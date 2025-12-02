The Red & White Online Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Value of $3,000.
Geneously donated by Broccolini.
Includes: 12 tickets and 3 parking passes
• Date of your choice (June to October 2026, except Miami games)
• Separate stadium entrance (for suites)
• 12 covered outdoor seats
• Unobstructed view of the field
• Catering service and dedicated staff available
on game day, upon request.
Starting bid
Value of $1,577.
Generously donated by the Montreal Alouettes.
Two green category season tickets for the 2026 season.
Includes 1 pre-season game, 9 regular season games, and 1 playoff game* playoff.
The season ticket is reserved until May 15, 2026; please contact the Alouettes before this date to access your tickets. Claiming your season ticket after May 15 may result in different seats being assigned.
Starting bid
Value of $780.
A 3-day package. From May 22nd to May 24th, 2026.
Tribune 46, Reserved Seats T46-5-GG-14,T46-5-GG-15.
Access to general admission zones.
Moderate distance from Metro.
Orange Zone.
Starting bid
Value of $2,000.
Generously donated by Leesta Industries and Canerector.
Four seats together, only three rows from the ice, offering an incredible view of the action—perfect for catching every moment and seeing Caufield light up the scoreboard again.
The Montreal Canadiens for Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m.
At the Bell Centre against the Anaheim Ducks.
Section 115, Row CC, seats 12, 11, 10, and 9.
As per the attached in the red box.
Includes parking in The Bell Center.
Starting bid
Value of $890.
Four tickets to the Montreal Canadiens for Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Bell Centre against the Anaheim Ducks.
Seats: 124 M 12,13,14,15.
Starting bid
Value of $645.
Generously donated by Cabaret Kids Performing Arts.
Session 3, Weeks 5 & 6, from July 27th to August 7.
Arts School for acting, singing, and dancing programs (ages 5-16). Cabaret Kids Performing Arts School offers Summer Camps & programs yearly, as well as private vocal lessons, & live theatre!
Starting bid
Value of $3,500.
Generously donated by ISMI.
Full-Body MRI (FBMRI) helps uncover early signs of cancer, stroke, heart disease, metabolic and neurodegenerative disorders using safe, non-invasive, radiation-free imaging.
What is included in this scan:
Brain, Neck & Spine
Screening for tumors, aneurysms, stroke risk, and early dementia.
Heart, Vessels & Lungs
Screening for aortic aneurysms, enlarged heart, and lung nodules larger than 1 cm.
Abdomen & Pelvis
All abdominal organs, prostate in men, and uterus & ovaries in women.
Starting bid
Value of $460.
Generously donated by the National Bank of Canada.
A pair of tennis tickets to the 2026 National Bank Open
for the evening session on Monday, August 10, level 200.
Starting bid
Value of $180.
Generously donated by John Daoud Financial Services Inc.
Enjoy the game without the commitment of a full membership while still saving on every session! Perfect for those who want flexibility, fun, and savings on the court.
Details:
Open Play Pickleball: $10 for 2 hours (Save $10 per session vs. non-members!) (4 players per court, with a max of 2 extra off-court players
Private Court Rental: $40 for 4 players of the same membership + $3 per additional player (up to 6 per court
Book Online or via App – Secure your spot with ease!
Chat with Members – Connect, share, and organize games effortlessly!
Access to Special Member Events & Socials
Discounts on RWSC programming
Starting bid
Value of $120.
Generously donated by John Daoud Financial Services Inc.
State of the Art Indoor Golf.
Experience Indoor Golf like never before
Our three cutting-edge Trackman IO golf rooms are the real deal.
Take a swing on legendary courses like Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, and Torrey Pines, all from the comfort of our club. Whether you're playing solo or with friends and family, it’s a fantastic way to spend your day.
Starting bid
Value of $1,027.
Generously donated by Francesca Cambria
Painting "Buzzing through life 4."
Painting Dimensions 36x36x1.5 in.
Francesca Cambria is an abstract expression artist.
Starting bid
Value of $800.
Generously donated by the Beaconsfield Golf Club.
Enjoy a round of golf for four at the Beaconsfield Golf Club. This gift certificate includes green fees for a foursome, including a cart, offering a great opportunity to experience a well-maintained course in a welcoming and relaxed setting. Perfect for golf lovers or for a fun day out with friends, family, or colleagues.
Starting bid
Value of $700.
Generously donated by Saint-Raphaël Golf Club.
