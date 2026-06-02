Leket Canada 3rd Annual Fishing Tournament

About this event
Mississauga, ON L5G 4N1, Canada
Registration includes a reserved seat aboard a professionally chartered boat during the Great Salmon Hunt, featuring professional crew, premium fishing gear, breakfast, and all event activities. Fishing license is not included.
No charitable tax receipts will be issued for event ticket purchases. Ticket purchases are considered payment for attendance at the event.
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