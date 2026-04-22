Les Petits du Pacifique - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Includes: 1-year of dance classes
VALUE $820
Do you or your child love to dance? Then consider bidding on a full year of dance classes, including Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Contemporary, Lyrical, Hip hop, Acrobatics, Cardio Fitness, or Broadway.
With over 300 students and 10 highly respected dance teachers, the Coast Academy of dance located in Sechelt is a highly respected dance studio for 3 year olds to adults.
Get your dancing shoes ready!
DONATED BY
The Coast Academy
Starting bid
Includes: 3-Month Adult Membership to Tidal Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
VALUE $470
Build confidence, strength, and real-world skills with this 3-month adult membership to Tidal Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Train in beginner fundamentals or specialty self-defense courses, with dedicated women’s self-defense sessions offered throughout the year.
Brazilian Jiu Jitsu teaches people of all sizes how to defend themselves using technique over strength. Join a gym where athletes like current UFC fighter Lance Gibson Jr. train, and build skills in a supportive environment that leaves you feeling confident, capable, and strong.
DONATED BY
Tidal Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
Starting bid
Includes: Private concert (45-60 minutes) with up to 4 musicians from the community orchestra
EST. VALUE $500
Bring the magic of live music into your home! A trio or quartet of musicians, who are members of the Sunshine Coast Community Orchestra, will perform a 45- to 60-minute program for a small private gathering, perfect for celebrating a special occasion or creating a memorable event.
(This activity is offered by individual volunteer musicians and is not an official program of the Sunshine Coast Community Orchestra Association. Suitable for private, non-commercial settings; date, program, and location to be mutually agreed upon. Must be redeemed within 12 months)
This unique experience offers a rare opportunity to enjoy live chamber music up close.
DONATED BY
Volunteer musicians from the community orchestra
Starting bid
Includes: Guided dive with Sunshine Coast Dive Services + gear rental from Pacific Scuba Industries
VALUE $500
Discover the beauty beneath the surface with a guided recreational dive for two. Led by Sunshine Coast Guide Services, this experience takes you through local waters rich with marine life and underwater scenery, with gear rentals included from Pacific Scuba Industries.
Designed for certified divers, it’s a unique opportunity to explore the coast from a new perspective and create an unforgettable shared adventure.
DONATED BY
Sunshine Coast Dive Services | Pacific Scuba Industries
Starting bid
Includes: 1 Pinnacle Spirit kids wetsuit Size: MEDIUM
VALUE $150
Keep young adventurers warm and ready for the water with this Pinnacle Spirit wetsuits. Perfect for beach days, swim lessons, or coastal exploring, these suits offer comfort and flexibility for every splash, paddle, and shoreline adventure
DONATED BY
Pacific Scuba Industries
Starting bid
Includes: 1 Pinnacle Spirit kids wetsuit Size: XL
VALUE $150
Keep young adventurers warm and ready for the water with this Pinnacle Spirit wetsuits. Perfect for beach days, swim lessons, or coastal exploring, these suits offer comfort and flexibility for every splash, paddle, and shoreline adventure
DONATED BY
Pacific Scuba Industries
Starting bid
Includes: Mobby’s men’s size medium neoprene jacket + insulated dive vest
VALUE $400
Stay warm on and off the water with this versatile set from Mobby’s. Featuring a neoprene jacket, plus an insulated dive vest for added warmth, it’s ideal for layering up before, during, or after time in the water.
Starting bid
Includes: 4 adult passes to Museum of Vancouver & family day passes to Britannia Mine Museum
VALUE $252
This package includes passes to two unique museum experiences. Visit the Museum of Vancouver to explore local history and culture, and enjoy a hands-on, family-friendly experience at Britannia Mine Museum.
A fun and educational way to explore beyond the Coast.
DONATED BY
Museum of Vancouver | Britannia Mine Museum
Starting bid
Includes: 2 Eagle Coaster rides with scenic lift access
VALUE $115
Take in stunning mountain views with scenic lift access,then enjoy the thrill of the Eagle Coaster as it winds downthe mountainside. A perfect mix of fresh air, scenery, andexcitement for a memorable day on the mountain.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!