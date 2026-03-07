Legacy of Love Niagara's Spring Auction

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Lincoln, ON L0R 1S0, Canada
Starting bid
Starting bid
Be One Breed Large Dog Bed
https://canada.beonebreed.com/products/cloud-pillow
Value $100
Donated by Sandra
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$25 value for Queens Coach Family Restaurant
Donated by Melissa
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Stuffed Yoda, stuffed baby yoda, two Hallmark Disney baby yoda ornaments, a baby yoda fuko pops, 4 Star Wars themed cutting boards
-anonymous donor
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Level One (easy) puzzle toy
$17 value
Donated by Sarah
Starting bid
Supernatural collectors glasses
-donated by Stephanie
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Anonymous donor
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Size medium
Donated by Sarah
Starting bid
Size medium
Donated by Sarah
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Size xs
Donates by Darlene
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Size medium
Donated by Darlene
Starting bid
Beautiful matching scarf and beanie by American Dreams a high quality clothing company. See more information here https://american-dreams.com/products/jojo-cotton-scarf-dusty-green
$200-250 value
Donated by Sarah
Starting bid
Size small
Donated by Darlene
Starting bid
Size small-medium
Donated by Darlene
Starting bid
Size small
Donated by Darlene
Starting bid
Valued at $105
Donated by Jules
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Originally donated by Refabolous Vintage Store in Jordan Station then donated back by our raffle winner
Starting bid
$50 Value
Anonymous donor
Starting bid
Donated by Jules
Starting bid
Donated by Jules
Starting bid
Nightmate Before Christmas scentsy buddy clip and superstition mini warmer
Donated by Jules
Starting bid
4 unique scents
Donated by Jules
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Donated by Abigail
$333 value
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Donated by Abigail
$256 value
Starting bid
Variety pack of 6 beers from Cameron's Brewery and a cooler bag. $55 value
Donated by Jen
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Variety of all natural dog treats and a $5 coupon towards rawdog products.
Check out Chews Wisley on Facebook and Instagram. Excellent company in Lowbanks, ON
Donated by Laura
Starting bid
Raw dog gift certificate and pack of freeze dried sardines (dogs love these!)
Please see www.rawdog.ca for a list of products
Donated by Laura (Chews Wisley)
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Be One Breed Bowl set with bowl holder. $50 value
Donated by Jen
Starting bid
Donated by Abigail
Starting bid
Donated by Abigail
Starting bid
Donated by Abigail
Starting bid
Donated by Abigail
Starting bid
Donated by Abigail
Starting bid
Size small
Donated by Abigail
Starting bid
Donated by Melissa
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Donated by Abigail
Starting bid
Donated by Abigail
Starting bid
$50 service credit at Performance Toyota in St. Catharines along with a tumbler and stuffed toy
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Beautiful handmade necklace
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Pink Champagne scent
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
$25 value
Donated by Karmen
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