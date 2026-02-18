Diabetes Hope Foundation Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Stay organized and confident on the go with this insulated medical diabetes backpack from PimpMyDiabetes — valued at $80!
Designed specifically for people living with diabetes, this practical and stylish backpack helps keep supplies protected and temperature-controlled wherever life takes you.
✨ Insulated compartment to help protect insulin
✨ Smart storage for meters, snacks, and essentials
✨ Comfortable, hands-free design
✨ Perfect for school, work, travel, or everyday use
Functional, thoughtful, and made for real life — this is a must-have for anyone managing diabetes who wants both convenience and peace of mind.
Bid with confidence and support a prize that truly makes a difference!
Starting bid
Get your brick on with this retired LEGO City Set!
Value: $200
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to an unforgettable Ottawa experience that blends incredible food with world-class art.
This package includes:
🍕 $100 voucher to The Grand Pizzeria- famous for their Woodfired Pizza’s!
Enjoy award-winning pizza, Italian favourites, and a warm, vibrant atmosphere in the heart of the city.
🎨 Two admission ticket, includes special exhibits (valued at $44) to National Gallery of Canada
Explore stunning collections and special exhibitions at one of Canada’s most iconic cultural destinations.
Perfect for date night, friends’ day out, or a special family outing — great food and inspiring art!
Bid generously and enjoy the best of Ottawa’s flavour and culture! 🍕✨🎨
https://www.thegrandpizzeria.com/menu
Starting bid
Valued at $400
Celebrate spring and creativity with this private watercolour workshop for up to 6 people led by popular Ottawa artist Brenda Beattie.
Inspired by the beauty of the Canadian Tulip Festival, you and your guests will learn to paint vibrant tulips in a relaxed and welcoming studio setting.
During this 2-hour lesson, Brenda will guide you step-by-step through essential watercolour techniques including colour mixing, layering, and brush techniques. By the end of the workshop, each participant will complete a beautiful 8" x 10" tulip painting to take home.
🌷 Private instruction for up to 6 people
🎨 All materials provided
🖌 Suitable for all skill levels – no experience necessary
🏛 Studio time provided by Capital Art Fair Gallery and Boutique
📅 Date: April 24, 2026
⏰ Time: 5:00 – 7:00 PM
Perfect for friends, family, or a creative night out during Ottawa’s most colourful season. Enjoy expert instruction, a welcoming studio atmosphere, and leave with your own tulip masterpiece.
Bid high for this memorable artistic experience! 🌷🎨
https://www.shopcapitalart.com
Starting bid
"Virginia Gay’s joyous, gender-flipped retelling of Cyrano de Bergerac, packed with music, wit and aching romance, is a love letter to hope; to language and desire; to the irrepressible magic of theatre. A big-hearted, irreverent rom-com for our times."
2 Tickets for the March 27th 7:30 PM performance at CAA Theatre (651 Yonge Street, Toronto)
Orchestra Seating, Row N ($240 Value)
AUDIENCE ADVISORY:
This production contains strong language and mature themes.
Recommended for ages 14+
Running Time: 1 hour 30 mins (no intermission)
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable night of hockey action! This prize includes two tickets to see the Ottawa Senators take on the Carolina Hurricanes, parking and two $15 food and drink tickets.
Game date: April 5, 2026 at the Candian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
🔥 Incredible seats
🔥 Electric game-night atmosphere
🔥 Valued at $300
Experience the energy, the intensity, and the thrill of live hockey as these powerhouse teams battle it out. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just love an exciting night out, this is your chance to be part of the action!
Don’t miss your shot — bid high and cheer loud! 🏒
Starting bid
Style meets smart design in this stunning Cole Haan Women’s Grand Ambition Convertible Backpack in classic New British Tan.
Valued at $440, donated by SoftMoc.
Crafted in beautiful leather, this versatile bag effortlessly transforms from a sophisticated shoulder or crossbody handbag into a functional backpack — giving you hands-free convenience without sacrificing style.
