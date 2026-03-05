L'Apogee's creations

Designed for youth aged 12 and older, this mini-guide offers a clear and sensitive exploration of borderline personality disorder (BPD). Through accessible explanations, concrete examples, and inspiring stories, it helps to better understand the challenges associated with this disorder, which is often marked by intense emotions and complex relationships. The guide covers symptoms, causes, and available treatments while providing practical advice for supporting a loved one with kindness. It also highlights resources and strategies for preserving your own emotional balance. With stories like "Learning to Navigate the Storms," "My Big Sister, the Hurricane," and "Léa, Always There… For How Long?" this guide emphasizes that listening, information, and support are valuable tools for navigating this reality. Available in French only.
Designed for youth aged 12 and older, this mini-guide offers a clear and sensitive exploration of borderline personality disorder (BPD). Through accessible explanations, concrete examples, and inspiring stories, it helps to better understand the challenges associated with this disorder, which is often marked by intense emotions and complex relationships. The guide covers symptoms, causes, and available treatments while providing practical advice for supporting a loved one with kindness. It also highlights resources and strategies for preserving your own emotional balance. With stories like "Learning to Navigate the Storms," "My Big Sister, the Hurricane," and "Léa, Always There… For How Long?" this guide emphasizes that listening, information, and support are valuable tools for navigating this reality. Available in French only.
0
Shipping fee - Canada
$3
Regular delivery fees via Canada Post.
* Please allow 2 to 4 business days for the shipment of your order. The delivery time may vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address.
Regular delivery fees via Canada Post.
* Please allow 2 to 4 business days for the shipment of your order. The delivery time may vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address.
0
Shipping fee - International
$13
Standard International Shipping (without tracking number) Please allow 2 to 4 business days for order processing. Delivery times may vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address. Note that customs fees may apply.
Standard International Shipping (without tracking number) Please allow 2 to 4 business days for order processing. Delivery times may vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address. Note that customs fees may apply.
0
Add a donation for L'Apogée
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!