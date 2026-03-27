Lead the Room—Without Losing Yourself: Navigating Personalities and Leading with Confidence - Rosie Initiative Workshop

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About this event
For those planning to attend live and actively participate in the session. We encourage participants to join with cameras on and engage in group discussions and breakout rooms where possible.
All registrants will receive a copy of the recording following the workshop.
For those who do not plan to attend live or participate in the interactive session and would prefer to receive the recording afterward.
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