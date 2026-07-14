Lethbridge Folk Club's Memberships

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Renews yearly on: December 31
Each person purchasing tickets requires a membership to take advantage of the Membership discount. If you are ordering as a couple please choose the Couples Membership.
Renews yearly on: December 31
Each person purchasing tickets requires a membership to take advantage of the Membership discount. Please note that there will only be one name on the membership card, that of the purchaser.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!