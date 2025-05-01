L'Apogee's creations

Sens Dessus Dessous is the story of Sam, a little boy whose father lives with a mental health disorder. Through a language accessible to children, Sam addresses the themes of mental health, mental health disorders as well as the means developed to help him get through the most difficult times. Text by Audrey-Anne Frenette

