Lemon Seed Productions's Silent Auction

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Size Small Green Persephone costume with adjustable corset back and side zipper closure.
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Comes disassembled with instructions. 8 ft diameter.
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Size S-M adjustable snakeskin wrap dress
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Size S-M adjustable snakeskin wrap dress
Starting bid
Size S-M adjustable snakeskin wrap dress
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Velcro closure down the front, size small- sash not included
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For the song "A Little Bit of You", three velcro-stacking toys that can be turned to reveal Olaf, plus two painted wooden letter blocks
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Used as Olaf costume for Frozen JR - Only dress included
Starting bid
Used as Olaf costume for Frozen JR - Only dress included
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
These overalls have been treated with black fabric dye. Knee pads can Sbe cut off without causing damage.
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