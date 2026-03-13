Lethbridge Hurricanes Odds and Ends Auction

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Starting bid
Team CHL Signed Jersey
View Roster: https://chl.ca/article/roster-announced-for-team-chl-ahead-of-2025-chl-usa-prospects-challenge/
Starting bid
Game ready jersey (not game worn)
Size 58 from 2024-25 Season
Starting bid
Game worn
Size 56 from 2024-25 Season
Starting bid
Game worn
Size 56 from 2024-25 Season
Starting bid
Game worn
Size 56 from 2024-25 Season
Starting bid
Game worn
Size 56 from 2024-25 Season
Starting bid
Game worn
Size 58G from 2024-25 Season
Starting bid
Game worn
Size 56 from 2024-25 Season
Starting bid
Game worn
Size 56 from 2024-25 Season
Starting bid
Game worn
Size 56 from 2024-25 Season
Starting bid
Game worn
Size 56 from 2024-25 Season
Starting bid
Game worn
Size 56 from 2024-25 Season
Starting bid
Game worn
Size 56 from 2024-25 Season
Starting bid
Jersey's worn on Nov. 28th, 2025
Starting bid
Jersey's worn on Nov. 28th, 2025
Starting bid
Jersey's worn on Nov. 28th, 2025
Starting bid
Jersey's worn on Nov. 28th, 2025
Starting bid
Game worn
Size XL from 2025-26 Season
Starting bid
Game worn
Goalie Cut XL from 2025-26 Season
Starting bid
Game worn
Size L from 2025-26 Season
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