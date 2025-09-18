Leadership with Purpose: Jim Gray on Energy, People, and Community

Leadership with Purpose: Jim Gray

Don’t miss this chance to hear from Jim Gray, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and community builder, as he shares stories of leadership, innovation, and impact.

When: November 6, 2025, from 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Where : Fireside Room, Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede Grounds

Price: $25

Appetizers and refreshments provided (gluten-free and vegetarian options available).