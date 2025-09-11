Legacy Place Acres

Purchase a fruit bush in memory. Fruit bushes are based on seasonal availability and may include Raspberry, Saskatoon, etc.
Purchase a flower bush in memory. Flower bushes are based on seasonal availability and may include Lilac, Hydrangea, Rose, etc.
Purchase a tree in memory. Tree variety is based on seasonal availability and may include Maple, Aspen, Oak, etc.
Your gift will be combined with others towards a memorial tree in honor of a fallen first responder.
An engravable plaque, customized with a name and short saying. The plaque will stand as a lasting marker of honor, remembrance, and gratitude.
Carry the legacy with you. By purchasing this coin, you help ensure that no one heals alone.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing