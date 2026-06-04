The creations of L'Apogée "French Sibling Guide"

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This resource is aimed at teenagers who live alongside a brother or sister facing mental health challenges.
This complex family reality can generate intense emotions, questions, as well as a feeling of isolation.
This document offers clear guidelines, ways to better understand the situation, and tools to support their well-being. It encourages recognizing the importance of their needs and promoting speaking up in a safe environment.
A caring support to get through these challenges without feeling alone.
Text by Audrey-Anne Frenette and Maude Gélinas
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