Enjoy a round of golf for four at the prestigious Saint-Raphaël Golf Club. This gift certificate includes green fees for a foursome, offering a memorable day on a beautifully maintained course known for its scenic views and welcoming atmosphere. Ideal for golf enthusiasts or anyone looking to enjoy a refined outdoor experience with friends or colleagues.
Starting bid
Value of $500.
Generously donated by CF Fairview Pointe-Claire.
Share countless fashion, dining and entertainment possibilities with a CF SHOP! card. Redeemable at thousands of the top destinations in CF shopping centres and office properties.
Starting bid
Value of $500.
Make their travel dreams come true with an Air Canada Gift Card. It’s the present that’s full of possibilities and never expires.
Starting bid
Value of $500.
Generously donated by the Christina and Matthew Di Criscio Foundation.
Enjoy colour and design expertise that will help you create beautiful interiors and exteriors–and get insights on the best Benjamin Moore product for your specific project.
Valid at the following locations:
5825 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal, QC H4A 2G1
1105 Provost, Lachine, QC H8S 1N4
335 Bd Chomedey, Laval, QC H7V 3S7
Starting bid
Value of $100.
Generously donated by Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia.
Selected as the President's Official Scotch.
This Bowmore 12 Year-Old displays the distillery's signature with a certain restraint, without lacking in character. It offers fragrances of flowers, honey, and dried herbs. A touch of candied lemon zest is also perceptible, as well as a slightly smoky finish.
Starting bid
Value of $650.
Generously donated by Vivier.
This Advanced Anti-Aging Program includes a complete routine of products designed to target advanced signs of aging, including deeper lines and wrinkles, thinning ski,n and uneven tone, while protecting against future damage.
Includes the following full-size products in a Vivier-branded vegan leather bag:
- HEXAM®
- Refreshing Toner
- GrenzCine® Eye
- QuintiSerum™
- Retinol 1.0%
- Daily Age-Defying Moisturizer
- SHEER SPF 30 Mineral Tinted,
Starting bid
Value of $395.
Generously donated by Vivier.
A potent cream-based concentrate formulated with 47 key pharmaceutical-grade ingredients proven to have significant benefits to the skin. Clinically proven to reduce redness, irritation, and inflammation & improve skin barrier function, tone, volume, and texture for a healthier, younger-looking complexion.
Starting bid
Value of $350.
Generously donated by Hagen Group.
Starting bid
Value of $500.
Generously donated by Hagen Group.
Starting bid
Value of $500.
Make their travel dreams come true with an Air Canada Gift Card. It’s the present that’s full of possibilities and never expires.
Starting bid
Value of $150.
Located in Pointe-Claire Village, this boutique offers urban and active wear for everyday life
Starting bid
Value of $120.
Generously donated by John Daoud Financial Services Inc.
State of the Art Indoor Golf.
Experience Indoor Golf like never before
Our three cutting-edge Trackman IO golf rooms are the real deal.
Take a swing on legendary courses like Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, and Torrey Pines, all from the comfort of our club. Whether you're playing solo or with friends and family, it’s a fantastic way to spend your day.
Starting bid
Value of $115.
From head to toe, Zen Chez Nous offers you the treatments you deserve. Experience tranquility in the heart of Pointe-Claire.
Starting bid
Value of $200.
Generously donated by Restaurant Scores Dorval.
At Scores, they welcome you into a friendly atmosphere where you can enjoy a delicious meal with family, colleagues, or friends. Enjoy their classics such as roast chicken, ribs, and their famous all-you-can-eat salad bar.
Starting bid
Value of $250.
Luxury clothing and accessories boutique located in Pointe-Claire Village.
Starting bid
Value of $150.
Located in the heart of Pointe-Claire Village. Fig Fleurs Florist specializes in floral design classes. Arrangements and Hand Tied Bouquets are always ready to Grab'N Go! They also deliver and provide standing orders for Offices and Restaurants.
Starting bid
Value of $498.
Generously donated by 30 Minute Hit West Island.
PUNCH, KICK, SWEAT & SMILE
your way to amazing results in health & fitness!
The 3-month membership to be redeemed at 30 Minute Hit West Island only includes the following:
Starting bid
Value of $155.
Nestled in the heart of Montreal's vibrant West Island, West Spa is always on the search for the newest technologies and treatments in the beauty field. At West Spa, they curate an environment of expertise to give you the best care. Whether you are looking for a therapeutic or relaxing massage, a refreshing facial, the informed guidance of medical professionals for beauty enhancements, or simply the luxury of a pampering self-care experience, West Spa is your ultimate destination.
Starting bid
Value of $125.
