pointe-Claire.

Share countless fashion, dining and entertainment possibilities with a CF SHOP! card. Redeemable at thousands of the top destinations in CF shopping centres and office properties.

Air Canada Gift Card #1 item
Air Canada Gift Card #1 item
Air Canada Gift Card #1
$375

Starting bid

Value of $500.

Make their travel dreams come true with an Air Canada Gift Card. It’s the present that’s full of possibilities and never expires.

Maadco Paints - Benjamin Moore Gift Certificate item
Maadco Paints - Benjamin Moore Gift Certificate item
Maadco Paints - Benjamin Moore Gift Certificate item
Maadco Paints - Benjamin Moore Gift Certificate
$250

Starting bid

Value of $500.

Generously donated by the Christina and Matthew Di Criscio Foundation.

Enjoy colour and design expertise that will help you create beautiful interiors and exteriors–and get insights on the best Benjamin Moore product for your specific project.

Valid at the following locations:

5825 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal, QC H4A 2G1

1105 Provost, Lachine, QC H8S 1N4

335 Bd Chomedey, Laval, QC H7V 3S7

Official Speaker's Francis Scarpaleggia's Scotch Selection item
Official Speaker's Francis Scarpaleggia's Scotch Selection
$75

Starting bid

Value of $100.

Generously donated by Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia.

Selected as the President's Official Scotch.

This Bowmore 12 Year-Old displays the distillery's signature with a certain restraint, without lacking in character. It offers fragrances of flowers, honey, and dried herbs. A touch of candied lemon zest is also perceptible, as well as a slightly smoky finish.


Vivier Advanced Anti-Aging Program Gift Basket item
Vivier Advanced Anti-Aging Program Gift Basket item
Vivier Advanced Anti-Aging Program Gift Basket item
Vivier Advanced Anti-Aging Program Gift Basket
$400

Starting bid

Value of $650.

Generously donated by Vivier.

This Advanced Anti-Aging Program includes a complete routine of products designed to target advanced signs of aging, including deeper lines and wrinkles, thinning ski,n and uneven tone, while protecting against future damage.

Includes the following full-size products in a Vivier-branded vegan leather bag:

HEXAM®
Refreshing Toner
- GrenzCine® Eye
QuintiSerum™
Retinol 1.0%
Daily Age-Defying Moisturizer
SHEER SPF 30 Mineral Tinted,


CRÈME 47 with a limited-edition cosmetic bag item
CRÈME 47 with a limited-edition cosmetic bag item
CRÈME 47 with a limited-edition cosmetic bag item
CRÈME 47 with a limited-edition cosmetic bag
$300

Starting bid

Value of $395.

Generously donated by Vivier.

A potent cream-based concentrate formulated with 47 key pharmaceutical-grade ingredients proven to have significant benefits to the skin. Clinically proven to reduce redness, irritation, and inflammation & improve skin barrier function, tone, volume, and texture for a healthier, younger-looking complexion.


Gift Basket of Cat Products item
Gift Basket of Cat Products
$175

Starting bid

Value of $350.

Generously donated by Hagen Group.

Gift Basket of Dog Products item
Gift Basket of Dog Products
$175

Starting bid

Value of $500.

Generously donated by Hagen Group.

Air Canada Gift Card #2 item
Air Canada Gift Card #2 item
Air Canada Gift Card #2
$375

Starting bid

Value of $500.

Make their travel dreams come true with an Air Canada Gift Card. It’s the present that’s full of possibilities and never expires.

Kiva Boutique Gift Certificate item
Kiva Boutique Gift Certificate
$110

Starting bid

Value of $150.

Located in Pointe-Claire Village, this boutique offers urban and active wear for everyday life

2 Hour Golf Simulator Rental at Royal Westcourt #2 item
2 Hour Golf Simulator Rental at Royal Westcourt #2 item
2 Hour Golf Simulator Rental at Royal Westcourt #2 item
2 Hour Golf Simulator Rental at Royal Westcourt #2
$65

Starting bid

Value of $120.

Generously donated by John Daoud Financial Services Inc.

State of the Art Indoor Golf.

Experience Indoor Golf like never before

Our three cutting-edge Trackman IO golf rooms are the real deal.

Take a swing on legendary courses like Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, and Torrey Pines, all from the comfort of our club. Whether you're playing solo or with friends and family, it’s a fantastic way to spend your day.

Zen Chez Nous, 60 minutes Massage Gift Certificate item
Zen Chez Nous, 60 minutes Massage Gift Certificate item
Zen Chez Nous, 60 minutes Massage Gift Certificate item
Zen Chez Nous, 60 minutes Massage Gift Certificate
$80

Starting bid

Value of $115.

From head to toe, Zen Chez Nous offers you the treatments you deserve. Experience tranquility in the heart of Pointe-Claire. 

Restaurant Scores Dorval Gift Card item
Restaurant Scores Dorval Gift Card item
Restaurant Scores Dorval Gift Card
$140

Starting bid

Value of $200.

Generously donated by Restaurant Scores Dorval.

