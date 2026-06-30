A dark green poster for a "Legacy Builders Fundraising Gala" on September 26, 2026, features event details and goals in the foreground, with a blurred image of a building and people in the background.
The Family Advocates Canada

Hosted by

The Family Advocates Canada

About this event

Legacy Builders Gala Sponsorship

610 10 Ave SW

Calgary, AB T2R 1M3, Canada

Legacy Builders Sponsor item
Legacy Builders Sponsor
$10,000

The Legacy Builder Sponsors serves as the
premier corporate champion of the Legacy
Builders Fundraising Gala and demonstrates
a transformational commitment to
strengthening immigrant families and
communities through funding one cohort of
the thriving relationship workshop (10
families)

Benefits

  • Recognition as the presenting sponsor
    of the Legacy Builders Gala
  • Opportunity to provide brief remarks
    during the Gala
  • Premier logo placement on all event
    marketing materials and website
  • Quarter-page feature in Gala program
  • Recognition in media releases and
    promotional campaigns
  • Dedicated social media spotlight
    campaign
  • Recognition during the evening from
    the stage
  • Premium sponsor display opportunity
  • One VIP table (8 guests)
  • Recognition in the post-event impact
    report


Cornerstone Sponsor item
Cornerstone Sponsor
$5,000

Cornerstone Sponsors help provide the strong foundation needed for families to thrive and communities to flourish through funding three families for the thriving relationship workshop.


Benefits

  • Prominent logo placement on Gala materials and website
  • Feature in Gala program
  • Recognition during the Gala program
  • Sponsor spotlight on social media
  • Sponsor display opportunity
  • VIP seating for 4 guests
  • Recognition in the post-event impact report
Foundation Sponsor item
Foundation Sponsor
$3,000

oundation Sponsors invest in the educational programs and supports that help families build strong, lasting relationships through funding two families for the thriving relationship workshop.


Benefits

  • Logo placement on Gala materials and website
  • Feature in Gala program
  • Recognition during the Gala program
  • Social media recognition
  • Reserved seating for 3 guests
  • Recognition in the post-event impact report
Pillar Sponsor item
Pillar Sponsor
$1,500
Community Friend Sponsor item
Community Friend Sponsor
$500

Community Friends demonstrate their commitment to healthy families and thriving communities through meaningful community partnership.


Benefits

  • Name listed in Gala program and website
  • Recognition on sponsor presentation slides
  • One complimentary Gala ticket
  • Recognition in post-event thank-you communications
In Kind Donations For Silent Auctions item
In Kind Donations For Silent Auctions
$50

Value ($50 - $2000)

Travel & Experiences

  • Weekend hotel stays
  • Mountain resort packages
  • Banff or Canmore getaway packages
  • Airline gift certificates
  • Family attraction passes
  • Spa packages


Family Experiences

  • Calgary Zoo passes
  • Science Centre passes
  • Family photography sessions
  • Family recreation packages
  • Escape room experiences
  • Theatre or movie tickets


Wellness & Self-Care

  • Massage packages
  • Spa treatments
  • Wellness retreats
  • Counselling or coaching packages


Dining & Hospitality

  • Restaurant gift cards
  • Chef's table experiences
  • Date-night experiences

Others: Home & Lifestyle, Professional Services, Gif

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