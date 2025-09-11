Legacy Place Acres

Fruit Bush item
Fruit Bush
CA$25

Purchase a fruit bush in memory. Fruit bushes are based on seasonal availability and may include Raspberry, Saskatoon, etc.

Flower Bush item
Flower Bush
CA$50

Purchase a flower bush in memory. Flower bushes are based on seasonal availability and may include Lilac, Hydrangea, Rose, etc.

Tree item
Tree
CA$200

Purchase a tree in memory. Tree variety is based on seasonal availability and may include Maple, Aspen, Oak, etc.

Contribute to a Memorial Planting item
Contribute to a Memorial Planting
CA$25

Your gift will be combined with others towards a memorial tree in honor of a fallen first responder.

Engravable Plaque item
Engravable Plaque
CA$100

An engravable plaque, customized with a name and short saying. The plaque will stand as a lasting marker of honor, remembrance, and gratitude.

LPA Challenge Coin item
LPA Challenge Coin
CA$20

Carry the legacy with you. By purchasing this coin, you help ensure that no one heals alone.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing