Let's SPREAD A LITTLE LOVE Auction

Pamper Yourself with all the things!

Blanket, Cozy Socks, Candle and Shower Steamers. Along with Gift Cards from Bliss Head Spa, Quietude Message Therapy and Wellness, Sugar Coat it Artistry, K.A.T Salon and Spa, Jackelyn Mclean Make-Up Artist, Beauty and Bloom Aesthetics.





Total Value of Basket $450





Thank you to all the above local businesses for being a Gift Card Sponsor!