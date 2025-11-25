Hosted by

CENTRE EDUCATIF LES PETITS TRESORS

About this event

Sales closed

Les Petits Trésors Blackburn - Holiday Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2919 Innes Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 4K5, Canada

Kids Can Swim - 1 Month of Swimming Lessons item
Kids Can Swim - 1 Month of Swimming Lessons
$25

Starting bid

$150 value


1 month of free weekly group swimming lessons!


Donated by our local Kids Can Swim on Innes and Mer Bleue!

Kids Can Swim - 1 Month of Swimming Lessons (Copy) item
Kids Can Swim - 1 Month of Swimming Lessons (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

$150 value


1 month of free weekly group swimming lessons!


Donated by our local Kids Can Swim on Innes and Mer Bleue!

Kids Can Swim - 1 Month of Swimming Lessons item
Kids Can Swim - 1 Month of Swimming Lessons
$25

Starting bid

$150 value


1 month of free weekly group swimming lessons!


Donated by our local Kids Can Swim on Innes and Mer Bleue!

Boston Pizza $25 Gift Certificate item
Boston Pizza $25 Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy $25 off your next visit at Boston Pizza!


Donated by our local Boston Pizza on Innes!

Broadhead Brewery Beer Package item
Broadhead Brewery Beer Package item
Broadhead Brewery Beer Package
$20

Starting bid

$80 value

  • 4 craft brews from Broadhead Brewery
  • a Broadhead Brewery pint glass
  • a tour for two of the brewery & beer samples
  • $10 off your next purchase of $50 or more at the Broadhead Brewery Taproom

Donated by Broadhead Brewery!

$30 Cocobella Gift Card item
$30 Cocobella Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$30 gift card to Cocobella Spa


Local luxurious spa in Orleans offering a variety of services from manicures & pedicures to chemical peels and medical aesthetics!


Donated by Cocobella Spa!

LunchBox - 2 free sandwiches item
LunchBox - 2 free sandwiches item
LunchBox - 2 free sandwiches
$10

Starting bid

$30 value


2 coupons for a free sandwich from the delicious and local LunchBox restaurant!


Donated by Lunchbox on St. Joseph’s!

Dog Treat and Toys Gift Basket item
Dog Treat and Toys Gift Basket item
Dog Treat and Toys Gift Basket item
Dog Treat and Toys Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

$115 value

The ultimate gift for your dog this holiday season graciously donated by Mer Bleue Veterinary Hospital!

  • Benny Bully's Plus Dog Treat - Natural, Beef Liver & Blueberry
  • BARK O Snoopy Tree Charlie Brown Snoopy Christmas Tree Dog Toy
  • Multipet® Lamb Chop Plush Dog Toy with Squeaker
  • Disney Buzz Lightyear Rattle Squeaker Plush Dog Toy
  • Northern Dog Biscuits - Wheat-Free, Lamb Berry
  • Merry & Bright® Ball Dog Toy
  • Blue Buffalo Santa Snacks Crunchy Dog Biscuits - Oatmeal & Cinnamon
  • Joyhound® Tire Rope Dog Toy
  • Gingerbread Dental Yak Cheese Chew
Cat Treat and Toys Gift Basket item
Cat Treat and Toys Gift Basket item
Cat Treat and Toys Gift Basket item
Cat Treat and Toys Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

$150 value

The ultimate gift for your cat this holiday season graciously donated by Mer Bleue Veterinary Hospital!

  • Merry & Bright Refiilable Cat Nip Toy
  • Merry & Bright Refiilable Cat Nip Toy (5 count)
  • Feline Greenies Dental Treats - Oven Roasted Chicken Flavour
  • Feline Greenies Dental Treats - Savory Salmon Flavour
  • Nickelodeon Garfield Peace Love Lasagna Dangler with Catnip
  • Merry & Bright Buffalo Check Dog Blanket
  • Whisker City Laser Toy 3 light modes
  • Mad Cat Fishing Pole Frenzy Cat Toy
  • Churu Holiday Cat Treats - 12 Pack with Spoon
  • Inaba Churu Chicken Variety Lickable Cat Treats
$20 Gift Card - STUFFED Cookies by Kat item
$20 Gift Card - STUFFED Cookies by Kat item
$20 Gift Card - STUFFED Cookies by Kat
$10

Starting bid

$20 gift card for some seriously delicious, stuffed cookies! Big enough to share!


