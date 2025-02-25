Fundraiser for Palestine - Le Jardin

The entry is free! Registration is only for us to be more prepared. The address will be in your confirmation email.
The entry is free! Registration is only for us to be more prepared. The address will be in your confirmation email.
Volunteer 4 food
Free
WE ARE LOOKING FOR BAKER-VOLUNTEERS FOR THE BAKE SALE! ✨ Bring the food the day before or on March 9th at 10 a.m. We accept all kinds of contributions (coffee, tea, sweet or salty goods, etc). Bring a list of the ingredients! We simply ask everyone to be extra careful in terms of hygiene when making the goods! We encourage wearing a mask and any extra measures you may think of, but we trust you :)
WE ARE LOOKING FOR BAKER-VOLUNTEERS FOR THE BAKE SALE! ✨ Bring the food the day before or on March 9th at 10 a.m. We accept all kinds of contributions (coffee, tea, sweet or salty goods, etc). Bring a list of the ingredients! We simply ask everyone to be extra careful in terms of hygiene when making the goods! We encourage wearing a mask and any extra measures you may think of, but we trust you :)
Add a donation for Le Jardin
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!