✨ Fits up to a 15" laptop
✨ Multiple compartments & zip pockets for easy organization
✨ Trolley pass for seamless travel
✨ Converts from backpack to shoulder or crossbody bag
Dimensions:
15" L x 5.5" W
2.5" handle drop (backpack mode)
20" strap drop (shoulder/crossbody)
Perfect for work, travel, or everyday elegance, this bag blends functionality with refined design. Whether you're heading to the office or catching a flight, you’ll do it in effortless style.
Bid with confidence — carry with style!
Starting bid
Style meets smart design in this stunning Cole Haan Women’s Grand Ambition Convertible Backpack in classic Black.
Valued at $440, donated by SoftMoc.
Crafted in beautiful leather, this versatile bag effortlessly transforms from a sophisticated shoulder or crossbody handbag into a functional backpack — giving you hands-free convenience without sacrificing style.
✨ Fits up to a 15" laptop
✨ Multiple compartments & zip pockets for easy organization
✨ Trolley pass for seamless travel
✨ Converts from backpack to shoulder or crossbody bag
Dimensions:
15" L x 5.5" W
2.5" handle drop (backpack mode)
20" strap drop (shoulder/crossbody)
Perfect for work, travel, or everyday elegance, this bag blends functionality with refined design. Whether you're heading to the office or catching a flight, you’ll do it in effortless style.
Bid with confidence — carry with style!
Starting bid
Valued at $475, donated by SoftMoc.
Upgrade your everyday carry with the Men’s Triboro Backpack from Cole Haan — where timeless style meets modern innovation.
Designed for professionals, commuters, and travelers who want to look sharp and stay organized, this sleek navy blue backpack delivers both performance and polish.
✨ Spacious & Organized
17” H x 10.5” W x 6” D with multiple compartments, including a hidden front zip pocket, interior zip pocket, and dual open neoprene pockets.
💻 Laptop Ready
Padded interior pocket fits up to a 16” laptop, plus a separate zip entry for secure, easy access on the go.
🎯 Comfortable All Day
Adjustable padded straps (22” drop) and a convenient top handle (1” drop) for versatile carrying.
✈️ Travel-Friendly
Includes a trolley pass for seamless attachment to your suitcase — ideal for business trips or weekend getaways.
A perfect blend of sophistication and function — bid high on this premium backpack and elevate your everyday style!
Starting bid
Elevate your everyday carry with this sophisticated Cole Haan Men’s Rucksack in striking Navy & Tan — a modern take on a timeless classic.
Valued at $500, donated by Soft Moc.
Crafted from high-quality leather, this refined yet practical bag is perfect for commuting, travel, or urban exploration. It blends polished style with smart functionality for the man who wants to look sharp while staying organized.
✨ Thoughtful Design
Two exterior side pockets provide easy access to water bottles or grab-and-go essentials.
💻 Tech-Ready Interior
Features a padded, suspended laptop/tech pocket with a leather pull tab to keep your device secure and protected.
📏 Dimensions:
16" L x 6.25" W x 16.5" H
Handle Drop: 2"
Stylish enough for the office, durable enough for daily life — this premium rucksack is the ultimate blend of craftsmanship and convenience.
Bid confidently and carry excellence wherever you go.
Starting bid
Upgrade your wardrobe with your choice of one pair of men’s Cole Haan shoes — up to a $400 value!
Known for combining modern style with exceptional comfort, Cole Haan delivers footwear that works as hard as you do. From sharp dress shoes to versatile sneakers and polished casual styles, there’s a perfect pair waiting for you.
Already a fan? You know the difference the first time you put them on. New to the brand? This is your chance to experience premium craftsmanship and all-day comfort.
Browse the Canadian Cole Haan website, pick your favourite pair, and step confidently into style.
✨ Timeless design
✨ All-day comfort
✨ Premium quality
Bid strong — your feet will thank you!
https://www.colehaan.com/?srsltid=AfmBOopHyRQs_t7YD_yme-5vvgJysf9R0DsMJ4-hYKm6Svx3qM0ezKzi
Starting bid
Here’s your chance to choose your dream pair of women’s Cole Haan shoes — up to a $400 value!
