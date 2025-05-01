L'Apogee's creations

Sens Dessus Dessous is the story of Sam, a little boy whose father lives with a mental health disorder. Through a language accessible to children, Sam addresses the themes of mental health, mental health disorders as well as the means developed to help him get through the most difficult times. Text by Audrey-Anne Frenette
Regular delivery fees via Canada Post. * Please allow 2 to 4 working days for your order to be shipped. The delivery time may vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address.* If you wish to pick up your order in person at 92 Boulevard Saint-Raymond, #304 in Gatineau or if you wish to purchase 2 or more items, we invite you to contact our administrative assistant directly at [email protected] to complete the order.
Regular international shipping fees * without tracking number. * We kindly ask you to allow a period of 2 to 4 business days for the shipping of your order. The delivery time may vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address. Please note that customs fees may apply.