Westmount Florist has been recognized as one of Montreal’s and North America’s top florists. Their reputation is built on superior customer service in their flower shop, dazzling designs, exceptional event services, and reliable flower delivery with our fleet of trucks. No other gift allows a customer to send an emotion or sentiment like flowers.
Starting bid
Value of $200.
Generously donated by 40 Westt Restaurant.
An upscale chophouse with a raw bar, beef aged on-site (available at the butcher shop) & live jazz.
Starting bid
Value of $200.
Lucille’s offers casual fine dining with fresh seafood, $1 oysters, dry-aged steaks & crafted cocktails. Every location is vibrant, warm, and uniquely Lucille’s—perfect for celebrations, nights out, or business.
Starting bid
Value of $1,500.
Generously donated by Chateau D'Ivoire.
In Montreal since 1978, Château D’Ivoire is an Official Rolex Retailer and an Authorized Service Centre, as well as the destination for luxury in-house jewelry and engagement rings. Château D’Ivoire offers high-end timepieces and jewelry from brands such as Cartier, Omega, Bulgari, Hublot, Chanel, and IWC, among others
Starting bid
Value of $120.
Generously donated by John Daoud Financial Services Inc.
State of the Art Indoor Golf.
Experience Indoor Golf like never before
Our three cutting-edge Trackman IO golf rooms are the real deal.
Take a swing on legendary courses like Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, and Torrey Pines, all from the comfort of our club. Whether you're playing solo or with friends and family, it’s a fantastic way to spend your day.
Starting bid
Value of $300.
Generously donated by Cafe Gentile DDO.
With a passion for authentic Sicilian-inspired meals and exceptional coffee, the Gentile family has built a legacy of warmth, tradition, and quality. Cafe Gentile continues to welcome old and new friends alike, staying true to its roots while delivering the same excellence and devotion that started it all.
Starting bid
Value of $150.
Generously donated by Modo Yoga.
A calming space in which to practice a yoga series that inspires, relaxes, and energizes.
Moksha/Modo Yoga is a physical flow of postures that is done in a heated room. Classes integrate numerous hatha postures in such a way that makes your body feel relaxed and calm
Starting bid
Value of $200
A New American restaurant in the spirit of a classic diner. Situated in the heart of the Pointe-Claire village, Lou's is a neighbourhood restaurant that caters to intimate dinners, get-togethers with friends at the bar, or large groups in the private dining room.
Starting bid
Value of $100.
Starting bid
Value of $100.
Generously donated by Victor Rose Cafe.
5 x $20 Gift Certificates.
Victor Rose Espresso Bar is a Direct Fair Trade coffee shop run by local mother-daughter duo, Terry & Marie.
Come to VR to meet your friends, grab your morning coffee, and enjoy all that Pointe Claire Village has to offer!
Starting bid
Value of $250.
Generously donated by Pharmaprix Dorval.
Starting bid
Value of $285.
Generously donated by Spa Essentiel.
Includes:
Manicure
Pedicure
90-minute European Deep Cleansing Facial
60-minute Swedish Massage
Starting bid
Value of $200
Generously donated by Matelas Bonheur.
2x$100 Gift Card
Starting bid
Value of $72.
Generously donated by Vignoble Souffle de Vie.
A vineyard in Senneville, on the island of Montreal.
27,000 vines have been planted, including Merlot, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Chardonnay Muscat, Chemin de Petite Perle, Marquette, and Saint Pépin.
Starting bid
Value of $250.
Generously donated by Pharmaprix Dorval.
Starting bid
Value of $850.
Generously donated by BMO.
Four (4) tickets including food and drinks
for a game during the 2026 season.
- Two (2) CF Montréal jerseys! You can
show your support for the team.
Starting bid
Shopping Experience Value of $1,000.
Max Mara Scarf Value of $590.
Generously donated by l'Essentiel par MF.
A private, personalized shopping experience in Montreal, where the most beautiful collections are gathered under one roof. L’Essentiel par MF offers one-stop shopping for the latest trends in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere!
Shop online to see a preview of the collections.
Starting bid
Value of $500.
Generously provided by Pharmaprix Dorval.
Starting bid
Value of $369.
Generously donated by I Saute.
Package Includes:
10 Jumpers.
90 minutes of jump time.
45 minutes in a private room after the jump time to eat/gifts opening.
Shared party host.
GLOW STICKS.
Starting bid
Value of $220.
Generously donated by Roses de Montréal.
Includes 2 tickets to a home game as well as post game picture on the field with some players.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!