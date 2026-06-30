Legacy Builders Gala Sponsorship

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About this event
The Legacy Builder Sponsors serves as the
premier corporate champion of the Legacy
Builders Fundraising Gala and demonstrates
a transformational commitment to
strengthening immigrant families and
communities through funding one cohort of
the thriving relationship workshop (10
families)
Benefits
Cornerstone Sponsors help provide the strong foundation needed for families to thrive and communities to flourish through funding three families for the thriving relationship workshop.
Benefits
oundation Sponsors invest in the educational programs and supports that help families build strong, lasting relationships through funding two families for the thriving relationship workshop.
Benefits
Community Friends demonstrate their commitment to healthy families and thriving communities through meaningful community partnership.
Benefits
Value ($50 - $2000)
Travel & Experiences
Family Experiences
Wellness & Self-Care
Dining & Hospitality
Others: Home & Lifestyle, Professional Services, Gif
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!