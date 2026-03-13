Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club
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Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club

About this event

Sales closed

Lethbridge Hurricanes Odds and Ends Auction

Pick-up location

2510 Scenic Dr S, Lethbridge, AB T1K 7V7, Canada

2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Jersey (Autographed) item
2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Jersey (Autographed)
$200

Starting bid

Team CHL Signed Jersey

View Roster: https://chl.ca/article/roster-announced-for-team-chl-ahead-of-2025-chl-usa-prospects-challenge/

#29 - Brayden Yager Jersey (Autographed) item
#29 - Brayden Yager Jersey (Autographed)
$200

Starting bid

Game ready jersey (not game worn)

Size 58 from 2024-25 Season

#29 - Brayden Yager Jersey (Autographed) item
#29 - Brayden Yager Jersey (Autographed)
$200

Starting bid

Game worn

Size 56 from 2024-25 Season

#08 - Noah Chadwick Jersey (Autographed) item
#08 - Noah Chadwick Jersey (Autographed)
$200

Starting bid

Game worn

Size 56 from 2024-25 Season

#16 - Easton Daneault Jersey (Autographed) item
#16 - Easton Daneault Jersey (Autographed)
$200

Starting bid

Game worn

Size 56 from 2024-25 Season

#23 - Tyden Lafournaise Jersey (Autographed) item
#23 - Tyden Lafournaise Jersey (Autographed)
$200

Starting bid

Game worn

Size 56 from 2024-25 Season

#30 - Koen Cleaver Jersey (Autographed) item
#30 - Koen Cleaver Jersey (Autographed)
$200

Starting bid

Game worn

Size 58G from 2024-25 Season

#05 - Grady Pichette Jersey (Autographed) item
#05 - Grady Pichette Jersey (Autographed)
$200

Starting bid

Game worn

Size 56 from 2024-25 Season

#23 - Matteo Fabrizi Jersey (Autographed) item
#23 - Matteo Fabrizi Jersey (Autographed)
$200

Starting bid

Game worn

Size 56 from 2024-25 Season

#27 - Gavin Lesiuk Jersey (Autographed) item
#27 - Gavin Lesiuk Jersey (Autographed)
$200

Starting bid

Game worn

Size 56 from 2024-25 Season

#27 - Gavin Lesiuk Jersey (Autographed) item
#27 - Gavin Lesiuk Jersey (Autographed)
$200

Starting bid

Game worn

Size 56 from 2024-25 Season

#03 - Will Scott Jersey (Autographed) item
#03 - Will Scott Jersey (Autographed)
$200

Starting bid

Game worn

Size 56 from 2024-25 Season

#03 - Will Scott Jersey (Autographed) item
#03 - Will Scott Jersey (Autographed)
$200

Starting bid

Game worn

Size 56 from 2024-25 Season

Be A Superhero - Jersey #07 item
Be A Superhero - Jersey #07
$150

Starting bid

Jersey's worn on Nov. 28th, 2025



Be A Superhero - Jersey #20 item
Be A Superhero - Jersey #20
$150

Starting bid

Jersey's worn on Nov. 28th, 2025



Be A Superhero - Jersey #19 item
Be A Superhero - Jersey #19
$150

Starting bid

Jersey's worn on Nov. 28th, 2025



Be A Superhero - Jersey #10 (S. Smith) item
Be A Superhero - Jersey #10 (S. Smith)
$150

Starting bid

Jersey's worn on Nov. 28th, 2025

#10 - Shane Smith Jersey item
#10 - Shane Smith Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Game worn

Size XL from 2025-26 Season

#35 - Brady Rotar Jersey item
#35 - Brady Rotar Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Game worn

Goalie Cut XL from 2025-26 Season

#2 - Fraser Leonard Jersey item
#2 - Fraser Leonard Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Game worn

Size L from 2025-26 Season

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