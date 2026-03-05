L'Apogee's creations

This mini-guide is intended for youth aged 12 and older who have a loved one living with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). It clearly and sensitively explains the mechanisms of this disorder, its symptoms, and the available treatments. The guide offers advice on how to support a loved one while preserving your own well-being, and it provides resources for further exploration. Through stories like "A Daily Life Under High Precision" and "The Time of Repetitions," it shows that understanding and seeking help are important steps toward a better quality of life. Available in french only.

