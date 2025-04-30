Les créations de L'Apogée

The educational guide "When someone near you lives with a mental health disorder" was designed to better support and accompany young people aged 12 to 17 with a loved one living with a mental health disorder. This guide includes information on mental health, the development of a mental health disorder, the common emotions experienced by these young people as well as various ways to take care of themselves and help them develop their resilience. Text by Audrey-Anne Frenette and Victoria Parmentier