Donated by Cookies by Kat!

$50 Gift Card - Real Canadian Superstore item
$50 Gift Card - Real Canadian Superstore
$10

Starting bid

Holidays are expensive! Here is $50 to spend on groceries (or gifts!) for the family!


Donated by our local Superstore on Innes!

The Wrap Factory - Ceramic Coating on Vehicle item
The Wrap Factory - Ceramic Coating on Vehicle item
The Wrap Factory - Ceramic Coating on Vehicle
$50

Starting bid

$750 value


Ceramic Coating is the latest advancement in car care and protection. Ceramic Coating offers a level of gloss, shine, and depth. Ceramic Car Coating bonds to the paint or vinyl wrap on your car and provides an increase in hardness that is second to none. This added layer of protection acts as a shield against UV rays, acids, bird droppings, and other hazards that cars face throughout their life. 


Donated by The Wrap Factory!

Kumon - 1 month free tuition (Math & Reading) item
Kumon - 1 month free tuition (Math & Reading) item
Kumon - 1 month free tuition (Math & Reading)
$25

Starting bid

$470 value

Kumon Program Registration:

  • One month free tuition (Math & Reading)
  • Free registration
  • Waived material fees
  • Valid for only new students enrolling in both Math and Reading. Redeemable for one child only at Kumon Orleans- Trim Rd & Taylor Creek Dr. Centre. Offer expires March 31,2026.

Donated by our local Kumon on St. Jospeh’s Blvd!

Kumon - 1 month free tuition (Math & Reading) (Copy) item
Kumon - 1 month free tuition (Math & Reading) (Copy) item
Kumon - 1 month free tuition (Math & Reading) (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

$470 value

Kumon Program Registration:

  • One month free tuition (Math & Reading)
  • Free registration
  • Waived material fees
  • Valid for only new students enrolling in both Math and Reading. Redeemable for one child only at Kumon Orleans- Trim Rd & Taylor Creek Dr. Centre. Offer expires March 31,2026.

Donated by our local Kumon on St. Jospeh’s Blvd!

Kumon - 1 month free tuition (Math & Reading) (Copy) (Copy) item
Kumon - 1 month free tuition (Math & Reading) (Copy) (Copy) item
Kumon - 1 month free tuition (Math & Reading) (Copy) (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

$470 value

Kumon Program Registration:

  • One month free tuition (Math & Reading)
  • Free registration
  • Waived material fees
  • Valid for only new students enrolling in both Math and Reading. Redeemable for one child only at Kumon Orleans- Trim Rd & Taylor Creek Dr. Centre. Offer expires March 31,2026.

Donated by our local Kumon on St. Jospeh’s Blvd!

GAP Eyelet Poplin Set & GAP Rash Guard Swimsuit (12-18m) item
GAP Eyelet Poplin Set & GAP Rash Guard Swimsuit (12-18m) item
GAP Eyelet Poplin Set & GAP Rash Guard Swimsuit (12-18m)
$15

Starting bid

$130 combined value


Size 12-18 months


Donated by one of our LPT families!

GAP Eyelet Poplin Set & GAP Rash Guard Swimsuit (18-24m) item
GAP Eyelet Poplin Set & GAP Rash Guard Swimsuit (18-24m) item
GAP Eyelet Poplin Set & GAP Rash Guard Swimsuit (18-24m)
$15

Starting bid

$130 combined value


Size 18-24 months


Donated by one of our LPT families!

GAP Eyelet Poplin Set & GAP Rash Guard Swimsuit (2T) item
GAP Eyelet Poplin Set & GAP Rash Guard Swimsuit (2T) item
GAP Eyelet Poplin Set & GAP Rash Guard Swimsuit (2T)
$15

Starting bid

$130 combined value


Size 2T


Donated by one of our LPT families!

GAP Eyelet Poplin Set & GAP Rash Guard Swimsuit (3T) item
GAP Eyelet Poplin Set & GAP Rash Guard Swimsuit (3T) item
GAP Eyelet Poplin Set & GAP Rash Guard Swimsuit (3T)
$15

Starting bid

$130 combined value


Size 3T


Donated by one of our LPT families!

