Global Brigades (University of Alberta Chapter)

Hosted by

Global Brigades (University of Alberta Chapter)

About this event

Jersey Party @ The Pint Whyte

8032 104 Street NW

Edmonton, AB T6E 1X4, Canada

General Admission
$10

D I S C L A I M E R

Ticket holder voluntarily assumes all risks and dangers incidental to any games or

events for which this ticket is issued and waives all claims against the Global Brigades University of Alberta, and the Governors of the University of Alberta whether or not such

claims arise from the negligence of any of the said parties. Admission is subject to

compliance with all laws and facility rules. Failure to comply with laws or facility rules

may result in refusal of admission or expulsion. Ticket holder consents to reasonable

examinations and searches to ensure compliance with laws and facility rules, and

acknowledges illegal substances are not permitted on premises. For a safe ride home,

dial #TAXI on your cell phone.

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