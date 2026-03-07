Hosted by

Legacy of Love Niagara

About this event

Sales closed

Legacy of Love Niagara's Spring Auction

Pick-up location

Lincoln, ON L0R 1S0, Canada

Ergo Purrch item
Ergo Purrch item
Ergo Purrch
$90

Starting bid

Desktop cat perch

$235 value

Website for more info https://ergopurrch.com/

Donated by Sarah

Orthopedic Dog Bed item
Orthopedic Dog Bed
$50

Starting bid

Be One Breed Large Dog Bed

https://canada.beonebreed.com/products/cloud-pillow

Value $100

Donated by Sandra

Gift Certificate item
Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

$25 value for Queens Coach Family Restaurant


Donated by Melissa

Star Wars Gift Package item
Star Wars Gift Package item
Star Wars Gift Package
$40

Starting bid

Stuffed Yoda, stuffed baby yoda, two Hallmark Disney baby yoda ornaments, a baby yoda fuko pops, 4 Star Wars themed cutting boards

-anonymous donor

Dog Puzzle Toy item
Dog Puzzle Toy
$5

Starting bid

Level One (easy) puzzle toy

$17 value

Donated by Sarah

Supernatural Pint Glasses item
Supernatural Pint Glasses
$10

Starting bid

Supernatural collectors glasses

-donated by Stephanie

Large Picture item
Large Picture
$10

Starting bid

Anonymous donor

Silver Paw Jacket item
Silver Paw Jacket
$15

Starting bid

Size medium

Donated by Sarah

Canada Pooch Harness item
Canada Pooch Harness
$10

Starting bid

Size medium

Donated by Sarah

Halloween Harness item
Halloween Harness
$15

Starting bid

Size xs

Donates by Darlene

Scooby Doo harness item
Scooby Doo harness
$10

Starting bid

Size medium


Donated by Darlene

American Dreams Beanie and Scarf item
American Dreams Beanie and Scarf item
American Dreams Beanie and Scarf
$80

Starting bid

Beautiful matching scarf and beanie by American Dreams a high quality clothing company. See more information here https://american-dreams.com/products/jojo-cotton-scarf-dusty-green

$200-250 value

Donated by Sarah

Top Paw Comfort Harness item
Top Paw Comfort Harness
$10

Starting bid

Size small

Donated by Darlene

Christmas Coat item
Christmas Coat
$10

Starting bid

Size small-medium

Donated by Darlene

Matching Leash and Harness item
Matching Leash and Harness
$20

Starting bid

Size small

Donated by Darlene

Scentsy Warmer and Wax Melts item
Scentsy Warmer and Wax Melts item
Scentsy Warmer and Wax Melts
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $105

Donated by Jules


Chardonnay item
Chardonnay
$10

Starting bid

Originally donated by Refabolous Vintage Store in Jordan Station then donated back by our raffle winner

Beer Store Gift Card item
Beer Store Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Value

Anonymous donor

Scentsy Quill warmer and two wax scents item
Scentsy Quill warmer and two wax scents
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Jules

Disney Scentsy Buddy and Wax Melt item
Disney Scentsy Buddy and Wax Melt
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Jules

Spooky Themed Scentsy item
Spooky Themed Scentsy
$30

Starting bid

Nightmate Before Christmas scentsy buddy clip and superstition mini warmer

Donated by Jules

Scenty Wax Melts item
Scenty Wax Melts item
Scenty Wax Melts
$10

Starting bid

4 unique scents


Donated by Jules

Beauty Products item
Beauty Products item
Beauty Products
$150

Starting bid

Donated by Abigail

$333 value

Self-care Basket item
Self-care Basket item
Self-care Basket
$130

Starting bid

Donated by Abigail

$256 value

Cameron's Brewery Pack item
Cameron's Brewery Pack
$25

Starting bid

Variety pack of 6 beers from Cameron's Brewery and a cooler bag. $55 value


Donated by Jen

Chews Wisley Glow Up Treat Box item
Chews Wisley Glow Up Treat Box item
Chews Wisley Glow Up Treat Box
$15

Starting bid

Variety of all natural dog treats and a $5 coupon towards rawdog products.


Check out Chews Wisley on Facebook and Instagram. Excellent company in Lowbanks, ON


Donated by Laura

Raw Dog Gift Certificate item
Raw Dog Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Raw dog gift certificate and pack of freeze dried sardines (dogs love these!)


Please see www.rawdog.ca for a list of products


Donated by Laura (Chews Wisley)

Dog Bowl Set item
Dog Bowl Set item
Dog Bowl Set
$15

Starting bid

Be One Breed Bowl set with bowl holder. $50 value


Donated by Jen

Power Bank item
Power Bank
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Abigail

Calming Skin Care item
Calming Skin Care
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Abigail

Skin Care Products item
Skin Care Products
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Abigail

Skin care products item
Skin care products
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Abigail

Sephora Tote Bag item
Sephora Tote Bag
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Abigail

Harness and Leash item
Harness and Leash item
Harness and Leash
$20

Starting bid

Size small


Donated by Abigail

Carlsburg Limited Edition Pack item
Carlsburg Limited Edition Pack item
Carlsburg Limited Edition Pack
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Melissa

Tea Set item
Tea Set
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Abigail

Gold Chain item
Gold Chain item
Gold Chain
$75

Starting bid

Donated by Abigail

Performance Toyota Gift Basket item
Performance Toyota Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

$50 service credit at Performance Toyota in St. Catharines along with a tumbler and stuffed toy

Necklace item
Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Beautiful handmade necklace

Candle item
Candle
$5

Starting bid

Pink Champagne scent

Plant Holder item
Plant Holder
$10

Starting bid

Beautiful handmade plant holder donated by Colt's Creations

https://coltcreations.ca/

Plant Holder item
Plant Holder item
Plant Holder
$10

Starting bid

Beautiful handmade plant holder donated by Colt's Creations

https://coltcreations.ca/

No Frills E-Certifcate item
No Frills E-Certifcate
$10

Starting bid

$25 value

Donated by Karmen

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!