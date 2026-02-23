Les Grands Feux-Loto Québec 2026 - Quebec City

About this event
Want to be front and center? Reserve your spot in our Reserved Seating Area, directly by the river without worrying about arriving early. The Area is located at Place des Canotiers (Quai 22), in front of the launch barge. The location of the Reserved Seating Area is chosen to provide the best view of the fireworks show. At a cost of $39.99* taxes included per person for general admission (service fees included), you can enjoy the best view of the fireworks while comfortably seated in your Adirondack chair.
Want to be front and center? Reserve your spot in our Reserved Seating Area, directly by the river without worrying about arriving early. The Area is located at Place des Canotiers (Quai 22), in front of the launch barge. The location of the Reserved Seating Area is chosen to provide the best view of the fireworks show. At a cost of $54.99* taxes included per person for general admission (service fees included) including 2 drinks.*Drinks included: wine, beer, soft drinks, and other options available on the event night).
Reserve your spot for an unforgettable fireworks show!
Want to be front and center? Reserve your spot in our Belvedere Terrace for the best view of the fireworks show. Enjoy an exceptional experience with a high view of the fireworks and event site, including all activities. This privileged section offers a unique panoramic perspective, as well as access to a private bar for optimal comfort.
Additionally, each ticket includes two drinks to enhance your evening. Note that the terrace is outdoors and not covered, allowing you to fully experience the outdoor ambiance of the show.
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