Lethbridge Historical Society Memberships 2026

Membership is valid for both the provincial organization AND your regional Chapter, and includes H.S.A. Newsletter 'History Now' subscription.
Membership is valid for both the provincial organization AND your regional Chapter, and includes H.S.A. Newsletter 'History Now' subscription.
Individual Membership PLUS
$55
Valid until March 2, 2027
Membership is valid for both the provincial organization AND your regional Chapter, and includes H.S.A. Newsletter 'History Now' subscription and the quarterly journal 'Alberta History'.
Membership is valid for both the provincial organization AND your regional Chapter, and includes H.S.A. Newsletter 'History Now' subscription and the quarterly journal 'Alberta History'.
Family Membership
$50
Valid until March 2, 2027
Membership is valid for both the provincial organization AND your regional Chapter, and includes H.S.A. Newsletter 'History Now' subscription for up to four (4) individuals.
Membership is valid for both the provincial organization AND your regional Chapter, and includes H.S.A. Newsletter 'History Now' subscription for up to four (4) individuals.
Family Membership PLUS
$75
Valid until March 2, 2027
Membership is valid for both the provincial organization AND your regional Chapter, and includes H.S.A. Newsletter 'History Now' subscription and the quarterly journal 'Alberta History' for up to four (4) individuals.
Membership is valid for both the provincial organization AND your regional Chapter, and includes H.S.A. Newsletter 'History Now' subscription and the quarterly journal 'Alberta History' for up to four (4) individuals.
Organizational Membership
$55
Valid until March 2, 2027
Designed for other heritage-based groups & Societies, schools, libraries, corporate supporters, and nonprofit organizations, this membership is valid for both the provincial organization AND your regional Chapter, and includes H.S.A. Newsletter 'History Now' subscription and the quarterly journal 'Alberta History'.
Designed for other heritage-based groups & Societies, schools, libraries, corporate supporters, and nonprofit organizations, this membership is valid for both the provincial organization AND your regional Chapter, and includes H.S.A. Newsletter 'History Now' subscription and the quarterly journal 'Alberta History'.
Add a donation for Lethbridge Historical Society
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!