If you’ve owned Cole Haan before, you already know: incredible comfort meets timeless style. From chic heels to classic flats to versatile sneakers, these shoes are designed to take you from workdays to weekends effortlessly.
Haven’t tried them yet? This is your moment. Browse the Canadian Cole Haan website, fall in love with your favourite pair, and step into luxury that feels as good as it looks.
✨ Comfort
✨ Craftsmanship
✨ Effortless elegance
Bid high, walk happy!
https://www.colehaan.com/?srsltid=AfmBOopHyRQs_t7YD_yme-5vvgJysf9R0DsMJ4-hYKm6Svx3qM0ezKzi
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable night of NBA action! This prize includes two tickets to see the Toronto Raptors take on the Miami Heat on April 9, 2026, at 7PM at Scotia Bank Arena in Toronto, Section 118.
🔥 Incredible seats
🔥 Electric game-night atmosphere
🔥 Valued at $480
Experience the energy, the intensity, and the thrill of live basketball as these powerhouse teams battle it out. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just love an exciting night out, this is your chance to be part of the action!
Don’t miss your shot — bid high and cheer loud! 🏀
Starting bid
Say goodbye to stubborn pet stains and lingering odours! The Bissell Revolution HydroSteam Pet Vacuum combines the power of HydroSteam™ technology with strong suction to tackle even the toughest messes — perfect for busy families and pet lovers.
✨ Why You’ll Love It:
Whether you're dealing with puppy training mishaps, seasonal mud, or just everyday life, this machine delivers professional-level cleaning results at home.
Starting bid
Cheer on Ottawa’s hometown heroes with this $100 voucher redeemable for two tickets to see the Ottawa Charge at a home game in April 2026! (April 8th, 18th or 25th)
This is your chance to watch elite talent up close — including several players who have represented Canada women's national ice hockey team on the Olympic stage. Speed, skill, grit, and world-class competition all in one unforgettable night.
🔥 $100 value
🔥 Two tickets to a home game
🔥 Featuring Olympic-level talent
🔥 Electric professional women’s hockey atmosphere
Bid high, bring your game-day energy, and experience the excitement live — Go Charge Go! 🏒
Starting bid
Capture your family in a priceless masterpiece that will be treasured for generations.
Value: $3000
About Artage
For more than two decades, Artage Portraits has served many of the most affluent families and individuals in Toronto and surrounding communities. Because our work is highly specialized, we have never needed to market nationally or broadly — our reputation has grown primarily through client loyalty, word of mouth and exclusive referrals.
What is Artage offering?
The exclusive family portrait experience includes:
✔ A luxury studio session at Artage Portraits in Mississauga
✔ A stunning 14” fine art portrait that will become the centerpiece of your home
✔ Master-level hand-finished artistry, ensuring a portrait of unparalleled beauty, depth, and
craftsmanship
✔ The opportunity to own a legacy piece that will last for generations.
Learn more: Artage Portraits | Toronto's Fine Art Portraiture Studio
*Please note, Artage Portraits is located in Mississauga and the winning bidder must be able to attend their studio session in person.
Starting bid
Calling all book lovers! Snag this exciting bundle featuring a selection of inspiring reads from DHF, a stylish tote bag to carry your next great story, and a mystery pack of fun stickers to add a little personality to your laptop, water bottle, or journal.
Valued at $150, this bundle includes four stories written and illustrated by folks living with T1D. There is also a fun journal for bidders to utilize and pass some time when recovering from lows.
The tote bag is 16" x 16" and all stickers are 3" in size. Stickers are not pictured and a mystery bundle will be sent to winners. The selection of stickers can ve viewed at https://diabeteshope.threadless.com/accessories/sticker/white.
This bundle is perfect for cozy reading nights with little ones or gifting to your favourite bookworm, Valued at $150, these items are full of surprises and feel-good finds.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!