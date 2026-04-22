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Les Petits du Pacifique

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Les Petits du Pacifique - Silent Auction

A Full Year of Dance item
A Full Year of Dance
$100

Starting bid

Includes: 1-year of dance classes


VALUE $820


Do you or your child love to dance? Then consider bidding on a full year of dance classes, including Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Contemporary, Lyrical, Hip hop, Acrobatics, Cardio Fitness, or Broadway. 


With over 300 students and 10 highly respected dance teachers, the Coast Academy of dance located in Sechelt is a highly respected dance studio for 3 year olds to adults. 


Get your dancing shoes ready!


DONATED BY

The Coast Academy


Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Training Package item
Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Training Package
$35

Starting bid

Includes: 3-Month Adult Membership to Tidal Brazilian Jiu Jitsu 


VALUE $470


Build confidence, strength, and real-world skills with this 3-month adult membership to Tidal Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Train in beginner fundamentals or specialty self-defense courses, with dedicated women’s self-defense sessions offered throughout the year.


Brazilian Jiu Jitsu teaches people of all sizes how to defend themselves using technique over strength. Join a gym where athletes like current UFC fighter Lance Gibson Jr. train, and build skills in a supportive environment that leaves you feeling confident, capable, and strong.


DONATED BY


Tidal Brazilian Jiu Jitsu


Private Home Concert Experience item
Private Home Concert Experience
$50

Starting bid

Includes: Private concert (45-60 minutes) with up to 4 musicians from the community orchestra


EST. VALUE $500


Bring the magic of live music into your home! A trio or quartet of musicians, who are members of the Sunshine Coast Community Orchestra, will perform a 45- to 60-minute program for a small private gathering, perfect for celebrating a special occasion or creating a memorable event.


(This activity is offered by individual volunteer musicians and is not an official program of the Sunshine Coast Community Orchestra Association. Suitable for private, non-commercial settings; date, program, and location to be mutually agreed upon. Must be redeemed within 12 months)


This unique experience offers a rare opportunity to enjoy live chamber music up close.


DONATED BY


Volunteer musicians from the community orchestra


Guided Recreational Dive for 2 item
Guided Recreational Dive for 2
$50

Starting bid

Includes: Guided dive with Sunshine Coast Dive Services + gear rental from Pacific Scuba Industries


VALUE $500


Discover the beauty beneath the surface with a guided recreational dive for two. Led by Sunshine Coast Guide Services, this experience takes you through local waters rich with marine life and underwater scenery, with gear rentals included from Pacific Scuba Industries.


Designed for certified divers, it’s a unique opportunity to explore the coast from a new perspective and create an unforgettable shared adventure.



DONATED BY


Sunshine Coast Dive Services  |  Pacific Scuba Industries


Little Wave Riders (MEDIUM) item
Little Wave Riders (MEDIUM)
$20

Starting bid

Includes: 1 Pinnacle Spirit kids wetsuit Size: MEDIUM


VALUE $150



Keep young adventurers warm and ready for the water with this Pinnacle Spirit wetsuits. Perfect for beach days, swim lessons, or coastal exploring, these suits offer comfort and flexibility for every splash, paddle, and shoreline adventure



DONATED BY

Pacific Scuba Industries

Little Wave Rider (XL) item
Little Wave Rider (XL)
$20

Starting bid

Includes: 1 Pinnacle Spirit kids wetsuit Size: XL


VALUE $150



Keep young adventurers warm and ready for the water with this Pinnacle Spirit wetsuits. Perfect for beach days, swim lessons, or coastal exploring, these suits offer comfort and flexibility for every splash, paddle, and shoreline adventure



DONATED BY

Pacific Scuba Industries

Water Ready Gear item
Water Ready Gear
$20

Starting bid

Includes: Mobby’s men’s size medium neoprene jacket + insulated dive vest 


VALUE $400 


Stay warm on and off the water with this versatile set from Mobby’s. Featuring a neoprene jacket, plus an insulated dive vest for added warmth, it’s ideal for layering up before, during, or after time in the water. 

Museum Discovery item
Museum Discovery
$30

Starting bid

Includes: 4 adult passes to Museum of Vancouver & family day passes to Britannia Mine Museum


VALUE $252


This package includes passes to two unique museum experiences. Visit the Museum of Vancouver to explore local history and culture, and enjoy a hands-on, family-friendly experience at Britannia Mine Museum. 


A fun and educational way to explore beyond the Coast.


DONATED BY


Museum of Vancouver  |  Britannia Mine Museum


Cypress Mountain Eagle Coaster item
Cypress Mountain Eagle Coaster
$20

Starting bid

Includes: 2 Eagle Coaster rides with scenic lift access


VALUE $115


Take in stunning mountain views with scenic lift access,then enjoy the thrill of the Eagle Coaster as it winds downthe mountainside. A perfect mix of fresh air, scenery, andexcitement for a memorable day on the mountain.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!