OFHSA

Hosted by

OFHSA
Sales closed

Lester B Pearson School for the Arts Silent Auction

Pick-up location

795 Trafalgar St, London, ON N5Z 1E6, Canada

Nintendo Switch 2 item
Nintendo Switch 2
$300

Starting bid

Brand New Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World Digital Download. Valued at $699.

Lego Technics NEOM McLaren Car item
Lego Technics NEOM McLaren Car
$15

Starting bid

Lego Technic NEOM McLaren pull back racing car.

Valued at $74

Donated by: Elliott Houston

Sunbeam Faux Shearling Heated Throw item
Sunbeam Faux Shearling Heated Throw
$10

Starting bid

Sunbeam microplush faux-shearling extra-long heated throw.

Valued at $49

Nutribullet 500w Blender item
Nutribullet 500w Blender
$20

Starting bid

Nutribullet 500 Watt Blender.

Value of $80.

Children's Museum Family Pass item
Children's Museum Family Pass
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a family pass to the all new London Children's Museum. Redeemable for admission for up to 2 Adults and 4 Children.

Valued at $100

Donated by: London Children's Museum

Peanuts Throw Blanket item
Peanuts Throw Blanket
$15

Starting bid

Beautifully soft Peanuts Plush blanket.

Donated by: Ben Williams

Value of $40

Carrera RC Mini Mario RC Car item
Carrera RC Mini Mario RC Car
$10

Starting bid

Mini Mario Kart RC car.

Value of $30

Mixology Whiskey Set item
Mixology Whiskey Set
$30

Starting bid

Mixology and Craft Whiskey set. Includes 2 whiskey glasses, 8 granite stones, 2 slate coasters, ice tongs, and cocktail cards.

Value of $70

Donated by Mr. Malik

Salt Stone Box item
Salt Stone Box
$20

Starting bid

Salt stone box: Attention Foodies! Himalayan Salt tile will add salt to your food during preparation. Use it to serve cold food or cook directly on tile.

Value of $50

Donated by Mr. Malik

Pandora Leather Bracelet item
Pandora Leather Bracelet
$45

Starting bid

Pandora Moments Brown Braided Double Leather Bracelet.

Value of $105

Donated by Andrea Sinclair

Altec Hydramini 2.0 Speaker item
Altec Hydramini 2.0 Speaker
$10

Starting bid

Magnetic backed, clippable portable bluetooth speaker. Waterproof, dustproof, shockproof.

Value of $40


Otterbox Phone Case item
Otterbox Phone Case
$10

Starting bid

Otterbox Symmetry Series sparkle clear phone case. For iPhone 13, 14, 15, 16e.

Value of $50

Titleist Pro VI Golf balls item
Titleist Pro VI Golf balls
$40

Starting bid

Titleist Pro V1 Golf balls (box of 12)

Value of $78

Donated by Era Group

My Pint Ice Cream Maker item
My Pint Ice Cream Maker
$25

Starting bid

Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker

Value of $80

Donated by Os Houston

Dash Smart Store Stirring Popcorn Maker item
Dash Smart Store Stirring Popcorn Maker
$60

Starting bid

Value of $140

Donated by A. Sinclair

Hordak Action Figure item
Hordak Action Figure
$20

Starting bid

Hordak (Princess of Power) 7" Action Figure and accessories.

Value of $45

Donated by the Bentley Familiy

Teeth Whitening Kit item
Teeth Whitening Kit
$80

Starting bid

Opalescence Go Teeth Whitening Kit, 10% mint.

Donated by Wortley Dental

Value of $175

Old South Pub Gift Certificate item
Old South Pub Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Old South Pub $50 Gift Certificate.

Donated by Old South Pub

Value of $50

Wortley Roadhouse $25 Gift Certificate item
Wortley Roadhouse $25 Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Wortley Roadhouse Gift Certificate

Donated by Wortley Roadhouse

Value of $25

Mai's Cafe Gift Certificate item
Mai's Cafe Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Mai's Cafe and Bistro Thai Restaurant

Donated by Mai's Cafe

Value of $40

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!