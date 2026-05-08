Hosted by

Lemon Seed Productions

About this event

Sales closed

Lemon Seed Productions's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

227 Brock St, Kingston, ON K7L 1S3, Canada

Green Persephone Dress item
Green Persephone Dress
$30

Starting bid

Size Small Green Persephone costume with adjustable corset back and side zipper closure.

Revolve item
Revolve
$90

Starting bid

Comes disassembled with instructions. 8 ft diameter.

Fate Dress 1 item
Fate Dress 1
$30

Starting bid

Size S-M adjustable snakeskin wrap dress

Fate Dress 2 item
Fate Dress 2
$30

Starting bid

Size S-M adjustable snakeskin wrap dress

Fate Dress 3 item
Fate Dress 3
$30

Starting bid

Size S-M adjustable snakeskin wrap dress

Wire Spool Table 1 (Medium) item
Wire Spool Table 1 (Medium)
$30

Starting bid

Wire Spool Table 2 (Medium) item
Wire Spool Table 2 (Medium)
$30

Starting bid

Wire Spool Table 3 (Medium) item
Wire Spool Table 3 (Medium)
$30

Starting bid

Wire Spool Table 4 (Large) item
Wire Spool Table 4 (Large)
$40

Starting bid

2 old black bar stools item
2 old black bar stools
$10

Starting bid

3 LED lanterns item
3 LED lanterns
$5

Starting bid

Frozen SVEN puppet item
Frozen SVEN puppet
$50

Starting bid

Frozen tearaway Elsa Dress item
Frozen tearaway Elsa Dress
$25

Starting bid

Velcro closure down the front, size small- sash not included

Frozen Toy Olaf item
Frozen Toy Olaf
$10

Starting bid

For the song "A Little Bit of You", three velcro-stacking toys that can be turned to reveal Olaf, plus two painted wooden letter blocks

Small Snowman Dress item
Small Snowman Dress
$10

Starting bid

Used as Olaf costume for Frozen JR - Only dress included

Large Snowman Dress item
Large Snowman Dress
$10

Starting bid

Used as Olaf costume for Frozen JR - Only dress included

Size 2 Light Blue Overalls item
Size 2 Light Blue Overalls
$5

Starting bid

Size 14 Black Overalls item
Size 14 Black Overalls
$5

Starting bid

Medium Worker Overalls item
Medium Worker Overalls
$5

Starting bid

These overalls have been treated with black fabric dye. Knee pads can Sbe cut off without causing damage.

Small Blue Overalls item
Small Blue Overalls
$5

Starting bid

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