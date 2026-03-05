L'Apogée

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L'Apogée

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L'Apogee's creations

Mini-Guide on Schizophrenia item
Mini-Guide on Schizophrenia item
Mini-Guide on Schizophrenia
$3

This mini-guide is an essential resource for young people aged 12 and over who have a loved one living with schizophrenia.


Through accessible explanations, illustrations, and practical advice, it demystifies this often misunderstood mental health disorder.

The book covers the symptoms, causes, treatments, and resources available while offering ways to support a loved one with empathy. It highlights common misconceptions and offers strategies to preserve one's own well-being.


With stories like "The burden on Samuel's shoulders" and "Friendship Tested", this guide reminds us that understanding and seeking help are key steps to better navigate this reality.

Available in french only.
Shipping fee - Canada item
Shipping fee - Canada
$3

Regular delivery fees via Canada Post.

* Please allow 2 to 4 business days for the shipment of your order. The delivery time may vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address.

Shipping fee - International item
Shipping fee - International
$13
Standard International Shipping (without tracking number) Please allow 2 to 4 business days for order processing. Delivery times may vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address. Note that customs fees may apply.
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