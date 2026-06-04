The creations of L'Apogée "French Sibling Guide"

This resource is aimed at teenagers who live alongside a brother or sister facing mental health challenges.





This complex family reality can generate intense emotions, questions, as well as a feeling of isolation.





This document offers clear guidelines, ways to better understand the situation, and tools to support their well-being. It encourages recognizing the importance of their needs and promoting speaking up in a safe environment.





A caring support to get through these challenges without feeling alone.





Text by Audrey-Anne Frenette and Maude Gélinas