Leaving in Sorrow《憂憂愁愁的走了》

IMPORTANT: You have the option to support the Zeffy platform with a contribution at checkout. If you prefer not to contribute, you can select “Other” and enter “0.” Please note that any contribution goes directly to Zeffy, not to The Assembly Market or the Toronto HK Club. 憂憂愁愁的走了 Leaving in Sorrow 香港Hong Kong / 2001 / 彩色Color / 90min / Category IIB 粵語對白，中英文字幕In Cantonese with Chinese & English subtitles * 第26屆香港國際電影節 Official Selection, The 26th Hong Kong International Film Festival * 第5屆多倫多Reel Asian國際電影節 Official Selection, The 5th Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival 故事簡介Synopsis 《憂憂愁愁的走了》是香港首齣以Dogme風格拍成的獨立長片，鏡頭靈活有勁，角色生動具真實感。三段故事六個人物︰包括一個信仰迷失的牧師、一個空虛的多情男人，和一個隱藏著無限傷痛的雜誌編輯，紀錄了這幾年香港人在政治和感情上的曲折經歷。外景遍及三藩市、北京及深圳各地，多線及事件穿插的敘事結構極具趣味性，其制作規模之大更為本地獨立電影罕見，《長途電話》、《背叛》導演崔允信聲明大噪之作。 Leaving in Sorrow is a gritty, realistic portrayal of Hong Kong in the aftermath of the Asian Financial Crisis. It is the first Hong Kong production filmed in the Dogme 95 style using handheld cameras, natural lighting and real locations. The film follows a disparate group of characters including a pastor, a magazine editor and a slacker from San Francisco who find their lives suddenly turned upside down by events beyond their control.

IMPORTANT: You have the option to support the Zeffy platform with a contribution at checkout. If you prefer not to contribute, you can select “Other” and enter “0.” Please note that any contribution goes directly to Zeffy, not to The Assembly Market or the Toronto HK Club. 憂憂愁愁的走了 Leaving in Sorrow 香港Hong Kong / 2001 / 彩色Color / 90min / Category IIB 粵語對白，中英文字幕In Cantonese with Chinese & English subtitles * 第26屆香港國際電影節 Official Selection, The 26th Hong Kong International Film Festival * 第5屆多倫多Reel Asian國際電影節 Official Selection, The 5th Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival 故事簡介Synopsis 《憂憂愁愁的走了》是香港首齣以Dogme風格拍成的獨立長片，鏡頭靈活有勁，角色生動具真實感。三段故事六個人物︰包括一個信仰迷失的牧師、一個空虛的多情男人，和一個隱藏著無限傷痛的雜誌編輯，紀錄了這幾年香港人在政治和感情上的曲折經歷。外景遍及三藩市、北京及深圳各地，多線及事件穿插的敘事結構極具趣味性，其制作規模之大更為本地獨立電影罕見，《長途電話》、《背叛》導演崔允信聲明大噪之作。 Leaving in Sorrow is a gritty, realistic portrayal of Hong Kong in the aftermath of the Asian Financial Crisis. It is the first Hong Kong production filmed in the Dogme 95 style using handheld cameras, natural lighting and real locations. The film follows a disparate group of characters including a pastor, a magazine editor and a slacker from San Francisco who find their lives suddenly turned upside down by events beyond their control.

seeMoreDetailsMobile