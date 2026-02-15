Jersey Party @ The Pint Whyte

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About this event
D I S C L A I M E R
Ticket holder voluntarily assumes all risks and dangers incidental to any games or
events for which this ticket is issued and waives all claims against the Global Brigades University of Alberta, and the Governors of the University of Alberta whether or not such
claims arise from the negligence of any of the said parties. Admission is subject to
compliance with all laws and facility rules. Failure to comply with laws or facility rules
may result in refusal of admission or expulsion. Ticket holder consents to reasonable
examinations and searches to ensure compliance with laws and facility rules, and
acknowledges illegal substances are not permitted on premises. For a safe ride home,
dial #TAXI on your cell phone.
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