The Aristopaws - Online Store

A superb bilingual calendar (French and English) measuring 11 x 8.5 inches (closed). Beautiful photos of our fur babies with texts describing their story and a well-being tip. Each month, a different animal, and also a tribute to our dearly departed who will remain in all hearts. Ideal for hanging on the wall or on the refrigerator and brightening up each month with our life survivors. A reminder for important dates in Quebec/Canada.





Practical, beautiful, and above all indispensable, it helps The Aristopaws continue to save lives. A very nice gift for Christmas, a birthday, a hostess gift, celebrating the New Year, pleasing a cat and dog lover or someone sensitive to the animal cause. The possibilities are endless for giving a beautiful gift. And all profits go to the care of the animals saved by The Aristopaws!