Let's SPREAD A LITTLE LOVE Auction

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Starting bid
Pamper Yourself with all the things!
Blanket, Cozy Socks, Candle and Shower Steamers. Along with Gift Cards from Bliss Head Spa, Quietude Message Therapy and Wellness, Sugar Coat it Artistry, K.A.T Salon and Spa, Jackelyn Mclean Make-Up Artist, Beauty and Bloom Aesthetics.
Total Value of Basket $450
Thank you to all the above local businesses for being a Gift Card Sponsor!
Starting bid
New York Times Bestselling Author Lisa Jewell's Book None of this is True, A book Mark, Puzzle and a Starbucks Gift Card.
Total Value $85
Starting bid
Enjoy a day out shopping. This includes a hand bag and gift cards to Home Hardware, Indigo, Hot Peppers, and the Proper.
Total Value $220
Donated by Red Banjo Studios, Carey Gabrielson, Hot Peppers, Op-Tex Consulting Ltd
Starting bid
This basket includes Coffee, 4 Mugs, A Milk Frother, Vanilla Syrup, Cinnamon Sugar and Two Tea Towels.
Total Value $65
Donated by Amber Elliot Photography
Starting bid
This basket includes an Ultimate Human Habits -The Hub Experience (sauna, hot herbal detox bath, red light therapy for 2), A gift card to Fiori Floral Studio and Healing Hands Message & Reflexology.
Total Value $180
Donated by Human Habits, Fiori Floral Studios and Healing Hands Massage and Reflexology
Starting bid
Enjoy a 4 hour home or office clean from Executive Cleaning Services.
Total Value $168
Donated by Executive Cleaning Services
Starting bid
This includes a Yeti Rambler and gift cards to Second Cup, Original Joes, Arbys and DQ.
Total Value $265
Donated by Bardsbridge, Bi-Systems, Arby's and Dairy Queen.
Starting bid
This basket includes a Game Board and swag, Gift Cards to Spiros and Gift box from Lake Life Ceaser.
Total Value $115
Donated by Sprucewood Pharmacy, Spiros and Lake Life Ceaser.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!