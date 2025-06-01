FR
Bulge
eventClosed
Lesbian Speed Dating plus Trivia (ages 30+)
3956 Boul. Saint-Laurent
Montréal, QC H2W 1Y3, Canada
Low
CA$5
For low-income and unemployed people!
For low-income and unemployed people!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Medium
CA$10
For those who can afford it!
For those who can afford it!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
High
CA$15
We appreciate the extra support from those who have the means!
We appreciate the extra support from those who have the means!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout