L'Apogee's creations

This mini-guide is a valuable resource for youth aged 12 and older who have a loved one living with major depressive disorder. Through simple explanations, touching testimonials, and practical tools, it provides a clear and reassuring perspective on this often misunderstood mental health condition. The guide explores the symptoms, causes, and available treatments for depression while offering practical advice for supporting a loved one with kindness. It also addresses resources and strategies for preserving your own emotional balance. With stories like "Manue’s Dad Isn’t the Same Anymore," "Clara’s Silence," and "Sabrina and Her Dark Cloud," this guide emphasizes that listening, information, and support are key elements for navigating this reality. Available in French only.

This mini-guide is a valuable resource for youth aged 12 and older who have a loved one living with major depressive disorder. Through simple explanations, touching testimonials, and practical tools, it provides a clear and reassuring perspective on this often misunderstood mental health condition. The guide explores the symptoms, causes, and available treatments for depression while offering practical advice for supporting a loved one with kindness. It also addresses resources and strategies for preserving your own emotional balance. With stories like "Manue’s Dad Isn’t the Same Anymore," "Clara’s Silence," and "Sabrina and Her Dark Cloud," this guide emphasizes that listening, information, and support are key elements for navigating this reality. Available in French only.

More details...