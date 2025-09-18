Leadership with Purpose: Jim Gray on Energy, People, and Community

Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta

Cypress Centre

Leadership with Purpose: Jim Gray

Don’t miss this chance to hear from Jim Gray, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and community builder, as he shares stories of leadership, innovation, and impact.

  • When: November 6, 2025, from 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
  • Where: Fireside Room, Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede Grounds
  • Price: $25 

Appetizers and refreshments provided (gluten-free and vegetarian options available).