GAP Eyelet Poplin Set & GAP Rash Guard Swimsuit (4T) item
GAP Eyelet Poplin Set & GAP Rash Guard Swimsuit (4T) item
GAP Eyelet Poplin Set & GAP Rash Guard Swimsuit (4T)
$15

Starting bid

$130 combined value


Size 4T


Donated by one of our LPT families!

GAP Lace-Trim Yellow Dress & GAP Butterfly PJ Set (12-18m) item
GAP Lace-Trim Yellow Dress & GAP Butterfly PJ Set (12-18m) item
GAP Lace-Trim Yellow Dress & GAP Butterfly PJ Set (12-18m)
$15

Starting bid

$95 combined value


Size 12-18 months


Donated by one of our LPT families!

GAP Lace-Trim Yellow Dress & GAP Butterfly PJ Set (18-24m) item
GAP Lace-Trim Yellow Dress & GAP Butterfly PJ Set (18-24m) item
GAP Lace-Trim Yellow Dress & GAP Butterfly PJ Set (18-24m)
$15

Starting bid

$95 combined value


Size 18-24 months


Donated by one of our LPT families!

GAP Lace-Trim Yellow Dress & GAP Butterfly PJ Set (2T) item
GAP Lace-Trim Yellow Dress & GAP Butterfly PJ Set (2T) item
GAP Lace-Trim Yellow Dress & GAP Butterfly PJ Set (2T)
$15

Starting bid

$95 combined value


Size 2T


Donated by one of our LPT families!

GAP Lace-Trim Yellow Dress & GAP Butterfly PJ Set (3T) item
GAP Lace-Trim Yellow Dress & GAP Butterfly PJ Set (3T) item
GAP Lace-Trim Yellow Dress & GAP Butterfly PJ Set (3T)
$15

Starting bid

$95 combined value


Size 3T


Donated by one of our LPT families!

GAP Organic Cotton Astronaut PJ Set (18-24m) item
GAP Organic Cotton Astronaut PJ Set (18-24m)
$10

Starting bid

$40 value


Size 18-24m


Donated by one of our LPT families!

GAP Organic Cotton Astronaut PJ Set (2T) item
GAP Organic Cotton Astronaut PJ Set (2T)
$10

Starting bid

$40 value


Size 2T


Donated by one of our LPT families!

APEX Hockey Hoodie & Hat item
APEX Hockey Hoodie & Hat item
APEX Hockey Hoodie & Hat item
APEX Hockey Hoodie & Hat
$20

Starting bid

$150 value

  • Bauer Apex Hockey Hoodie - size Large
  • Apex Hockey Hat

    Donated by one of our LPT families!
Adventurous Retreat Night Away for Two! item
Adventurous Retreat Night Away for Two!
$25

Starting bid

$140 value


With this gift box, you don’t even need to ask!

It offers a host of memorable lodging alternatives, available in several regions of Quebec. Yurt, tree house and teepee packages and more. Any choice will be a magical experience to those who receive this gift.


https://coffretsprestige.com/en_ca/gift-box-adventurous-retreat-virtual


Donated by one of our LPT families!

Carte Blanche Haute Coiffure & Spa Gift Basket item
Carte Blanche Haute Coiffure & Spa Gift Basket item
Carte Blanche Haute Coiffure & Spa Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

$100 value

  • Sebastian Dry Clean Only Dry Shampoo
  • Sebastian Drench Deep-Moisturizing Treatment
  • WELLA: Nutricurls Fresh Up 72h Anti Frizz Spray
  • L'Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox - Prevents Breakage and Prolongs Colour
  • Aveda Botanical Repair Intensive Strengthening Masque
  • Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo
  • Aveda Rosemary Mint Weightless Conditioner

Donated by Carte Blanche Salon and Spa!

Starbucks Coffee & Tumbler Package item
Starbucks Coffee & Tumbler Package item
Starbucks Coffee & Tumbler Package
$10

Starting bid

$50 value

  • Starbucks Pike Place Roast Whole Bean 1lb Bag (Medium Roast)
  • Glow in the Dark 24oz Tumbler with straw

Donated by our local Starbucks on Jean D’Arc and Orleans Blvd!

