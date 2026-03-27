The Prosperity Project

Hosted by

The Prosperity Project

About this event

Lead the Room—Without Losing Yourself: Navigating Personalities and Leading with Confidence - Rosie Initiative Workshop

Engaged Workshop Attendee
Free

For those planning to attend live and actively participate in the session. We encourage participants to join with cameras on and engage in group discussions and breakout rooms where possible.
All registrants will receive a copy of the recording following the workshop.

Workshop Recording
Free

For those who do not plan to attend live or participate in the interactive session and would prefer to receive the recording afterward.

Add a donation for The Prosperity Project

$

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