Lending Library Membership

Fall 2026 Membership
CA$10

This one-semester membership lets you borrow an instrument for one semester.

Support Our Library Membership (Fall 2025)
CA$15

This one-semester membership lets you borrow an instrument for one semester, and helps us cover fees for delivery, upkeep and maintenance of the lending library.

School Year Membership - 2025/2026
CA$20

Borrow instruments for the school year! You may have one instrument out at a time, and must resubmit a loan request each at the start of each semester.

Summer Membership (Includes Band Camp!)
CA$15

Borrow an instrument during the summer season, including during our Band Camps! You may have one instrument out at a time, and must resubmit a loan request each at the start of each semester.

Year-Round Membership
CA$30

Borrow instruments for the entire year, including over the summer! You may have one instrument out at a time, and must resubmit a loan request each at the start of each semester.