At Scores, they welcome you into a friendly atmosphere where you can enjoy a delicious meal with family, colleagues, or friends. Enjoy their classics such as roast chicken, ribs, and their famous all-you-can-eat salad bar.

Flirt Boutique Gift Certificate item
Flirt Boutique Gift Certificate
$180

Starting bid

Value of $250.

Luxury clothing and accessories boutique located in Pointe-Claire Village.

Fig Fleurs Gift Card item
Fig Fleurs Gift Card item
Fig Fleurs Gift Card
$110

Starting bid

Value of $150.

Located in the heart of Pointe-Claire Village. Fig Fleurs Florist specializes in floral design classes. Arrangements and Hand Tied Bouquets are always ready to Grab'N Go! They also deliver and provide standing orders for Offices and Restaurants.

3 Month Membership at 30 Min Hit West Island item
3 Month Membership at 30 Min Hit West Island item
3 Month Membership at 30 Min Hit West Island item
3 Month Membership at 30 Min Hit West Island
$300

Starting bid

Value of $498.

Generously donated by 30 Minute Hit West Island.

PUNCH, KICK, SWEAT & SMILE
your way to amazing results in health & fitness!


The 3-month membership to be redeemed at 30 Minute Hit West Island only includes the following: 

  • unlimited in-studio access at any 30 Minute hit location,
  • unlimited 24/7 online hit@home access,
  • trainer included
  • pair of gloves and pair of hand wraps  - choice of color:  red, blue, black, and pink
West Spa Gift Certificate item
West Spa Gift Certificate item
West Spa Gift Certificate
$110

Starting bid

Value of $155.

Nestled in the heart of Montreal's vibrant West Island, West Spa is always on the search for the newest technologies and treatments in the beauty field. At West Spa, they curate an environment of expertise to give you the best care. Whether you are looking for a therapeutic or relaxing massage, a refreshing facial, the informed guidance of medical professionals for beauty enhancements, or simply the luxury of a pampering self-care experience, West Spa is your ultimate destination.

Westmount Florist Gift Certificate item
Westmount Florist Gift Certificate item
Westmount Florist Gift Certificate
$110

Starting bid

Value of $125.

Westmount Florist has been recognized as one of Montreal’s and North America’s top florists. Their reputation is built on superior customer service in their flower shop, dazzling designs, exceptional event services, and reliable flower delivery with our fleet of trucks. No other gift allows a customer to send an emotion or sentiment like flowers.

40 Westt Gift Certificate item
40 Westt Gift Certificate item
40 Westt Gift Certificate item
40 Westt Gift Certificate
$150

Starting bid

Value of $200.

Generously donated by 40 Westt Restaurant.

An upscale chophouse with a raw bar, beef aged on-site (available at the butcher shop) & live jazz.


Lucille's Restaurant Gift Card item
Lucille's Restaurant Gift Card item
Lucille's Restaurant Gift Card item
Lucille's Restaurant Gift Card
$150

Starting bid

Value of $200.

Lucille’s offers casual fine dining with fresh seafood, $1 oysters, dry-aged steaks & crafted cocktails. Every location is vibrant, warm, and uniquely Lucille’s—perfect for celebrations, nights out, or business.


Chateau D'Ivoire‬ Gift Certificate item
Chateau D'Ivoire‬ Gift Certificate item
Chateau D'Ivoire‬ Gift Certificate item
Chateau D'Ivoire‬ Gift Certificate
$1,000

Starting bid

Value of $1,500.

Generously donated by Chateau D'Ivoire‬.

In Montreal since 1978, Château D’Ivoire is an Official Rolex Retailer and an Authorized Service Centre, as well as the destination for luxury in-house jewelry and engagement rings. Château D’Ivoire offers high-end timepieces and jewelry from brands such as Cartier, Omega, Bulgari, Hublot, Chanel, and IWC, among others


2 Hour Golf Simulator Rental at Royal Westcourt #3 item
2 Hour Golf Simulator Rental at Royal Westcourt #3 item
2 Hour Golf Simulator Rental at Royal Westcourt #3 item
2 Hour Golf Simulator Rental at Royal Westcourt #3
$65

Starting bid

Value of $120.

Generously donated by John Daoud Financial Services Inc.

State of the Art Indoor Golf.

Experience Indoor Golf like never before

Our three cutting-edge Trackman IO golf rooms are the real deal.

Take a swing on legendary courses like Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, and Torrey Pines, all from the comfort of our club. Whether you're playing solo or with friends and family, it’s a fantastic way to spend your day.

Cafe Gentile DDO Gift Cards item
Cafe Gentile DDO Gift Cards item
Cafe Gentile DDO Gift Cards item
Cafe Gentile DDO Gift Cards
$210

Starting bid

Value of $300.

Generously donated by Cafe Gentile DDO.

With a passion for authentic Sicilian-inspired meals and exceptional coffee, the Gentile family has built a legacy of warmth, tradition, and quality. Cafe Gentile continues to welcome old and new friends alike, staying true to its roots while delivering the same excellence and devotion that started it all.

