L'Apogee's creations

This mini-guide is an essential resource for young people aged 12 and over who have a loved one living with schizophrenia.





Through accessible explanations, illustrations, and practical advice, it demystifies this often misunderstood mental health disorder.

The book covers the symptoms, causes, treatments, and resources available while offering ways to support a loved one with empathy. It highlights common misconceptions and offers strategies to preserve one's own well-being.





With stories like "The burden on Samuel's shoulders" and "Friendship Tested", this guide reminds us that understanding and seeking help are key steps to better navigate this reality.

Available in french only.