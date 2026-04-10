Lester B Pearson School for the Arts Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Brand New Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World Digital Download. Valued at $699.
Starting bid
Lego Technic NEOM McLaren pull back racing car.
Valued at $74
Donated by: Elliott Houston
Starting bid
Sunbeam microplush faux-shearling extra-long heated throw.
Valued at $49
Starting bid
Nutribullet 500 Watt Blender.
Value of $80.
Starting bid
Enjoy a family pass to the all new London Children's Museum. Redeemable for admission for up to 2 Adults and 4 Children.
Valued at $100
Donated by: London Children's Museum
Starting bid
Beautifully soft Peanuts Plush blanket.
Donated by: Ben Williams
Value of $40
Starting bid
Mini Mario Kart RC car.
Value of $30
Starting bid
Mixology and Craft Whiskey set. Includes 2 whiskey glasses, 8 granite stones, 2 slate coasters, ice tongs, and cocktail cards.
Value of $70
Donated by Mr. Malik
Starting bid
Salt stone box: Attention Foodies! Himalayan Salt tile will add salt to your food during preparation. Use it to serve cold food or cook directly on tile.
Value of $50
Donated by Mr. Malik
Starting bid
Pandora Moments Brown Braided Double Leather Bracelet.
Value of $105
Donated by Andrea Sinclair
Starting bid
Magnetic backed, clippable portable bluetooth speaker. Waterproof, dustproof, shockproof.
Value of $40
Starting bid
Otterbox Symmetry Series sparkle clear phone case. For iPhone 13, 14, 15, 16e.
Value of $50
Starting bid
Titleist Pro V1 Golf balls (box of 12)
Value of $78
Donated by Era Group
Starting bid
Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker
Value of $80
Donated by Os Houston
Starting bid
Value of $140
Donated by A. Sinclair
Starting bid
Hordak (Princess of Power) 7" Action Figure and accessories.
Value of $45
Donated by the Bentley Familiy
Starting bid
Opalescence Go Teeth Whitening Kit, 10% mint.
Donated by Wortley Dental
Value of $175
Starting bid
Old South Pub $50 Gift Certificate.
Donated by Old South Pub
Value of $50
Starting bid
Wortley Roadhouse Gift Certificate
Donated by Wortley Roadhouse
Value of $25
Starting bid
Mai's Cafe and Bistro Thai Restaurant
Donated by Mai's Cafe
Value of $40
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