Modo Yoga West Island 1 Month Pass item
Modo Yoga West Island 1 Month Pass item
Modo Yoga West Island 1 Month Pass
$110

Starting bid

Value of $150.

Generously donated by Modo Yoga.

A calming space in which to practice a yoga series that inspires, relaxes, and energizes.

Moksha/Modo Yoga is a physical flow of postures that is done in a heated room. Classes integrate numerous hatha postures in such a way that makes your body feel relaxed and calm

Lou's Restaurant Gift Card item
Lou's Restaurant Gift Card item
Lou's Restaurant Gift Card item
Lou's Restaurant Gift Card
$150

Starting bid

Value of $200

A New American restaurant in the spirit of a classic diner. Situated in the heart of the Pointe-Claire village, Lou's is a neighbourhood restaurant that caters to intimate dinners, get-togethers with friends at the bar, or large groups in the private dining room.

Zone Maison Gift Card item
Zone Maison Gift Card item
Zone Maison Gift Card item
Zone Maison Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Value of $100.


Victor Rose Espresso Bar Gift Certificates item
Victor Rose Espresso Bar Gift Certificates item
Victor Rose Espresso Bar Gift Certificates item
Victor Rose Espresso Bar Gift Certificates
$80

Starting bid

Value of $100.

Generously donated by Victor Rose Cafe.

5 x $20 Gift Certificates.

Victor Rose Espresso Bar is a Direct Fair Trade coffee shop run by local mother-daughter duo, Terry & Marie.

Come to VR to meet your friends, grab your morning coffee, and enjoy all that Pointe Claire Village has to offer!

Noise cancelling earphones Beats Move 3 Item#1 item
Noise cancelling earphones Beats Move 3 Item#1
$180

Starting bid

Value of $250.

Generously donated by Pharmaprix Dorval.

Spa Day Indulgence item
Spa Day Indulgence item
Spa Day Indulgence
$180

Starting bid

Value of $285.

Generously donated by Spa Essentiel.

Includes:

Manicure

Pedicure

90-minute European Deep Cleansing Facial

60-minute Swedish Massage

Matelas Bonheur Gift Cards item
Matelas Bonheur Gift Cards item
Matelas Bonheur Gift Cards
$120

Starting bid

Value of $200

Generously donated by Matelas Bonheur.

2x$100 Gift Card

Wine Tasting for 4 at Vignoble Souffle de Vie item
Wine Tasting for 4 at Vignoble Souffle de Vie item
Wine Tasting for 4 at Vignoble Souffle de Vie item
Wine Tasting for 4 at Vignoble Souffle de Vie
$50

Starting bid

Value of $72.

Generously donated by Vignoble Souffle de Vie.

A vineyard in Senneville, on the island of Montreal.

27,000 vines have been planted, including Merlot, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Chardonnay Muscat, Chemin de Petite Perle, Marquette, and Saint Pépin.

Noise cancelling earphones Beats Move 3 Item#2 item
Noise cancelling earphones Beats Move 3 Item#2
$160

Starting bid

Value of $250.

Generously donated by Pharmaprix Dorval.

4 Tickets & 2 CF Montréal jerseys item
4 Tickets & 2 CF Montréal jerseys item
4 Tickets & 2 CF Montréal jerseys item
4 Tickets & 2 CF Montréal jerseys
$550

Starting bid

Value of $850.

Generously donated by BMO.

Four (4) tickets including food and drinks

for a game during the 2026 season.

- Two (2) CF Montréal jerseys! You can

show your support for the team.

Private shopping experience at l'Essentiel & Max Mara Scarf item
Private shopping experience at l'Essentiel & Max Mara Scarf item
Private shopping experience at l'Essentiel & Max Mara Scarf item
Private shopping experience at l'Essentiel & Max Mara Scarf
$750

Starting bid

Shopping Experience Value of $1,000.

Max Mara Scarf Value of $590.

Generously donated by l'Essentiel par MF.

A private, personalized shopping experience in Montreal, where the most beautiful collections are gathered under one roof. L’Essentiel par MF offers one-stop shopping for the latest trends in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere!

Shop online to see a preview of the collections.

http://www.lessentielmf.com



Lancôme Cosmetics Gift Basket item
Lancôme Cosmetics Gift Basket item
Lancôme Cosmetics Gift Basket
$300

Starting bid

Value of $500.

Generously provided by Pharmaprix Dorval.




Elite Private Birthday Party Room - I Saute item
Elite Private Birthday Party Room - I Saute item
Elite Private Birthday Party Room - I Saute item
Elite Private Birthday Party Room - I Saute
$180

Starting bid

Value of $369.

Generously donated by I Saute.

Package Includes:

10 Jumpers.

90 minutes of jump time.

45 minutes in a private room after the jump time to eat/gifts opening.

Shared party host.

GLOW STICKS.

2 Home Game Tickets - Rosses de Montréal Soccer item
2 Home Game Tickets - Rosses de Montréal Soccer item
2 Home Game Tickets - Rosses de Montréal Soccer
$100

Starting bid

Value of $220.

Generously donated by Roses de Montréal.

Includes 2 tickets to a home game as well as post game picture on the field with some players.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!