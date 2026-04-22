Les Petits du Pacifique - Silent Auction

Includes: 1-year of dance classes





VALUE $820





Do you or your child love to dance? Then consider bidding on a full year of dance classes, including Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Contemporary, Lyrical, Hip hop, Acrobatics, Cardio Fitness, or Broadway.





With over 300 students and 10 highly respected dance teachers, the Coast Academy of dance located in Sechelt is a highly respected dance studio for 3 year olds to adults.





Get your dancing shoes ready!





DONATED BY

The Coast Academy



