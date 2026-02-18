Diabetes Hope Foundation Silent Auction

Stay organized and confident on the go with this insulated medical diabetes backpack from PimpMyDiabetes — valued at $80!





Designed specifically for people living with diabetes, this practical and stylish backpack helps keep supplies protected and temperature-controlled wherever life takes you.





✨ Insulated compartment to help protect insulin

✨ Smart storage for meters, snacks, and essentials

✨ Comfortable, hands-free design

✨ Perfect for school, work, travel, or everyday use





Functional, thoughtful, and made for real life — this is a must-have for anyone managing diabetes who wants both convenience and peace of mind.





Bid with confidence and support a prize that truly makes a difference!





pimpmydiabetes.com



