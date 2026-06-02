Leket Canada

Hosted by

Leket Canada

About this event

Leket Canada 3rd Annual Fishing Tournament

1 Port St E

Mississauga, ON L5G 4N1, Canada

Angler (single)
$500

Registration includes a reserved seat aboard a professionally chartered boat during the Great Salmon Hunt, featuring professional crew, premium fishing gear, breakfast, and all event activities. Fishing license is not included.


No charitable tax receipts will be issued for event ticket purchases. Ticket purchases are considered payment for attendance at the event.

Boat Sponsor
$5,000
  • Exclusive sponsorship of one tournament boat
  • Four (4) fishing registrations
  • Company logo displayed on boat signage
  • Recognition during opening remarks and awards presentation
  • Company logo on sponsor recognition board
  • Social media recognition before and after the event
Breakfast Sponsor
$2,500
  • One (1) fishing registration
  • Exclusive designation as Breakfast Sponsor
  • “Breakfast Presented by [Company Name]” recognition
  • Premium signage at breakfast area
  • Recognition during opening remarks
  • Company logo on sponsor recognition board
  • Social media recognition
Snack and Coffee Sponsor
$2,500
  • One (1) fishing registration
  • Exclusive signage on coffee and snack on boat
  • Recognition during opening remarks
  • Company logo on sponsor recognition board
  • Social media recognition
  • Opportunity to provide branded promotional materials
Hat Sponsor
$2,500
  • One (1) fishing registration
  • Company logo featured on all official tournament hats
  • Exclusive designation as Official Hat Sponsor
  • Recognition during opening remarks
  • Company logo on sponsor recognition board
  • Social media recognition
Performance Shirt Sponsor
$2,500
  • One (1) fishing registration
  • Company logo featured on all official tournament shirts
  • Exclusive designation as Official T-Shirt Sponsor
  • Recognition during opening remarks
  • Company logo on sponsor recognition board
  • Social media recognition
Water Bottle Sponsor
$2,500
  • One (1) fishing registration
  • Company logo featured on tournament water bottles
  • Water bottles distributed to all participants
  • Recognition during opening remarks
  • Company logo on sponsor recognition board
  • Social media recognition
Grand Prize Sponsor
$2,500
  • One (1) fishing registration
  • Exclusive sponsorship of the Grand Prize
  • Recognition during awards ceremony
  • Company logo on sponsor recognition board
  • Social media recognition
Second Place Prize Sponsor - SOLD OUT
$2,000
  • One (1) fishing registration
  • Exclusive sponsorship of the Second Place Prize
  • Recognition during awards ceremony
  • Company logo on sponsor recognition board
  • Social media recognition
Third Place Prize Sponsor - SOLD OUT
$1,500
  • One (1) fishing registration
  • Exclusive sponsorship of the Third Place Prize
  • Recognition during awards ceremony
  • Company logo on sponsor recognition board
  • Social media recognition
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