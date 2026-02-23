Les Grands Feux-Loto Québec 2026 - Quebec City

Reserve your spot for an unforgettable fireworks show!



Want to be front and center? Reserve your spot in our Belvedere Terrace for the best view of the fireworks show. Enjoy an exceptional experience with a high view of the fireworks and event site, including all activities. This privileged section offers a unique panoramic perspective, as well as access to a private bar for optimal comfort.



Additionally, each ticket includes two drinks to enhance your evening. Note that the terrace is outdoors and not covered, allowing you to fully experience the outdoor ambiance of the show.