Let's Move, Willowdale Move-a-thon & BBQ 2026

50 Hendon Ave

North York, ON M2M 1A2, Canada

Move-A-Thon Registration (13+)
$25

Includes meal (beef burger/hot dog/veggie burger + chips and drink). You'll receive a $20 tax receipt (ticket less the cost of the meal)

Move-A-Thon Registration (Age 4-12)
$10

Includes meal (beef burger/hot dog/veggie burger + chips and drink)

Move-A-Thon Registration (Under 3)
Free

This ticket does not include a meal. The meal can be purchased separately.

Move-A-Thon Family Registration
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 meals for 2 adults and 2 children aged 4-12 (beef burger/hot dog/veggie burger + chips and drink). You'll receive a $40 tax receipt (ticket less the cost of the meal) You will be prompted to choose the activity and meal for each family member.

Move-A-Thon Group Registration (Four 13+ Participants)
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 adult meals (beef burger/hot dog/veggie burger + chips and drink). You'll receive a $60 tax receipt (ticket less the cost of the meals). You will be prompted to choose the activity and meal for each group member.

Burger Meal Only
$10

Comes with bag of chips and drink

Hot Dog Meal Only
$10

Comes with bag of chips and drink

Veggie Burger Meal Only
$10

Comes with bag of chips and drink

We Love Willowdale T-Shirt
$20

Heather Blue T-Shirt with We Love Willowdale Logo

Add a donation for Neighbourlink North York

$

