The Arts Sutton Sketchbooks

TECHNICAL QUOTE





The notebooks will be available at Galerie Arts Sutton starting from June 18, as well as the following days during regular opening hours.

A contribution of $20 is requested to cover the costs of buying the notebooks as well as a portion of the costs related to the exhibition's installation.

Several models of notebooks, containing between 12 and 20 pages, will be offered. Artists will be able to choose their notebook from the available models, based on remaining inventory.

Completed notebooks must be returned to the gallery no later than August 30 at 5 p.m.

No specific theme or medium is imposed. However, for technical reasons related to the presentation of the artworks in the Claire-Léger room, all creations must be done in landscape format.

Artists are encouraged, as much as possible, to fill all the pages of their notebook. Unused pages can be removed if necessary.

The notebooks will be displayed on secure shelves along the walls as well as on a central table, allowing the public easy access to them.

To ensure a consistent presentation of the exhibition, the covers will be standardized using a visual "Carnets Arts Sutton" that will cover the original prints on the notebooks.

Visitors will be invited to vote for their favorite notebook. The artists of the three notebooks that receive the most votes will receive a prize during a ceremony held on the last day of the exhibition.

The notebooks will remain the property of the artists until sold. Unsold notebooks will be returned to their owners at the end of the exhibition.