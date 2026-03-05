L'Apogee's creations

This mini-guide is intended for youth aged 12 and older who have a loved one living with bipolar disorder. It explains, with simplicity and compassion, the symptoms, causes, and treatments of this disorder, which is often characterized by intense mood swings. The guide offers advice on how to support a loved one while taking care of yourself, and it provides useful resources for further exploration. Through stories like "Jade and the Roller Coaster" and "Malik’s Highs and Lows," it shows that support and information are valuable tools for navigating this reality. Available in french only.

This mini-guide is intended for youth aged 12 and older who have a loved one living with bipolar disorder. It explains, with simplicity and compassion, the symptoms, causes, and treatments of this disorder, which is often characterized by intense mood swings. The guide offers advice on how to support a loved one while taking care of yourself, and it provides useful resources for further exploration. Through stories like "Jade and the Roller Coaster" and "Malik’s Highs and Lows," it shows that support and information are valuable tools for navigating this reality. Available in french only.

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