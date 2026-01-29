Hosted by

Spotlight Theater Kids Association of Lloydminster

About this event

Sales closed

Let's SPREAD A LITTLE LOVE Auction

Pampered with Love item
Pampered with Love
$225

Starting bid

Pamper Yourself with all the things!

Blanket, Cozy Socks, Candle and Shower Steamers. Along with Gift Cards from Bliss Head Spa, Quietude Message Therapy and Wellness, Sugar Coat it Artistry, K.A.T Salon and Spa, Jackelyn Mclean Make-Up Artist, Beauty and Bloom Aesthetics.


Total Value of Basket $450


Thank you to all the above local businesses for being a Gift Card Sponsor!

Readers Retreat item
Readers Retreat
$25

Starting bid

New York Times Bestselling Author Lisa Jewell's Book None of this is True, A book Mark, Puzzle and a Starbucks Gift Card.


Total Value $85

Retail Therapy item
Retail Therapy
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy a day out shopping. This includes a hand bag and gift cards to Home Hardware, Indigo, Hot Peppers, and the Proper.


Total Value $220


Donated by Red Banjo Studios, Carey Gabrielson, Hot Peppers, Op-Tex Consulting Ltd

Coffee Lover's Dream item
Coffee Lover's Dream
$20

Starting bid

This basket includes Coffee, 4 Mugs, A Milk Frother, Vanilla Syrup, Cinnamon Sugar and Two Tea Towels.


Total Value $65


Donated by Amber Elliot Photography

Relax and Reset item
Relax and Reset
$55

Starting bid

This basket includes an Ultimate Human Habits -The Hub Experience (sauna, hot herbal detox bath, red light therapy for 2), A gift card to Fiori Floral Studio and Healing Hands Message & Reflexology.


Total Value $180


Donated by Human Habits, Fiori Floral Studios and Healing Hands Massage and Reflexology

Home Refresh item
Home Refresh
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a 4 hour home or office clean from Executive Cleaning Services.


Total Value $168


Donated by Executive Cleaning Services

On-the-Go Basket item
On-the-Go Basket
$100

Starting bid

This includes a Yeti Rambler and gift cards to Second Cup, Original Joes, Arbys and DQ.


Total Value $265


Donated by Bardsbridge, Bi-Systems, Arby's and Dairy Queen.

Game Night Basket item
Game Night Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes a Game Board and swag, Gift Cards to Spiros and Gift box from Lake Life Ceaser.


Total Value $115


Donated by Sprucewood Pharmacy, Spiros and Lake Life Ceaser.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!