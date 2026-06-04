L'Apogée

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L'Apogée

About this shop

The creations of L'Apogée "French Sibling Guide"

Book for siblings You are not alone, French item
Book for siblings You are not alone, French item
Book for siblings You are not alone, French
$15

This resource is aimed at teenagers who live alongside a brother or sister facing mental health challenges.


This complex family reality can generate intense emotions, questions, as well as a feeling of isolation.


This document offers clear guidelines, ways to better understand the situation, and tools to support their well-being. It encourages recognizing the importance of their needs and promoting speaking up in a safe environment.


A caring support to get through these challenges without feeling alone.


Text by Audrey-Anne Frenette and Maude Gélinas

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Shipping fee - Canada item
Shipping fee - Canada
$5
Regular delivery fees via Canada Post. * Please allow 2 to 4 working days for your order to be shipped. The delivery time may vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address.* If you wish to pick up your order in person at 92 Boulevard Saint-Raymond, #304 in Gatineau or if you wish to purchase 2 or more items, we invite you to contact our administrative assistant directly at [email protected] to complete the order.
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Shipping fee - International item
Shipping fee - International
$13
Regular international shipping fees * without tracking number. * We kindly ask you to allow a period of 2 to 4 business days for the shipping of your order. The delivery time may vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address. Please note that customs fees may apply.
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