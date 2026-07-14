A weathered parchment with the words "membership MATTERS" and a sun-like emblem rests on a rustic wooden surface.
Lethbridge Folk Club

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Lethbridge Folk Club

About the memberships

Lethbridge Folk Club's Memberships

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Single Lethbridge Folk Club Membership
$10

Renews yearly on: December 31

Each person purchasing tickets requires a membership to take advantage of the Membership discount. If you are ordering as a couple please choose the Couples Membership.

Couples Lethbridge Folk Club Membership
$20

Renews yearly on: December 31

Each person purchasing tickets requires a membership to take advantage of the Membership discount. Please note that there will only be one name on the membership card, that of the purchaser.

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