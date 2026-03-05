L'Apogee's creations

This mini-guide is intended for youth aged 12 and older who have a loved one living with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). It explores the symptoms, causes, and treatments of this disorder, which is often characterized by persistent and uncontrollable worry. The guide offers strategies for supporting a loved one with kindness while taking care of yourself, and it provides resources for finding support. Through stories like "Maëlys’ Dad Worries About Everything" and "Chloé Overthinks," it emphasizes that information and listening are key to navigating this reality. Available in french only.
This mini-guide is intended for youth aged 12 and older who have a loved one living with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). It explores the symptoms, causes, and treatments of this disorder, which is often characterized by persistent and uncontrollable worry. The guide offers strategies for supporting a loved one with kindness while taking care of yourself, and it provides resources for finding support. Through stories like "Maëlys’ Dad Worries About Everything" and "Chloé Overthinks," it emphasizes that information and listening are key to navigating this reality. Available in french only.
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Shipping fee - Canada
$3
Regular delivery fees via Canada Post.
* Please allow 2 to 4 business days for the shipment of your order. The delivery time may vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address.
Regular delivery fees via Canada Post.
* Please allow 2 to 4 business days for the shipment of your order. The delivery time may vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address.
0
Shipping fee - International
$13
Standard International Shipping (without tracking number) Please allow 2 to 4 business days for order processing. Delivery times may vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address. Note that customs fees may apply.
Standard International Shipping (without tracking number) Please allow 2 to 4 business days for order processing. Delivery times may vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address. Note that customs fees may apply.
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