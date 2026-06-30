Legacy Builders Gala Sponsorship

The Legacy Builder Sponsors serves as the

premier corporate champion of the Legacy

Builders Fundraising Gala and demonstrates

a transformational commitment to

strengthening immigrant families and

communities through funding one cohort of

the thriving relationship workshop (10

families)

Benefits

Recognition as the presenting sponsor

of the Legacy Builders Gala

Opportunity to provide brief remarks

during the Gala

Premier logo placement on all event

marketing materials and website

Quarter-page feature in Gala program

Recognition in media releases and

promotional campaigns

Dedicated social media spotlight

campaign

Recognition during the evening from

the stage

Premium sponsor display opportunity

One VIP table (8 guests)

Recognition in the post-event impact

report



