Les Petits Trésors Blackburn - Holiday Silent Auction

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2919 Innes Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 4K5, Canada
Starting bid
$150 value
1 month of free weekly group swimming lessons!
Donated by our local Kids Can Swim on Innes and Mer Bleue!
Starting bid
$150 value
1 month of free weekly group swimming lessons!
Donated by our local Kids Can Swim on Innes and Mer Bleue!
Starting bid
$150 value
1 month of free weekly group swimming lessons!
Donated by our local Kids Can Swim on Innes and Mer Bleue!
Starting bid
Enjoy $25 off your next visit at Boston Pizza!
Donated by our local Boston Pizza on Innes!
Starting bid
$80 value
Donated by Broadhead Brewery!
Starting bid
$30 gift card to Cocobella Spa
Local luxurious spa in Orleans offering a variety of services from manicures & pedicures to chemical peels and medical aesthetics!
Donated by Cocobella Spa!
Starting bid
$30 value
2 coupons for a free sandwich from the delicious and local LunchBox restaurant!
Donated by Lunchbox on St. Joseph’s!
Starting bid
$115 value
The ultimate gift for your dog this holiday season graciously donated by Mer Bleue Veterinary Hospital!
Starting bid
$150 value
The ultimate gift for your cat this holiday season graciously donated by Mer Bleue Veterinary Hospital!
Starting bid
$20 gift card for some seriously delicious, stuffed cookies! Big enough to share!
Donated by Cookies by Kat!
Starting bid
Holidays are expensive! Here is $50 to spend on groceries (or gifts!) for the family!
Donated by our local Superstore on Innes!
Starting bid
$750 value
Ceramic Coating is the latest advancement in car care and protection. Ceramic Coating offers a level of gloss, shine, and depth. Ceramic Car Coating bonds to the paint or vinyl wrap on your car and provides an increase in hardness that is second to none. This added layer of protection acts as a shield against UV rays, acids, bird droppings, and other hazards that cars face throughout their life.
Donated by The Wrap Factory!
Starting bid
$470 value
Kumon Program Registration:
Donated by our local Kumon on St. Jospeh’s Blvd!
Starting bid
$470 value
Kumon Program Registration:
Donated by our local Kumon on St. Jospeh’s Blvd!
Starting bid
$470 value
Kumon Program Registration:
Donated by our local Kumon on St. Jospeh’s Blvd!
Starting bid
$130 combined value
Size 12-18 months
Donated by one of our LPT families!
Starting bid
$130 combined value
Size 18-24 months
Donated by one of our LPT families!
Starting bid
$130 combined value
Size 2T
Donated by one of our LPT families!
Starting bid
$130 combined value
Size 3T
Donated by one of our LPT families!
Starting bid
$130 combined value
Size 4T
Donated by one of our LPT families!
Starting bid
$95 combined value
Size 12-18 months
Donated by one of our LPT families!
Starting bid
$95 combined value
Size 18-24 months
Donated by one of our LPT families!
Starting bid
$95 combined value
Size 2T
Donated by one of our LPT families!
Starting bid
$95 combined value
Size 3T
Donated by one of our LPT families!
Starting bid
$40 value
Size 18-24m
Donated by one of our LPT families!
Starting bid
$40 value
Size 2T
Donated by one of our LPT families!
Starting bid
$150 value
Starting bid
$140 value
With this gift box, you don’t even need to ask!
It offers a host of memorable lodging alternatives, available in several regions of Quebec. Yurt, tree house and teepee packages and more. Any choice will be a magical experience to those who receive this gift.
https://coffretsprestige.com/en_ca/gift-box-adventurous-retreat-virtual
Donated by one of our LPT families!
Starting bid
$100 value
Donated by Carte Blanche Salon and Spa!
Starting bid
$50 value
Donated by our local Starbucks on Jean D’Arc and Orleans Blvd!
Starting bid
$95 value
Donated by our local Starbucks on Jean D’Arc and Orleans Blvd!
Starting bid
Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters!
Starting bid
Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters!
Starting bid
Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters!
Starting bid
Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters!
Starting bid
Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters!
Starting bid
Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters!
Starting bid
Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters!
Starting bid
$180 Value
Starting bid
Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters and one of our LPT families!
Starting bid
-Stocking is navy and cream
Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters and one of our LPT families!
Starting bid
Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters!
Starting bid
Donated by our local LPT supervisor / T & J Crafters!
Starting bid
Donated by our local LPT supervisor/T & J Crafters!
Starting bid
Donated by one of our LPT families!
Starting bid
$175 value
Donated by our local Home Hardware On Tenth Line!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!