Starbucks Coffee & 2 Tumbler Package item
Starbucks Coffee & 2 Tumbler Package item
Starbucks Coffee & 2 Tumbler Package
$25

Starting bid

$95 value

  • Starbucks Gold Coast Blend Whole Bean 1lb Bag (Dark Roast)
  • Glow in the Dark 24oz Tumbler with straw
  • Vacuum Insulated 20oz Tumbler

Donated by our local Starbucks on Jean D’Arc and Orleans Blvd!

Cream MAMA Hoodie - size L item
Cream MAMA Hoodie - size L
$10

Starting bid

Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters!

Grey MAMA Crew Neck Sweater - size L item
Grey MAMA Crew Neck Sweater - size L
$10

Starting bid

Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters!

Mommysaurus Hoodie (L) & Dog Mom Crew Neck Sweater (XL) item
Mommysaurus Hoodie (L) & Dog Mom Crew Neck Sweater (XL) item
Mommysaurus Hoodie (L) & Dog Mom Crew Neck Sweater (XL)
$15

Starting bid

Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters!

Grey Bull Head T-Shirt - size XL item
Grey Bull Head T-Shirt - size XL
$10

Starting bid

Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters!

Taylor Swift Pink (L) and Purple (M) T-Shirts item
Taylor Swift Pink (L) and Purple (M) T-Shirts item
Taylor Swift Pink (L) and Purple (M) T-Shirts
$15

Starting bid

Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters!

Green Fishing & Green Grandpa T-Shirts - size L item
Green Fishing & Green Grandpa T-Shirts - size L item
Green Fishing & Green Grandpa T-Shirts - size L
$10

Starting bid

Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters!

Every Dog Needs a Baby Onesie - size 3-6m item
Every Dog Needs a Baby Onesie - size 3-6m
$10

Starting bid

Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters!

Wine Gift Basket - 6 Bottles of Wine (1 Non-Alcoholic) item
Wine Gift Basket - 6 Bottles of Wine (1 Non-Alcoholic) item
Wine Gift Basket - 6 Bottles of Wine (1 Non-Alcoholic)
$25

Starting bid

$180 Value


  • 1 bottle of De Simone Vinyards Niagara Sparkling Vidal Blanc;
  • 1 bottle of Jacob’s Creek Sparking Moscato;
  • 1 bottle of ONES+ Non-Alcoholic Sparkling White;
  • 1 bottle of De Simone Vinyards Rosato;
  • 1 bottle of Henry of Pelham Baco Noir;
  • 1 bottle of Ruffino Chianti Classico Graz Selezione; and
  • 1 decorative Michael’s Rattan Basket
Custom Glass Tumbler and Crochet Purse item
Custom Glass Tumbler and Crochet Purse
$10

Starting bid

Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters and one of our LPT families!

Custom Glass Tumbler and Crochet Stocking item
Custom Glass Tumbler and Crochet Stocking
$10

Starting bid

-Stocking is navy and cream


Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters and one of our LPT families!


Custom Glass Tumbler and Candy Jar item
Custom Glass Tumbler and Candy Jar
$10

Starting bid

Donated by our local LPT supervisor/ T & J Crafters!

Custom Mugs - Dog and Panda item
Custom Mugs - Dog and Panda item
Custom Mugs - Dog and Panda
$5

Starting bid

Donated by our local LPT supervisor / T & J Crafters!

Custom Tumblers for Teacher (French) and Bus Driver item
Custom Tumblers for Teacher (French) and Bus Driver item
Custom Tumblers for Teacher (French) and Bus Driver item
Custom Tumblers for Teacher (French) and Bus Driver
$10

Starting bid

Donated by our local LPT supervisor/T & J Crafters!

Adorable Crochet Stuffie Trio! item
Adorable Crochet Stuffie Trio!
$10

Starting bid

Donated by one of our LPT families!

Kuraidori Multi-Function Air Fryer item
Kuraidori Multi-Function Air Fryer item
Kuraidori Multi-Function Air Fryer
$20

Starting bid

$175 value


Donated by our local Home Hardware On Tenth Line!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!