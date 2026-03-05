L'Apogee's creations

Designed for youth aged 12 and older, this mini-guide offers a clear and sensitive exploration of borderline personality disorder (BPD). Through accessible explanations, concrete examples, and inspiring stories, it helps to better understand the challenges associated with this disorder, which is often marked by intense emotions and complex relationships. The guide covers symptoms, causes, and available treatments while providing practical advice for supporting a loved one with kindness. It also highlights resources and strategies for preserving your own emotional balance. With stories like "Learning to Navigate the Storms," "My Big Sister, the Hurricane," and "Léa, Always There… For How Long?" this guide emphasizes that listening, information, and support are valuable tools for navigating this reality. Available in French only.

Designed for youth aged 12 and older, this mini-guide offers a clear and sensitive exploration of borderline personality disorder (BPD). Through accessible explanations, concrete examples, and inspiring stories, it helps to better understand the challenges associated with this disorder, which is often marked by intense emotions and complex relationships. The guide covers symptoms, causes, and available treatments while providing practical advice for supporting a loved one with kindness. It also highlights resources and strategies for preserving your own emotional balance. With stories like "Learning to Navigate the Storms," "My Big Sister, the Hurricane," and "Léa, Always There… For How Long?" this guide emphasizes that listening, information, and support are valuable tools for navigating this reality. Available in French only.

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