Learn English – Beginner and Intermediate Classes!

Want to learn English but don’t know where to start? Our English Language Course – Beginner is designed to help you develop fundamental speaking, listening, and writing skills in a fun and interactive environment. Whether you’re learning for travel, work, or personal growth, this course provides a solid foundation to start speaking English with confidence.
Course Details:
📅 Duration: Two Months
📆 Schedule: Every Monday & Wednesday
📅 Starting from March 2
⏰ Time: 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
🏷 Price: $48 for 16 sessions
🎯Level: Beginner – No prior experience required
📍Location:BO3- 607 St George Blvd.
Ready to take your english to the next level? Our english Intermediate Classes are designed for learners who have a basic foundation and want to build greater confidence in speaking, listening, reading, and writing.
In this course, you’ll strengthen your grammar, expand your vocabulary, and engage in real-world conversations about travel, culture, daily life, and more.
Classes are interactive, with a focus on practical communication skills, cultural exploration, and personalized feedback to help you grow.
Intermediate Lesson
📅 Duration: Two Months
📆 Schedule: Every Monday & Wednesday
📅 Starting from March 2
⏰ Time: 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM
🏷 Price: $48 for 16 sessions
🎯Level: Intermediate
📍Location:BO3- 607 St George Blvd.
